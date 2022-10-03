LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that $253 million in grants has been distributed to thousands of childcare centers across Michigan. This is the third round of funding distributed through the Child Care Stabilization Grant, which was approved as part of the state budget. Nearly 5,200 childcare centers received a portion of the funding to maintain their programs.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO