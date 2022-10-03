ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Dare County announces cancellations, closures due to adverse weather

Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to Wednesday October 5, 2022. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Dare County Oct. 3 storm cancellations

Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, Oct. 4 to Wednesday, Oct. 5. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East Lake, Manns...
DARE COUNTY, NC
N.C. Highway 12 remains open Tuesday morning; Additional flooding possible

N.C. Highway 12 remained open between Rodanthe and Oregon Inlet on Tuesday morning, after closing for roughly three hours on Monday afternoon due to ocean overwash, however, sand and water remain on the roadway, per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). Several secondary roads on Hatteras...
HATTERAS, NC
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
Rodanthe, NC
Hatteras, NC
UPDATE: N.C. Highway 12 closed between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe due to ocean overwash

N.C. Highway 12 has closed in between Rodanthe and Oregon Inlet as of 4:15 p.m. on Monday per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Ocean overwash was also impacting side streets and N.C. Highway 12 in the Tri-villages, with 4-6 inches of water reported. The Dare County Sheriff’s Office advises the public to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary.
RODANTHE, NC
UPDATE: Hatteras and Ocracoke ferry operations have resumed

The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry has resumed limited service as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division. The Ocracoke-Cedar Island ferry and Ocracoke-Swan Quarter ferry have also resumed regular operations as of Tuesday morning. Ferry service was suspended on...
OCRACOKE, NC
Dare County landowners with salt marshes asked to complete questionnaire

In partnership with the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative (SASMI) and the Conservation Fund, the Dare County Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking input from Dare County landowners whose land contains salt marsh. This survey will assist SASMI in developing programs and incentives for land conservation. According to the...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Big bite: Hatteras Island man lands large red drum at Jennette’s Pier

Dr. Tom Hankins, of Hatteras Island, holds a large red drum he caught and released at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on the morning of September 9. Hankins was thrilled to catch the 41-incher, his first ever big red drum. Anglers enjoyed a great bite all morning from the end of the 1,000-foot-long pier.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Coastal Flood Warning, other advisories issued for Dare County

NORFOLK, Va. — Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean over wash and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, the county said. "The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has issued a Coastal Flood Warning, as well as a Coastal Flood Advisory,...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Coastal Flood Warning issued for the Outer Banks starting Monday

The Outer Banks are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, October 3, and lasting through Wednesday, October 5, as a result of a coastal low that will impact our area. The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has issued...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?

EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
Nags Head moves for development halt in C-2 Zone

Move comes amid concerns over essential housing project. In response to opposition by nearby residents to a possible affordable housing project at U.S. 158 and Hollowell Street, as well as some homeowner concerns about a local pizza shop, the Nags Head Commissioners on Oct. 5 unanimously moved to enact a 150-day moratorium on development in the municipality’s Commercial-2 Zone from Danube Street to Hollowell Street.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Glider involved in fatal ocean crash washes ashore

The Town of Kitty Hawk announced on Oct. 5 that the glider that crashed into the ocean off Southern Shores on Sept. 21, killing one of the two men aboard, has washed ashore on the 3600 block of N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kitty Hawk. The glider has been removed...
KITTY HAWK, NC
Man reunited with rod and reel 50 years after Outer Banks fishing trip took a turn for the worse

In the mid-1970s, Dennis Dudley was visiting his then-brother-in-law Russell Twiford at his Nags Head cottage when a unique fishing rod and reel caught his eye. It was about 9 feet long and hanging on the wall like a show piece. Dudley said Twiford told him it was found in a commercial fishing vessel’s net. “I was admiring it and he said, ‘Why don’t you take it home?’” Dudley recalled.
NAGS HEAD, NC
The Wild Horses of the Outer Banks

There are many unique features that make up North Carolina’s coast. This area is known for its beaches, for being first in flight, the setting for multiple Nicholas Sparks’ books, and home to historic lighthouses and the Battleship North Carolina. It is also home to the chain of barrier islands off the coast in Dare County which are commonly known as the Outer Banks.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Teenager previously missing from Carteret County found safe

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Sheriff's Office officials said a missing teen, Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, has been found and is safe. Previous: Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager. Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, 15, went missing from his home in Peletier. Sanchez is described...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

