Michigan State

WILX-TV

Why are there so many uncontested candidates in Mid-Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Mid-Michigan, there are 170 races on the 2022 ballot that are uncontested. That means either no one is running or the people on the ballot didn't have an opponent. These seats range from county commissioner, mayor, school board, and village offices. But why are...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Pure Michigan ads are back with $40M to put toward tourism

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pure Michigan ads went dark about three years ago after funding was cut to $0 in the state budget. Then six months later, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the state's multibillion-dollar tourism. According to a recent Michigan Economic Development Corporation report, the Pure Michigan brand outcome...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

More than 5,000 Michigan childcare centers receive state funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that $253 million in grants has been distributed to thousands of childcare centers across Michigan. This is the third round of funding distributed through the Child Care Stabilization Grant, which was approved as part of the state budget. Nearly 5,200 childcare centers received a portion of the funding to maintain their programs.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan Retailers Association to hold 'Buy Nearby' Weekend Oct. 7-9

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Shops and stores across Michigan will join the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) on Oct. 7-9 in celebration of Buy Nearby. Many retailers will be offering special merchandise or sales and the chance for one lucky shopper to win a $250 gift card by posting a photo while shopping local and tagging the MRA's Buy Nearby page on social media. The store where the photo was taken will also win a $250 gift card. Additional photo contest information can be found HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Demand for manufacturing jobs in Michigan rise as workers retire

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Manufacturers in the United States account for more than 10% of the entire economy, but employers in the industry still struggle to fill jobs. Some businesses in Michigan are trying to fix the problem bringing awareness to the jobs. Ashley Carr never could have imagined she...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy, DTE to be audited following summer outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan's two largest power utilities will be audited following a series of large power outages. The Michigan Public Service Commission ordered the audits of Consumers Energy and DTE Energy Wednesday after a storm in August left about half a million Michiganders without power for several days.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Mental health services shortage impacting Mid-Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - "To not get the support that you need to get your child help so that they can get past their mental illness, is devastating," said Rachel Murray when reflecting on finding her son mental health services. "It's traumatizing in its own way"
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge Area District Library goes fine free

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Another Mid-Michigan library has decided to go fine free. Grand Ledge Area District Library is getting rid of its fees for late materials. It's a policy 100 years in the making. Library officials said residents still have to bring things back. If an item...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Holt Public Schools will not have in-class Halloween activities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in Holt Public Schools will not be celebrating Halloween this year. According to a statement from superintendent David Hornak, the district has decided to do away with Halloween activities because they have proved to be a distraction. "Because of that, our classrooms will not host...
HOLT, MI
WILX-TV

Anheuser-Busch announces the arrival of 2 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

BOONVILLE, Mo. (Gray News) - The Budweiser Clydesdales family is getting a little bigger. Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales in Missouri, has two new members of the herd. Representatives with the ranch said a colt and a filly were recently born...
BOONVILLE, MO
WILX-TV

Olivet demolished Lakewood in 42-7 route

OLIVET Mich. (WILX) - A big matchup in the GLAC, Lakewood and Olivet both headed into the game with a 5-1 record. Both teams ironically enough will both be in the CAAC-white division next year. Lakewood's Nathan Willette dropped back to pass, but the ball is tipped into the hands...
OLIVET, MI

