The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase

An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
MARKETS
EWN

Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Second Biggest PoW Blockchain After The Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin has climbed to the second spot among proof-of-work cryptocurrencies with a market cap north of $7.9 billion. The meme coin achieved the feat following the merge. Ethereum was previously the second largest PoW blockchain before its proof-of-stake upgrade. Doge is now topped only by the world’s largest decentralized network...
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Hedron (HDRN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152.49 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Mango (MNGO) Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

C2X (CTX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.36 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Bxmi Token (BXMI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.07 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

PEGONetwork (OSK-DAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.94 Million

PEGONetwork (OSK-DAO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One PEGONetwork token can now be purchased for about $22.30 or 0.00109684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEGONetwork has a total market cap of $41.94 million and $12,556.00 worth of PEGONetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEGONetwork has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Kunci Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (KUNCI)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

RSS3 (RSS3) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $42.42 Million

RSS3 (RSS3) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, RSS3 has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One RSS3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. RSS3 has a total market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $756,491.00 worth of RSS3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Metawar Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (METAWAR)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Crypto Gaming United (CGU) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Crypto Gaming United (CGU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Crypto Gaming United token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Gaming United has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Gaming United has a total market cap of $44.44 million and $1.58 million worth of Crypto Gaming United was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Safuu (SAFUU) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges

Safuu (SAFUU) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Safuu has a total market capitalization of $40.38 million and approximately $116,371.00 worth of Safuu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safuu has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Safuu token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Reaches $0.0003

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
MARKETS
bctd.news

Bitcoin Starts to Outperform Most Major Assets; Mike McGlone

Bloomberg Intelligence released Cryptos Outlook October edition, which mentions positive trends in the crypto market. According to senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, Mike McGlone, amid the rate hikes by more central banks, we see the tendency resuming for Bitcoin, Ethereum and the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index to get ahead of most major assets.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Qredo (QRDO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
