Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down

Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
Zach Ertz is a huge roadblock to a Philadelphia Eagles victory in Arizona

It won’t require a long glance to arrive at the following conclusion. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is likely the toughest matchup Philly’s defense has in limiting an oftentimes high-powered Arizona Cardinals offense. No one has forgotten his ability. Just ask head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke glowingly about him and about the upcoming matchup recently.
FanSided

3 Atlanta Braves who shouldn’t make the NLDS roster

While the Atlanta Braves have plenty to be thankful for at the moment — in part skipping the Wild Card series and getting a weekend off — serious decisions lie ahead. The Braves defeated the Mets in a three-game series about a week ago today, thus breaking the close race in the NL East and allowing themselves a bye to the NLDS.
FanSided

Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 6

Upsets came back with a vengeance in college football last week and, while the slate is light, there are several opportunities for that to happen again. Between the almost-upset of Georgia by Missouri and teams like Oklahoma, Minnesota, Washington and Pitt falling in matchups they were favored in, upsets were clearly on the college football menu a week ago. And while it’s a light overall slate for Week 6, that could very well be the case again on Saturday with some tricky ranked matchups.
FanSided

3 CJ Stroud throws vs Michigan State that will have NFL teams drooling

These three throws by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud prove why he is getting so much love as an NFL Draft prospect. The college football season is in its sixth week, while the NFL has entered Week 5. When it comes to the NFL, some fanbases know that their favorite team is not heading anywhere, or if they need an upgrade at a position of need. Perhaps the most followed position throughout the NFL Draft process are the quarterbacks, and one name that is considered to be the top prospect is Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
FanSided

College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 7 AP Top 25 after Alabama barely escapes, Tennessee, Ohio State & Georgia cruise

Projecting the Week 7 AP Top 25 college football rankings after Alabama barely escaped Texas A&M, Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia rolled and more. Even with a number of teams in the AP Top 25 college football rankings having the week off, there was the potential for a lot of drama in Week 6 of the 2022 season. With the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, Utah and many, many more in potentially tricky matchups, there was a recipe for chaos.
FanSided

George Kittle’s assessment of his game will infuriate fantasy owners

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle hasn’t been performing up to par with the expectations of fans, but he has a good statement for that. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has had big expectations from fans that he’s been unfortunately falling short of. Though he’s frustrating anyone who has him in their fantasy leagues, he has a good statement regarding his performance.
FanSided

Best memes and tweets trolling Cardinals for NL Wild Card loss to Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 to advance to the NLDS, and ended the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. The St. Louis Cardinals were three outs away from taking Game 1 of their Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yet the bullpen surrendered six runs in the ninth inning, leading to a 6-3 loss. The Cardinals needed to win Game 2. If not, their season would end, and Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina would officially retire.
FanSided

Radio call from the Guardians win was finally released after going silent on SiriusXM

The Cleveland Guardians won the Wild Card series with just one home run, but listeners on SiriusXM couldn’t hear it after the broadcast went silent. The Cleveland Guardians won the Wild Card series against the Tampa Bay Rays after a long game with no runs for 15 innings. The game ran for about five hours with hardly any action, so it was certainly disappointing for fans tuning in on SiriusXM when the broadcast went silent and they missed the call of Cleveland’s walk-off homer that brought them to victory.
