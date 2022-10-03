MINNEAPOLIS -- A lawsuit filed by a number of north Minneapolis residents over the lack of Minneapolis police officers has been dismissed.In August, an attorney for the eight residents who sued the city said the group is encouraged by efforts put forward in Mayor Jacob Frey's budget proposal to meet the court's order to hire more officers.The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in June that Minneapolis must hire a minimum of 731 police officers or explain in court why it can't.There was supposed to be a hearing with the city for them to prove why they hadn't met the court-ordered minimum. But the attorney said that the group is "evaluating all options, including whether the hearing is necessary," citing efforts from the city to comply with meeting staffing minimums.Court documents show that both parties in the suit -- the residents on one side and the Minneapolis City Council and Frey on the other -- agreed to dismiss the suit "without prejudice."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO