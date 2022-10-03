ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metacraft Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week (MCT)

Metacraft (MCT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. Metacraft has a total market capitalization of $45.24 million and $1.74 million worth of Metacraft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metacraft has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metacraft token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004226 BTC on exchanges.
AddMeFast (AMF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,535.00

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bloktopia Trading Down 2.5% This Week (BLOK)

Bloktopia (BLOK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Bloktopia token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloktopia has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Bloktopia has a total market cap of $43.31 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Bloktopia was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BFG Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $282,830.00 (BFG)

BFG Token (BFG) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. BFG Token has a total market cap of $46.38 million and approximately $282,830.00 worth of BFG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BFG Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One BFG Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
GPEX (GPX) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week

GPEX (GPX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, GPEX has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. GPEX has a total market capitalization of $40.29 million and $20,824.00 worth of GPEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GPEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $620,076.00

Qredo (QRDO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck

New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
Hedron (HDRN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152.49 Million

RSS3 (RSS3) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $42.42 Million

RSS3 (RSS3) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, RSS3 has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One RSS3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. RSS3 has a total market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $756,491.00 worth of RSS3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
C2X (CTX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.36 Million

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Reaches $0.0003

Kunci Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (KUNCI)

Metawar Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (METAWAR)

Crypto Gaming United (CGU) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Crypto Gaming United (CGU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Crypto Gaming United token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Gaming United has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Gaming United has a total market cap of $44.44 million and $1.58 million worth of Crypto Gaming United was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Bit2Me Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.48 Million (B2M)

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

