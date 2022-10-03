Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
Related
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
NECN
Boston Officials Report Elevated Virus Levels in Wastewater
Boston health officials said Friday they’re concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater. The concentration of the virus increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission. New COVID-19 cases...
NECN
Days After Release Off Block Island, Shoebert the Seal Is Back on North Shore
A beloved seal who made his home at Shoe Pond in Beverly, Massachusetts, is back on the North Shore just days after he was released into the ocean south of mainland New England. Shoebert was first spotted swimming in Beverly last month. Despite being a little out of place, he...
NECN
Nonprofit Helps Salem Family With Wheelchair Makeover Fit for Halloween
For many parents Halloween can be a time to create tradition, a time to look forward to the costumes, revelry, and of course candy. But for parents of a child with a disability, it can be daunting to think about getting the perfect costume. That’s until a group known as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren
A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
NECN
Building Destroyed by Fire in Duxbury
A building in Duxbury, Massachusetts was destroyed in a fire on Saturday evening that almost destroyed a neighboring building as well, said authorities. The Duxbury Fire Department says it received numerous 9/11 calls about a building fire on Gurnet Road. When firefighters arrived, the building was immersed in flames, and had even begun spreading to a building close by.
NECN
Double Shooting Reported in Worcester
Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
NECN
Salem's Haunted Happenings Parade Is Thursday, Kicking Off Halloween Season
The 25th annual Haunted Happenings Grand Parade is set to get underway at 6:30 Thursday night in Salem, Massachusetts, kicking the Halloween season into high gear in the Witch City. This year, the parade is reverting to its original route, which will start at Shetland Park on Congress Street and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M
This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
NECN
7 Kids Taken to Hospital After Hazmat Exposure at Cape Cod YMCA
Seven kids were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to hazardous fumes at a Cape Cod YMCA on Friday, according to fire officials. The children were exposed to muriatic acid fumes after a hazardous materials spill at the Barnstable YMCA on Iyannough Road, fire officials said. They were having trouble breathing and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Their conditions were not immediately clear.
NECN
Halifax Man Fatally Hit by SUV After Walking on I-495
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on I-495 near Plainville, Massachusetts after getting out of his own car early on Saturday morning, according to police. Police say the currently unnamed 41-year-old man from Halifax, Massachusetts was hit by a Volvo SUV on the northbound side of I-495 near Exit 36B around 5 a.m., close to where his empty vehicle was parked in the breakdown lane of the highway.
NECN
Brawl Follows High School Football Game in Boston's South End
A large fight broke out after a high school football game in Boston Friday, spilling into the streets of the South End. Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park. They could be seen forming lines, blocking the streets surrounding the park. Video...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Suspicious Car Fires Under Investigation in South Boston
After a couple of cars went up into flames in South Boston, police are looking into what could have caused the fires. The two cars were torched around the same time not far from each other, and police are considering both of the fires suspicious. One of the car fires...
NECN
2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort
A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say. Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
NECN
Worker Injured in Construction Accident Released From Hospital
Wilson Ortega thought this day would never come. But with five months of intensive rehabilitation, a contagious smile, and perseverance, he walked out of the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown on Saturday morning with two new prosthetic legs. The 34-year-old has been learning to walk again since he lost both...
NECN
Several Teens Arrested Following Brawl After High School Football Game in Boston
Police arrested six teenagers following a large fight that broke out after a high school football game in Boston's South End neighborhood on Friday. Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park shortly before 6:30p.m. for a brawl that spilled into the streets of the South End.
NECN
Doctors Expect Severe Flu Season, Urge People to Get Vaccinated
There is growing concern that this year's flu season has the potential to be severe. Health experts said it is hard to predict just how bad it could be, but they are worried more people are skipping the flu shot. According to a survey conducted by the National Foundation for...
NECN
Warmer Weather to End Work Week Before Weekend Cool Down
The deluge came to the Cape and much of the South Shore Wednesday. Amounts topped 4 inches (!) in some communities as thunder swept in from the ocean. Yes, you read that right. Oftentimes, the ocean air/environment is the Achilles’ Heel for thunderstorms, but with this ocean-born-remnant-of-Ian storm, the tables were turned. Unfortunately, the water wasn’t as widespread as we had hoped, and the North Shore/Merrimack Valley was once again left wanting. Drought conditions will likely improve to the south, but stubbornly remain from Boston north.
NECN
16-Year-Old High School Student Killed, 3 Other Teens Injured in Leominster Crash
A 16-year-old girl was killed and three other teens were hurt in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 190 in Leominster, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway. A 2001 Ford Mustang that the four teens were riding in went off the highway, down an embankment and into the wood line, according to a preliminary investigation by state police.
NECN
Woman Punched in Face During Armed Robbery in South Boston, Police Say
Police need help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife earlier this week in South Boston. The man allegedly followed a woman out of a convenience store at the corner of K Street and East 7th Street Tuesday evening and tried to grab her bag. The man flashed a knife during the alleged robbery, and punched the woman in the face, before getting away on foot toward H Street, according to Boston police.
Comments / 0