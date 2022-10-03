ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group seen on video jumping from van, stealing car at gunpoint in Germantown

By John Paul via
 3 days ago

A brazen carjacking was caught on surveillance camera at a Sunoco gas station on Wissahickon Ave. in the Germantown section of Philadelphia over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows four armed men jump out of a white van that was parked at the pumps around 10 p.m. Saturday.

They were holding handguns and rifles and pointed them at a man who was trying to get into his car that was parked behind the van.

One of the men was even seen jumping on the roof of the car while pointing a gun at the driver.

"It looks like something out of a movie, because of that guy jumping on the car," said Antonius Mikuriya, who was getting gas there on Monday. "It's very surreal."

The men chase the driver into the gas station where he ran for help. The men can be seen pointing their guns inside as customers run for cover.

"I'm always careful but I also know that you can't expect things like that," said Laura Ward, who lives nearby and stopped at the gas station on Monday. "How can you prepare for something like that? You can't."

While the video is stunning, police believe there may be more to it. Investigators are looking to see if the four armed men may have known the man who owned the car, and may have specifically targeted him or his car.

Police are dealing with a large increase in carjackings throughout Philadelphia. There have been more than 1,000 so far in 2022, twice the number from last year .

Carjackings have doubled over the last year in Philadelphia, according to data obtained by Action News.

"It's not getting any better. It's getting worse," said Tom Will of Mt. Laurel.

The problem is getting the attention of federal authorities and the District Attorney's office.

"It's one of the worst crises that we face right now," said District Attorney Larry Krasner during a news conference on Monday.

No one was injured during the crime.

Comments / 96

NAMAST3
3d ago

If only Hurricane Ian had ONLY struck Philly, as it did to Fort Meyers. A city in desperate need of being torn down & built from the ground up!! The suburbs have had an uptick in an immigration of these meaningless POS', hence to many ppl's points in the video, NO area is safe any longer, regardless of how vigilant you are. (Like another writer commented, if you value your life, and life as a whole, get out now; IT WILL ONLY GET MUCH WORSE)!!

Reply(13)
36
KBSunshine
3d ago

This is literally down the street from the so called luxury apartments I just moved out of. Philly has gone off the rails, if you value your life GET OUT

Reply(1)
37
Norwood Robins
3d ago

need to install a vigilante police force who's only objective is to eliminate not arrest the thugs who continue to prey on the citizens those 4 should be fitted for toe tags

Reply(2)
25
