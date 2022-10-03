ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Boston Officials Report Elevated Virus Levels in Wastewater

Boston health officials said Friday they’re concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater. The concentration of the virus increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission. New COVID-19 cases...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Cambridge, MA
Boston, MA
Cambridge, MA
NECN

The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren

A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Building Destroyed by Fire in Duxbury

A building in Duxbury, Massachusetts was destroyed in a fire on Saturday evening that almost destroyed a neighboring building as well, said authorities. The Duxbury Fire Department says it received numerous 9/11 calls about a building fire on Gurnet Road. When firefighters arrived, the building was immersed in flames, and had even begun spreading to a building close by.
DUXBURY, MA
NECN

Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M

This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

7 Kids Taken to Hospital After Hazmat Exposure at Cape Cod YMCA

Seven kids were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to hazardous fumes at a Cape Cod YMCA on Friday, according to fire officials. The children were exposed to muriatic acid fumes after a hazardous materials spill at the Barnstable YMCA on Iyannough Road, fire officials said. They were having trouble breathing and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Their conditions were not immediately clear.
BARNSTABLE, MA
NECN

Halifax Man Fatally Hit by SUV After Walking on I-495

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on I-495 near Plainville, Massachusetts after getting out of his own car early on Saturday morning, according to police. Police say the currently unnamed 41-year-old man from Halifax, Massachusetts was hit by a Volvo SUV on the northbound side of I-495 near Exit 36B around 5 a.m., close to where his empty vehicle was parked in the breakdown lane of the highway.
HALIFAX, MA
NECN

Brawl Follows High School Football Game in Boston's South End

A large fight broke out after a high school football game in Boston Friday, spilling into the streets of the South End. Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park. They could be seen forming lines, blocking the streets surrounding the park. Video...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Suspicious Car Fires Under Investigation in South Boston

After a couple of cars went up into flames in South Boston, police are looking into what could have caused the fires. The two cars were torched around the same time not far from each other, and police are considering both of the fires suspicious. One of the car fires...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Worker Injured in Construction Accident Released From Hospital

Wilson Ortega thought this day would never come. But with five months of intensive rehabilitation, a contagious smile, and perseverance, he walked out of the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown on Saturday morning with two new prosthetic legs. The 34-year-old has been learning to walk again since he lost both...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Warmer Weather to End Work Week Before Weekend Cool Down

The deluge came to the Cape and much of the South Shore Wednesday. Amounts topped 4 inches (!) in some communities as thunder swept in from the ocean. Yes, you read that right. Oftentimes, the ocean air/environment is the Achilles’ Heel for thunderstorms, but with this ocean-born-remnant-of-Ian storm, the tables were turned. Unfortunately, the water wasn’t as widespread as we had hoped, and the North Shore/Merrimack Valley was once again left wanting. Drought conditions will likely improve to the south, but stubbornly remain from Boston north.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

16-Year-Old High School Student Killed, 3 Other Teens Injured in Leominster Crash

A 16-year-old girl was killed and three other teens were hurt in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 190 in Leominster, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway. A 2001 Ford Mustang that the four teens were riding in went off the highway, down an embankment and into the wood line, according to a preliminary investigation by state police.
LEOMINSTER, MA
NECN

Woman Punched in Face During Armed Robbery in South Boston, Police Say

Police need help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife earlier this week in South Boston. The man allegedly followed a woman out of a convenience store at the corner of K Street and East 7th Street Tuesday evening and tried to grab her bag. The man flashed a knife during the alleged robbery, and punched the woman in the face, before getting away on foot toward H Street, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA

