ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Gonzalo Higuain to retire at end of MLS season

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdiW2_0iKYnClE00

Former Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain has announced he will retire at the end of Inter Miami ’s 2022 Major League Soccer campaign.

The 34-year-old played for River Plate, Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus during his illustrious career, in addition to loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea.

He scored 31 goals in 75 appearances for his country and helped them reach the 2014 World Cup final.

Higuain hopes to help Phil Neville ’s side reach the MLS play-offs before hanging up his boots.

“The day has come to say goodbye to football,” he said in a statement.

“My biggest motivation is to help my team-mates, it would be the most beautiful gift I could have as a player to retire champion with them.”

Higuain’s final international appearance came at the 2018 World Cup.

He won the LaLiga title three times with Real Madrid before lifting three Serie A titles with Juventus.

His short stint with Chelsea in 2019 included five Premier League goals in 14 appearances, in addition to Europa League glory.

This season, Higuain has scored 14 times for Inter Miami, who face Orlando and Montreal in their final two games of the regular MLS campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios withdraws just minutes before Japan Open quarter-final

Nick Kyrgios has been forced to pull out of the Japan Open just moments before taking on Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The Australian, the 2016 champion in Tokyo, had been struggling with an ongoing knee issue. He beat Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to set up the last-eight encounter with Fritz.Kyrgios has also withdrawn from the doubles at the Ariake Coliseum having reached the semi-final stage with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.“It’s obviously very disappointing,” Kyrgios said. “It’s one of my favourite tournaments. I’ve had great memories here... It’s heartbreaking, but I’ll be here next year. That’s for sure.“I’ve been playing amazing...
TENNIS
The Independent

Pep Guardiola hails sharp-shooting Manchester City after hammering Southampton

Pep Guardiola felt Manchester City’s comfortable victory over Southampton showed further signs the champions are clicking into gear.City cruised past the struggling Saints 4-0 with Erling Haaland again on the scoresheet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, underlining their considerable strength as they chase a third successive Premier League title.The victory was not as eye-catching as last week’s stunning 6-3 derby demolition of Manchester United but Guardiola, as after the 5-0 Champions League win over FC Copenhagen, was far more satisfied with the control exerted.The City manager said: “We are scoring a lot of goals and in the last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo gets 700th club goal

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.The veteran forward, who has found minutes hard to come by under new United coach Erik ten Hag, was summoned off the bench in the first half at Goodison Park for the injured Anthony Martial, putting his team 2-1 in front 14 minutes after coming on.It took him to the landmark of 700 strikes, 20 years and two days after his first goal for Sporting Lisbon as a scrawny teenager....
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Neville
Person
Gonzalo Higuaín
The Independent

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Stuttgart take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
UEFA
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Saka wins huge five-goal thriller

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table as Bukayo Saka’s late penalty earned them a vital win over Liverpool, whose struggles continued.Arsenal made the perfect start as they took the lead after just 58 seconds, with Gabriel Martinelli finishing their first attack following a clever pass from Martin Odegaard.But Liverpool responded well and were the better side as they found the equaliser through Darwin Nunez, only for Jurgen Klopp’s side to concede on the counter-attack on the stroke of half time as Bukayo Saka finished off a move at the back post.Roberto Firmino’s excellent finish moved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Arsenal will hope that a poor recent record against Liverpool will not stall their early-season surge.Mikel Arteta’s side sit top of the table after another encouraging performance and significant win against Tottenham last time out in the Premier League.Victories over Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp have been rare, though, with Arsenal winning outright only once in 18 previous competitive meetings.Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE!This, then, may offer a good opportunity for Liverpool to rediscover their fluency after a slow start to their domestic campaign.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When and where is it?Arsenal vs Liverpool is due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami#Major League Soccer#Juventus#Ac Milan#Argentine#Real Madrid#Serie
The Independent

Jon Rahm cards final-round 62 in Madrid to secure third Spanish Open title

Spain’s Jon Rahm cruised to a third Spanish Open title to match the tally of his “great hero”, Seve Ballesteros.Rahm carded an eagle and eight birdies in a closing 62 at Club de Campo in Madrid to finish 25 under par, six shots clear of France’s Matthieu Pavon.Ballesteros, who died in 2011, won his national open in 1981, 1985 and 1995 and Rahm had been a prohibitive favourite to emulate his compatriot, but the 2021 US Open champion fully justified that status in front of an adoring home crowd.Asked how special the victory was, Rahm told Sky Sports: “You might...
GOLF
The Independent

England drawn against Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland face Spain and Norway

England have been drawn to face European champions Italy in qualification for Euro 2024.Italy beat Gareth Southgate’s team on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and conquered them again 1-0 in the Nations League last month.The Three Lions will also face Ukraine , who they beat in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia and Malta.Scotland, aiming to qualify for a second successive Euros, have been drawn against three-time European champions Spain in Group A, along with Erling Haaland’s Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.Wales will feel they have a good chance of reaching a third consecutive...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy