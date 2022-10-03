Read full article on original website
Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down
Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
Aaron Rodgers puts extra pressure on Packers with hint about future in Green Bay
Once again, Aaron Rodgers is mulling over his future with the Green Bay Packers, this time dropping hints about the development of the wide receivers. Here he goes again. It’s always something with Aaron Rodgers, and this time, it’s about the development of the wide receivers. The Packers...
Zach Ertz is a huge roadblock to a Philadelphia Eagles victory in Arizona
It won’t require a long glance to arrive at the following conclusion. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is likely the toughest matchup Philly’s defense has in limiting an oftentimes high-powered Arizona Cardinals offense. No one has forgotten his ability. Just ask head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke glowingly about him and about the upcoming matchup recently.
Not only did Brent Venables get embarrassed by Texas, he’s being a poor sport about it
The Oklahoma Sooners and head coach Brent Venables were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown, and they didn’t show up to their postgame press conference on time. The honeymoon period for Brent Venables as Oklahoma Sooners head coach has ended. After starting off the season...
Brent Venables gets clowned by college football media for worst Oklahoma shutout ever
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables got harpooned on Twitter for his Red River catastrophe. Brent Venables’ Red River debut as the Oklahoma head coach could not have gone any worse. Despite having identical 3-2 records entering the game, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns ran roughshod on Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. How...
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
Radio call of the Mariners wildcard win will get you ready to run through a wall
The Mariners radio call was absolutely epic as Seattle beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card to advance in the MLB playoffs. There’s no better story in the MLB playoffs this year than the Seattle Mariners, a team that hadn’t been to the postseason since 2001.
3 Atlanta Braves who shouldn’t make the NLDS roster
While the Atlanta Braves have plenty to be thankful for at the moment — in part skipping the Wild Card series and getting a weekend off — serious decisions lie ahead. The Braves defeated the Mets in a three-game series about a week ago today, thus breaking the close race in the NL East and allowing themselves a bye to the NLDS.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 6
Upsets came back with a vengeance in college football last week and, while the slate is light, there are several opportunities for that to happen again. Between the almost-upset of Georgia by Missouri and teams like Oklahoma, Minnesota, Washington and Pitt falling in matchups they were favored in, upsets were clearly on the college football menu a week ago. And while it’s a light overall slate for Week 6, that could very well be the case again on Saturday with some tricky ranked matchups.
3 CJ Stroud throws vs Michigan State that will have NFL teams drooling
These three throws by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud prove why he is getting so much love as an NFL Draft prospect. The college football season is in its sixth week, while the NFL has entered Week 5. When it comes to the NFL, some fanbases know that their favorite team is not heading anywhere, or if they need an upgrade at a position of need. Perhaps the most followed position throughout the NFL Draft process are the quarterbacks, and one name that is considered to be the top prospect is Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
Georgia fans happy Dawgs look the part of a title contender again
It hasn’t been pretty, but Georgia keeps on winning and is looking the part of a title contender. Just when everybody wanted to cross Georgia off as a serious national title contender, they blew out Auburn at home to get to 6-0 and achieve bowl eligibility in the process.
Alabama staves off second straight Texas A&M upset: College football media reacts
The Alabama Crimson Tide found a way to survive a late comeback attempt by the Texas A&M Aggies, winning 24-20 to remain undefeated. Last year, the Texas A&M Aggies pulled off the massive upset victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide to bring an end to their undefeated season. On Oct. 8, 2022, the Aggies tried to do the same thing again.
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 7 AP Top 25 after Alabama barely escapes, Tennessee, Ohio State & Georgia cruise
Projecting the Week 7 AP Top 25 college football rankings after Alabama barely escaped Texas A&M, Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia rolled and more. Even with a number of teams in the AP Top 25 college football rankings having the week off, there was the potential for a lot of drama in Week 6 of the 2022 season. With the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, Utah and many, many more in potentially tricky matchups, there was a recipe for chaos.
Epic fan video shows Alex Smith enjoying Deebo Samuel as much as the rest of us
A San Francisco 49ers fan in the stands at Levi’s Stadium offered an exclusive glimpse at Alex Smith appreciating Deebo Samuel in real time: “He’s so good.”. For anyone familiar with Alex Smith’s journey through the NFL, seeing him in the stands at a San Francisco 49ers game is a testament to his good-natured, team-first mentality.
Projected college football rankings after Utah upset by UCLA, Oklahoma State survives
After Utah lost to UCLA and Oklahoma State held on to beat Texas Tech, here is what the college football rankings could look like. Week 6 of the college football season is not even halfway done, and there is already some movement in the AP Top 25 rankings. There has...
George Kittle’s assessment of his game will infuriate fantasy owners
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle hasn’t been performing up to par with the expectations of fans, but he has a good statement for that. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has had big expectations from fans that he’s been unfortunately falling short of. Though he’s frustrating anyone who has him in their fantasy leagues, he has a good statement regarding his performance.
Bet $10, Win $200 if Patrick Mahomes Throws 1 TD vs Raiders
Patrick Mahomes has 22 passing TDs in eight career games against the Raiders. As long as he gets at least one this Monday Night, BetMGM is giving Chiefs fans an easy $200 off just a $10 bet. You can win even if he doesn’t throw a TD!. Bet $10,...
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Pelicans odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Oct. 7
The Detroit Pistons will try to get their first win of the preseason on the road tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pistons were flat and uninspiring in their blowout loss to the Knicks, turning the ball over 21 times and missing a ton of 3-point shots. Cade Cunningham...
Best memes and tweets trolling Cardinals for NL Wild Card loss to Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 to advance to the NLDS, and ended the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. The St. Louis Cardinals were three outs away from taking Game 1 of their Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yet the bullpen surrendered six runs in the ninth inning, leading to a 6-3 loss. The Cardinals needed to win Game 2. If not, their season would end, and Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina would officially retire.
Radio call from the Guardians win was finally released after going silent on SiriusXM
The Cleveland Guardians won the Wild Card series with just one home run, but listeners on SiriusXM couldn’t hear it after the broadcast went silent. The Cleveland Guardians won the Wild Card series against the Tampa Bay Rays after a long game with no runs for 15 innings. The game ran for about five hours with hardly any action, so it was certainly disappointing for fans tuning in on SiriusXM when the broadcast went silent and they missed the call of Cleveland’s walk-off homer that brought them to victory.
