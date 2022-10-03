ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Man turns himself in after shooting on Lyons Street: Mobile Police

By Aspen Popowski
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One man turned himself in after a man was shot at Lyons Street.

Tracy Kelly, 60, turned himself in after he was wanted by police for a shooting that happened Wednesday, Sept. 28. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Lyons Street for a report of shots fired.

Investigators determined that Kelley shot a man after the pair got into an argument involving Kelley’s ex-girlfriend. The man drove to the hospital and was treated for his injuries.

Kelly was charged with assault 1st Degree and Discharging a Gun in an Occupied or Unoccupied Building/Vehicle. Kelly turned himself in Monday, Oct. 3.

