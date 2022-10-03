Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
More than 5,000 Michigan childcare centers receive state funding
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that $253 million in grants has been distributed to thousands of childcare centers across Michigan. This is the third round of funding distributed through the Child Care Stabilization Grant, which was approved as part of the state budget. Nearly 5,200 childcare centers received a portion of the funding to maintain their programs.
WILX-TV
Michigan Department of Natural Resources seeking help in barrel-dumping incident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were notified Wednesday about two 55-gallon drums that appeared to have been intentionally dumped in a ditch off Marquette County Road 565, in Richmond Township, near Palmer. An absorbent boom was placed around the...
WILX-TV
Pure Michigan ads are back with $40M to put toward tourism
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pure Michigan ads went dark about three years ago after funding was cut to $0 in the state budget. Then six months later, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the state’s multibillion-dollar tourism. According to a recent Michigan Economic Development Corporation report, the Pure Michigan brand outcome...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy, DTE to be audited following summer outages
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s two largest power utilities will be audited following a series of large power outages. The Michigan Public Service Commission ordered the audits of Consumers Energy and DTE Energy Wednesday after a storm in August left about half a million Michiganders without power for several days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Funding of $250K available to small businesses for enhanced worker protections
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan small businesses with 250 employees or less can apply for a Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) matching grant of up to $5,000 to make improvements to their workplace health and safety. The grants are available through the Workplace Improvement to Safety and Health...
WILX-TV
Mental health services shortage impacting Mid-Michigan families
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “To not get the support that you need to get your child help so that they can get past their mental illness, is devastating,” said Rachel Murray when reflecting on finding her son mental health services. “It’s traumatizing in its own way”
WILX-TV
Halloween costumes for children with disabilities being sold at Meijer
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Halloween is a holiday that many kids look forward to. Now, kids with disabilities are getting a chance to fully enjoy trick-or-treating thanks to a Michigan-based store. Meijer is selling costumes that are easier for kids to put on and take off. The costumes are...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
RELATED PEOPLE
WILX-TV
Michigan pumpkin farmers are feeling the high costs of inflation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Inflation is on a lot of people minds as we head into the holidays - and we’re not just talking about Christmas. Pumpkin farmers in Mid-Michigan said they’re trying to hold the line on prices before Halloween. Pumpkin farmers were hit hard this year...
WILX-TV
‘I’m going to miss it’ - Holt students respond to district’s cancelation of Halloween events
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been a long tradition in schools – students dress up, parade around the school, and enjoy candy. Students at Friday’s Holt High School football game said they are disappointed Halloween activities are history. “It was really sad to me because I’ve always...
WILX-TV
Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches triple digits
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
WILX-TV
Holt Public Schools will not have in-class Halloween activities
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in Holt Public Schools will not be celebrating Halloween this year. According to a statement from superintendent David Hornak, the district has decided to do away with Halloween activities because they have proved to be a distraction. “Because of that, our classrooms will not host...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
State parks seeking entrepreneurs to run food trucks and other concessions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced this week that new concession opportunities at eight state parks and recreations are available. State park concessions offer goods and services that are not provided by state park employees but are contracted out to small businesses. These opportunities...
WILX-TV
Anheuser-Busch announces the arrival of 2 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals
BOONVILLE, Mo. (Gray News) - The Budweiser Clydesdales family is getting a little bigger. Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales in Missouri, has two new members of the herd. Representatives with the ranch said a colt and a filly were recently born...
Comments / 2