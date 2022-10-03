The deluge came to the Cape and much of the South Shore Wednesday. Amounts topped 4 inches (!) in some communities as thunder swept in from the ocean. Yes, you read that right. Oftentimes, the ocean air/environment is the Achilles’ Heel for thunderstorms, but with this ocean-born-remnant-of-Ian storm, the tables were turned. Unfortunately, the water wasn’t as widespread as we had hoped, and the North Shore/Merrimack Valley was once again left wanting. Drought conditions will likely improve to the south, but stubbornly remain from Boston north.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO