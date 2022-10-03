Read full article on original website
I TRIGGER trumpists
5d ago
How much did abbott get paid for this appointment? everyone knows abbott is pay-for-play.
5
Governor Abbott Goes Against President Biden's Order on Marijuana
President Biden pardoning marijuana offenders that Governor Abbott disagrees withScreenshot from Twitter. Just two days ago, President Joe Biden passed legislation that pardons marijuana offenders. Biden urged governors to follow his lead. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott said pardons will not happen in the Lone Star state.
KSAT 12
Vice President Kamala Harris calls on Texans to protect reproductive and voting rights during Austin visit
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday called Texas’ abortion ban “immoral” and urged Texans to protect reproductive rights when considering their choices in the upcoming November elections.
KHOU
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD, Texas — The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced...
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas
Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
KSAT 12
How the debunked conspiracy film “2000 Mules” became Texas Republican orthodoxy
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Top Texas Republicans have been key promoters of “2000 Mules,” a debunked film by GOP political operative Dinesh D’Souza that falsely claims there was significant voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.
KSAT 12
Beto O’Rourke wants to end the STAAR tests. Here’s why he can’t.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke’s vows to cancel the STAAR test are untenable since state and federal law preclude him from eliminating the standardized testing program on his own. In appeals...
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New outrage ripped through Uvalde on Thursday over revelations that a school police officer hired after the Robb Elementary massacre was not only on campus during the May attack as a Texas state trooper but under investigation over her actions while a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
thecentersquare.com
33 Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, more expected to follow
(The Center Square) – To date, 33 Texas counties have declared an invasion in their county, in the state of Texas, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border. More are in the process of making similar declarations, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square.
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier
AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
Police in Iowa catch a wanted fugitive from Texas
The Council Bluffs Iowa Police have helped capture one of Texas most wanted criminals. That’s where Paul Anthony Basaldua of McAllen was arrested Thursday.
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD suspends entire district police department; superintendent to retire
UCISD Superintendent Hal Harrell has announced that he will retire just as the district suspended “all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time” amid criticism of their response to the May 24 massacre. In an email to staff, Harrell said that board members...
KSAT 12
Operation Lone Star troops could owe feds tax money thanks to state’s payroll error
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This article is co-published and co-reported with Military Times, an independent news organization reporting on issues important to the U.S. military. Sign up for its daily Early Bird Brief newsletter here.
Texas sheriff's deputies find 84 migrants getting out of tractor trailer in Hidalgo County
Dozens of migrants were apprehended by Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies as they unloaded from a tractor trailer about 12 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday.
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD fires ex-DPS trooper who responded to massacre
SAN ANTONIO – Update (12:30 p.m.): Uvalde CISD has fired a police officer who previously worked as a trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety and responded to the May 24 massacre, the district announced. Crimson Elizondo was terminated on Thursday, a day after reports surfaced that she...
Everyone is Paying Attention to Texas and Florida Migrants But Not this State
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are getting all of the headlines lately. But one governor has not made the news headlines as much as these other two governors have.
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent poll in Dallas, it showed Governor Greg Abbott had a sizable lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. But this recent poll showed O’Rourke had a commanding lead.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
KSAT 12
Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case
PHOENIX – A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony...
KSAT 12
Uvalde parents protest after school district hires ex-DPS trooper under investigation for massacre response
Parents and relatives of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting are protesting on Thursday morning after the Uvalde CISD police force hired a former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper under investigation for her response to the attack. Crimson Elizondo, a new UCISD police officer, was recognized by parents...
