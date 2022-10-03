Read full article on original website
big945.com
Dare County announces cancellations, closures due to adverse weather
Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to Wednesday October 5, 2022. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Oct. 3 storm cancellations
Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, Oct. 4 to Wednesday, Oct. 5. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East Lake, Manns...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Public Works cancels Tuesday trash collection for northern Hatteras Island
Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to Wednesday October 5, 2022. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East...
islandfreepress.org
N.C. Highway 12 remains open Tuesday morning; Additional flooding possible
N.C. Highway 12 remained open between Rodanthe and Oregon Inlet on Tuesday morning, after closing for roughly three hours on Monday afternoon due to ocean overwash, however, sand and water remain on the roadway, per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). Several secondary roads on Hatteras...
islandfreepress.org
UPDATE: N.C. Highway 12 closed between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe due to ocean overwash
N.C. Highway 12 has closed in between Rodanthe and Oregon Inlet as of 4:15 p.m. on Monday per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Ocean overwash was also impacting side streets and N.C. Highway 12 in the Tri-villages, with 4-6 inches of water reported. The Dare County Sheriff’s Office advises the public to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary.
islandfreepress.org
UPDATE: Hatteras and Ocracoke ferry operations have resumed
The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry has resumed limited service as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division. The Ocracoke-Cedar Island ferry and Ocracoke-Swan Quarter ferry have also resumed regular operations as of Tuesday morning. Ferry service was suspended on...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Graduate student researching how plants can improve Outer Banks coastline resiliency
Jackson Livingstone, a graduate student at Christopher Newport University pursuing his master’s in environmental science, is focusing his research on how plants native to the Outer Banks can help the coastline become more resilient to erosion. Livingstone grew up in Hampton Roads, Va., but spent plenty of time vacationing...
obxtoday.com
Beach driving season in Kill Devil Hills delayed due to inclement weather conditions
Due to recent winds and high surf expected to last though Wednesday, the Town of Kill Devil Hills has announced that beach driving season has been delayed, as these conditions pose a safety hazard. The Town will continue to monitor the conditions and will re-open the beach to driving when...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County landowners with salt marshes asked to complete questionnaire
In partnership with the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative (SASMI) and the Conservation Fund, the Dare County Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking input from Dare County landowners whose land contains salt marsh. This survey will assist SASMI in developing programs and incentives for land conservation. According to the...
After fatal Outer Banks crash, glider washes up on shore in Kitty Hawk
NORFOLK, Va. — In September, an ultralight glider crashed into the sea in the Southern Shores area of the Outer Banks. One person was killed in the crash and another was hurt. The glider involved in the crash washed up on the beach in Kitty Hawk, police said Wednesday.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Big bite: Hatteras Island man lands large red drum at Jennette’s Pier
Dr. Tom Hankins, of Hatteras Island, holds a large red drum he caught and released at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on the morning of September 9. Hankins was thrilled to catch the 41-incher, his first ever big red drum. Anglers enjoyed a great bite all morning from the end of the 1,000-foot-long pier.
Coastal Flood Warning, other advisories issued for Dare County
NORFOLK, Va. — Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean over wash and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, the county said. "The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has issued a Coastal Flood Warning, as well as a Coastal Flood Advisory,...
islandfreepress.org
Coastal Flood Warning issued for the Outer Banks starting Monday
The Outer Banks are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, October 3, and lasting through Wednesday, October 5, as a result of a coastal low that will impact our area. The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has issued...
wcti12.com
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head moves for development halt in C-2 Zone
Move comes amid concerns over essential housing project. In response to opposition by nearby residents to a possible affordable housing project at U.S. 158 and Hollowell Street, as well as some homeowner concerns about a local pizza shop, the Nags Head Commissioners on Oct. 5 unanimously moved to enact a 150-day moratorium on development in the municipality’s Commercial-2 Zone from Danube Street to Hollowell Street.
outerbanksvoice.com
Glider involved in fatal ocean crash washes ashore
The Town of Kitty Hawk announced on Oct. 5 that the glider that crashed into the ocean off Southern Shores on Sept. 21, killing one of the two men aboard, has washed ashore on the 3600 block of N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kitty Hawk. The glider has been removed...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Man reunited with rod and reel 50 years after Outer Banks fishing trip took a turn for the worse
In the mid-1970s, Dennis Dudley was visiting his then-brother-in-law Russell Twiford at his Nags Head cottage when a unique fishing rod and reel caught his eye. It was about 9 feet long and hanging on the wall like a show piece. Dudley said Twiford told him it was found in a commercial fishing vessel’s net. “I was admiring it and he said, ‘Why don’t you take it home?’” Dudley recalled.
islandfreepress.org
CHUMM asks islanders to cast a vote for a $4,000 grant from the Outer Banks Community Foundation
The Outer Banks Community Foundation (OBCF) is hosting a 40th Birthday Bash on Saturday, October 15, and during the event, a local charity will receive a special $4,000 grant, as voted on by local residents and event-goers. Cape Hatteras United Methodist Men (CHUMM) is one of nearly 40 local charities...
forsythwoman.com
The Wild Horses of the Outer Banks
There are many unique features that make up North Carolina’s coast. This area is known for its beaches, for being first in flight, the setting for multiple Nicholas Sparks’ books, and home to historic lighthouses and the Battleship North Carolina. It is also home to the chain of barrier islands off the coast in Dare County which are commonly known as the Outer Banks.
wcti12.com
Teenager previously missing from Carteret County found safe
CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Sheriff's Office officials said a missing teen, Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, has been found and is safe. Previous: Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager. Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, 15, went missing from his home in Peletier. Sanchez is described...
