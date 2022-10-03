Read full article on original website
3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in October
Investors should be watching the performance of Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP over the next 30 days.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
americanbankingnews.com
Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges
americanbankingnews.com
Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $1,418.45 (RETH)
Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,418.45 or 0.06992614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $151.19 million and $822,507.00 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Reaches $0.0003
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
u.today
1.06 Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as SHIB Goes up 5%, Are Whales Selling?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS・
americanbankingnews.com
Hedron (HDRN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152.49 Million
americanbankingnews.com
C2X (CTX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.36 Million
americanbankingnews.com
Kunci Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (KUNCI)
americanbankingnews.com
RSS3 (RSS3) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $42.42 Million
RSS3 (RSS3) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, RSS3 has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One RSS3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. RSS3 has a total market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $756,491.00 worth of RSS3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Ferro Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (FER)
americanbankingnews.com
Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million
americanbankingnews.com
sETH2 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189,679.00 (SETH2)
americanbankingnews.com
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) Trading Down 4.9% This Week
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Crypto Gaming United token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Gaming United has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Gaming United has a total market cap of $44.44 million and $1.58 million worth of Crypto Gaming United was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Bxmi Token (BXMI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.07 Million
americanbankingnews.com
Mango (MNGO) Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges
americanbankingnews.com
BFG Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $282,830.00 (BFG)
BFG Token (BFG) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. BFG Token has a total market cap of $46.38 million and approximately $282,830.00 worth of BFG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BFG Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One BFG Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Ethernity Achieves Market Cap of $49.93 Million (ERN)
Ethernity (ERN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ethernity has a total market cap of $49.93 million and $3.53 million worth of Ethernity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethernity has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity token can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00015443 BTC on major exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Metacraft Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week (MCT)
Metacraft (MCT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. Metacraft has a total market capitalization of $45.24 million and $1.74 million worth of Metacraft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metacraft has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metacraft token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004226 BTC on exchanges.
