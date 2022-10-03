Read full article on original website
Related
3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in October
Investors should be watching the performance of Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP over the next 30 days.
americanbankingnews.com
Metacraft Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week (MCT)
Metacraft (MCT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. Metacraft has a total market capitalization of $45.24 million and $1.74 million worth of Metacraft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metacraft has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metacraft token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004226 BTC on exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
AddMeFast (AMF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,535.00
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
Bloktopia Trading Down 2.5% This Week (BLOK)
Bloktopia (BLOK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Bloktopia token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloktopia has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Bloktopia has a total market cap of $43.31 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Bloktopia was traded on exchanges in the last day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
BFG Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $282,830.00 (BFG)
BFG Token (BFG) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. BFG Token has a total market cap of $46.38 million and approximately $282,830.00 worth of BFG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BFG Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One BFG Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says One Altcoin That’s Exploded 120% This Month Is About To Nuke – Here’s His Target
A widely followed digital asset trader and analyst is predicting a massive fall in price for a heavily traded cryptocurrency. Pseudonymous crypto analyst and trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,500 Twitter followers that the original utility token of the collapsed Luna ecosystem, Luna Classic (LUNC), is “going to nuke.”
americanbankingnews.com
GPEX (GPX) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week
GPEX (GPX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, GPEX has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. GPEX has a total market capitalization of $40.29 million and $20,824.00 worth of GPEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GPEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Gode Chain (GODE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $620,076.00
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
Qredo (QRDO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ethereumworldnews.com
Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck
New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
americanbankingnews.com
Hedron (HDRN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152.49 Million
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
RSS3 (RSS3) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $42.42 Million
RSS3 (RSS3) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, RSS3 has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One RSS3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. RSS3 has a total market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $756,491.00 worth of RSS3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
C2X (CTX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.36 Million
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Reaches $0.0003
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
Kunci Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (KUNCI)
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
Metawar Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (METAWAR)
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) Trading Down 4.9% This Week
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Crypto Gaming United token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Gaming United has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Gaming United has a total market cap of $44.44 million and $1.58 million worth of Crypto Gaming United was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Bit2Me Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.48 Million (B2M)
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Comments / 0