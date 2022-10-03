LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Shops and stores across Michigan will join the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) on Oct. 7-9 in celebration of Buy Nearby. Many retailers will be offering special merchandise or sales and the chance for one lucky shopper to win a $250 gift card by posting a photo while shopping local and tagging the MRA’s Buy Nearby page on social media. The store where the photo was taken will also win a $250 gift card. Additional photo contest information can be found HERE.

