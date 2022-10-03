ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 4

I TRIGGER trumpists
5d ago

How much did abbott get paid for this appointment? everyone knows abbott is pay-for-play.

Reply
5
Related
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Goes Against President Biden's Order on Marijuana

President Biden pardoning marijuana offenders that Governor Abbott disagrees withScreenshot from Twitter. Just two days ago, President Joe Biden passed legislation that pardons marijuana offenders. Biden urged governors to follow his lead. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott said pardons will not happen in the Lone Star state.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas

Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Dallas, TX
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
thecentersquare.com

33 Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, more expected to follow

(The Center Square) – To date, 33 Texas counties have declared an invasion in their county, in the state of Texas, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border. More are in the process of making similar declarations, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
George W Bush
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Texas Education Agency#School Safety#Politics State#Politics Governor#U S Secret Service#The Secret Service
KSAT 12

Uvalde CISD fires ex-DPS trooper who responded to massacre

SAN ANTONIO – Update (12:30 p.m.): Uvalde CISD has fired a police officer who previously worked as a trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety and responded to the May 24 massacre, the district announced. Crimson Elizondo was terminated on Thursday, a day after reports surfaced that she...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KSAT 12

Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case

PHOENIX – A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony...
SAN LUIS, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy