Hennepin County, MN

Concerned@
5d ago

Why don’t these 2 “mothers” just go out and earn a paycheck rather than just feeding stereotypes that some members of minority groups are simply too lazy to earn their own way!

Tom Barrett
5d ago

at this point who believes who! in my mind the mother should have been charged with crimes based on it was her car and not legal to be on the street. she let an unlicensed driver use her vehicle with warrants out for her

Brian42069
5d ago

that dude was a loser that steals from hard working individuals, wish I got my hands on him

fox9.com

Eli Hart killing: Prosecutors offer deal to mom Julissa Thaler

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have offered the mother accused of killing her 6-year-old son and hiding his body in the trunk of a car a deal to plead guilty to second-degree murder. Julissa Thaler, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree murder, with intent, in the killing of Eli...
SPRING PARK, MN
KARE 11

Pretrial motions to set groundwork for Kueng, Thao state trial

MINNEAPOLIS — A motions hearing Thursday in a Hennepin County courtroom could set the stage for the state trial of former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng. The two defendants, now incarcerated at separate federal facilities after being convicted of depriving George Floyd of his civil...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

George Floyd killing: Judge pans 'delirium' defense at ex-cops' state trial

The judge overseeing the trial of two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death expressed skepticism Thursday about the concept of “excited delirium” at a hearing Thursday. It’s a controversial concept that is widely taught to first responders, including police officers. They’re instructed that people...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI

FOX 9 - Dayton Police arrested former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Wednesday night for DWI refusal. Opat, 61, posted $12,000 bail on Thursday after being booked into Hennepin County Jail. According to Dayton Police, Opat took a breathalyzer at the scene, which registered a 0.093 BAC but he refused an Intoxilyzer test at the police station.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 youths arrested in Cambridge in gun pointing incident

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Three youths were arrested in the Cambridge area early Friday.According to police, officers were called to the area of Cypress Avenue and Sixth Avenue Northwest at about 8 a.m.Officers spotted a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen out of Minnetonka and initiated a "high-risk stop" in a parking lot. Police are calling it a "gun pointing incident," though they were not more specific about where that happened..Five people were in the vehicle, and three of them -- all under 18 -- were taken into custody. Police say none were students at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was near where police apprehended the suspects.The vehicle they were in has been impounded. A gun was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Police say there is no longer any threat to the public.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
willmarradio.com

Police clear out homeless camp in North Minneapolis...activists unhappy

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Advocates aren't happy that Minneapolis has cleared the homeless camp on the city's north side. Minneapolis sent crews, including bulldozer crews, to the camp next to the city's impound lot yesterday morning. Those crews cleared and cleaned-up the site. Homeless activist Reed Eliot said on Twitter that the dozen-or-so people living at the camp were given five minutes to grab what they could and leave. Minneapolis Police say the homeless camp was a center for drugs and crime. Minneapolis plans to build a new affordable apartment complex on the land. A groundbreaking is scheduled next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations

MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Minneapolis shooter photographed 'lifeless' body before fleeing

Prosecutors in Hennepin County allege a 28-year-old gang member helped a gunman escape after a fatal shooting outside a Minneapolis bar in late July. Cleveland C. Longmire, of Brooklyn Center, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree riot resulting in death and aiding an offender in connection with the July 28 shooting that killed 28-year-old Chante L. Williams and injured two others.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

George Floyd killing: Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng to begin federal term Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Two of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights during the May 2020 restraint that killed him are scheduled to begin serving their federal sentences Tuesday.J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to report to the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday morning. The Bureau of Prisons typically would assign them to a federal facility, but authorities have not publicly said where they will go. They are scheduled to go to trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter later this month.Messages left with their attorneys...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis addresses arrest of CEO tied to city's election worker software system

The City of Minneapolis is addressing new allegations against a software executive whose company makes the system the city uses to manage and schedule poll workers. Authorities arrested Eugene Yu, CEO of Michigan-based Konnech Inc., this week, alleging that Konnech violated its contract with L.A. County in California to securely maintain election worker information on servers in the United States.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suit filed by north Mpls. residents over lack of police staffing dismissed

MINNEAPOLIS -- A lawsuit filed by a number of north Minneapolis residents over the lack of Minneapolis police officers has been dismissed.In August, an attorney for the eight residents who sued the city said the group is encouraged by efforts put forward in Mayor Jacob Frey's budget proposal to meet the court's order to hire more officers.The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in June that Minneapolis must hire a minimum of 731 police officers or explain in court why it can't.There was supposed to be a hearing with the city for them to prove why they hadn't met the court-ordered minimum. But the attorney said that the group is "evaluating all options, including whether the hearing is necessary," citing efforts from the city to comply with meeting staffing minimums.Court documents show that both parties in the suit -- the residents on one side and the Minneapolis City Council and Frey on the other -- agreed to dismiss the suit "without prejudice."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death

MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
1520 The Ticket

Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
SHAKOPEE, MN
