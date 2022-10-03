Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan Department of Natural Resources seeking help in barrel-dumping incident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were notified Wednesday about two 55-gallon drums that appeared to have been intentionally dumped in a ditch off Marquette County Road 565, in Richmond Township, near Palmer. An absorbent boom was placed around the...
WILX-TV
Why are there so many uncontested candidates in Mid-Michigan?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Mid-Michigan, there are 170 races on the 2022 ballot that are uncontested. That means either no one is running or the people on the ballot didn’t have an opponent. These seats range from county commissioner, mayor, school board, and village offices. But why are...
WILX-TV
Pure Michigan ads are back with $40M to put toward tourism
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pure Michigan ads went dark about three years ago after funding was cut to $0 in the state budget. Then six months later, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the state’s multibillion-dollar tourism. According to a recent Michigan Economic Development Corporation report, the Pure Michigan brand outcome...
WILX-TV
More than 5,000 Michigan childcare centers receive state funding
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that $253 million in grants has been distributed to thousands of childcare centers across Michigan. This is the third round of funding distributed through the Child Care Stabilization Grant, which was approved as part of the state budget. Nearly 5,200 childcare centers received a portion of the funding to maintain their programs.
WILX-TV
Michigan Retailers Association to hold ‘Buy Nearby’ Weekend Oct. 7-9
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Shops and stores across Michigan will join the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) on Oct. 7-9 in celebration of Buy Nearby. Many retailers will be offering special merchandise or sales and the chance for one lucky shopper to win a $250 gift card by posting a photo while shopping local and tagging the MRA’s Buy Nearby page on social media. The store where the photo was taken will also win a $250 gift card. Additional photo contest information can be found HERE.
WILX-TV
Demand for manufacturing jobs in Michigan rise as workers retire
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Manufacturers in the United States account for more than 10% of the entire economy, but employers in the industry still struggle to fill jobs. Some businesses in Michigan are trying to fix the problem bringing awareness to the jobs. Ashley Carr never could have imagined she...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy, DTE to be audited following summer outages
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s two largest power utilities will be audited following a series of large power outages. The Michigan Public Service Commission ordered the audits of Consumers Energy and DTE Energy Wednesday after a storm in August left about half a million Michiganders without power for several days.
WILX-TV
Mental health services shortage impacting Mid-Michigan families
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “To not get the support that you need to get your child help so that they can get past their mental illness, is devastating,” said Rachel Murray when reflecting on finding her son mental health services. “It’s traumatizing in its own way”
WILX-TV
West Michigan fishermen rush to save man found floating in Grand River
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Rapids Fire Department Water Rescue Team (GRFD) was sent to the Grand River after reports of an unconscious person in the water downstream of the 6th Street dam on Thursday. While on their way to the scene, officials in West Michigan said the quick...
WILX-TV
Funding of $250K available to small businesses for enhanced worker protections
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan small businesses with 250 employees or less can apply for a Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) matching grant of up to $5,000 to make improvements to their workplace health and safety. The grants are available through the Workplace Improvement to Safety and Health...
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge Area District Library goes fine free
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Another Mid-Michigan library has decided to go fine free. Grand Ledge Area District Library is getting rid of its fees for late materials. It’s a policy 100 years in the making. Library officials said residents still have to bring things back. If an item...
WILX-TV
Michigan pumpkin farmers are feeling the high costs of inflation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Inflation is on a lot of people minds as we head into the holidays - and we’re not just talking about Christmas. Pumpkin farmers in Mid-Michigan said they’re trying to hold the line on prices before Halloween. Pumpkin farmers were hit hard this year...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
WILX-TV
‘I’m going to miss it’ - Holt students respond to district’s cancelation of Halloween events
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been a long tradition in schools – students dress up, parade around the school, and enjoy candy. Students at Friday’s Holt High School football game said they are disappointed Halloween activities are history. “It was really sad to me because I’ve always...
WILX-TV
Holt Public Schools will not have in-class Halloween activities
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in Holt Public Schools will not be celebrating Halloween this year. According to a statement from superintendent David Hornak, the district has decided to do away with Halloween activities because they have proved to be a distraction. “Because of that, our classrooms will not host...
WILX-TV
Anheuser-Busch announces the arrival of 2 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals
BOONVILLE, Mo. (Gray News) - The Budweiser Clydesdales family is getting a little bigger. Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales in Missouri, has two new members of the herd. Representatives with the ranch said a colt and a filly were recently born...
WILX-TV
Olivet demolished Lakewood in 42-7 route
OLIVET Mich. (WILX) - A big matchup in the GLAC, Lakewood and Olivet both headed into the game with a 5-1 record. Both teams ironically enough will both be in the CAAC-white division next year. Lakewood’s Nathan Willette dropped back to pass, but the ball is tipped into the hands...
