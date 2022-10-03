Read full article on original website
Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl
A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show. (Oct. 6, 2022) Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl. A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for...
Muskegon man’s Model T Street Rod back in action
It took more than a decade, but a Muskegon man is back behind the wheel of his classic Model T after Mother Nature tried to take it out. (Oct. 7, 2022) Muskegon man’s Model T Street Rod back in action. It took more than a decade, but a Muskegon...
New home, new hope: Muskegon Heights getting first new house in 17 years
After years of neighborhood decay and demolition, Muskegon Heights city leaders hope a single-family home now under construction is a turning point, or, perhaps, at least a start. (Oct. 6, 2022) New home, new hope: Muskegon Heights getting first …. After years of neighborhood decay and demolition, Muskegon Heights city...
Grand Rapids native helps her Latino community reach resources
As family support services manager at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, Alejandra Meza has her hands in a little bit of everything. (Oct. 7, 2022) Grand Rapids native helps her Latino community reach …. As family support services manager at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, Alejandra Meza has...
Get all of your costume needs at the Kostume Room
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Halloween is only 3 weeks away which means you only have a few weeks to figure out your costume! One place where you can find everything you need, not just for Halloween, but for costumes and accessories you may need for any occasion is the Kostume Room!
More ‘sober-curious’ options in Grand Rapids
A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a “sober-curious” crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022) A national trend has made its way to Grand Rapids, with more and more businesses catering to a “sober-curious” crowd. (Oct. 6, 2022)
How Gentex is helping the Spanish-speaking community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ve had the chance to highlight organizations across West Michigan. Today, we’re excited to welcome an organization and a business along the lakeshore working to make a difference. Gentex is Ottawa County’s largest employer and recently started an inclusion program for people who primarily speak Spanish to join its manufacturing team.
A better tomorrow starts with hopeful thinking today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wedgwood Christian services works with many troubled youths to instill hope in them. Now more than ever young people are facing so many challenges in their day to day lives that they may have nowhere to turn. The State of Michigan hosted a Thrive Conference that focused on positive youth development. One of the biggest factors into positive youth development is hope.
Dream 18: Thousand Oaks Golf Club's 10th Hole
At 634 yards from all the way back, the par-5 10th hole at Thousand Oaks Golf Club north of Grand Rapids is a “good test,” PGA Professional Eric Conroy says. (Oct. 7, 2022) Dream 18: Thousand Oaks Golf Club’s 10th Hole. At 634 yards from all the...
Wednesdays are BOGO days at BIGGBY COFFEE
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Gear up for Wednesdays at BIGGBY COFFEE! Each Wednesday make someone’s day. Buy one BIGGBY COFFEE and give one. Click the video above to see details!
Find unique & interesting products at Daisy’s Emporium
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love having this next guest on because their stores always have so much new and interesting product! Today we’re joined by Mary Beth and Daisy from Daisy’s Emporium to talk about what’s new and also about a special event coming up next month.
To The Point: 80th and 83rd House District seats
"To The Point" episode for the weekend of Oct. 8, 2022. World War II soldier’s remains brought back to GR …. A World War II fallen army soldier has finally been laid to rest decades after his death. (Oct. 8, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 100822. The...
Hulst Jepsen can help with pelvic floor dysfunction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we’re focusing attention on a topic many women may not want to talk about, or may feel uncomfortable discussing: pelvic floor dysfunction and the impact it has on their bodies. Hulst Jepsen is a locally owned PT company that has therapists at many locations specializing in women’s health and pelvic floor dysfunction. Pelvic floor dysfunction can include pain with sexual activity, urinary or fecal incontinence, pelvic heaviness, and more. Today we want to highlight pain with sexual activity. Many women experience this postpartum after the stress their pelvic floor has gone thru with pregnancy and delivery. However, pain with sexual activity can occur at any age. This is not something you need to live with; physical therapy can help.
HBA Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The very popular Fall Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow in Greater Grand Rapids. It’s a chance to see the best in new home construction and renovation. Interra Homes has a home in the parade this year in their Reserve Community in Wyoming. You can check out the beautiful 2 story homes that is their Biltmore floor plan. Interra Homes builds in 25 communities throughout West Michigan! They offer single family homes and condos with options to build a new home or buy a brand new, finished home if you’re looking to find something sooner. If a new home is something that’s been on your mind, check out an Interra Homes up close and see everything they offer at the Fall Parade of Homes.
Harder & Warner hosting Fall Fest sale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – These days, we’re not just focusing on what’s inside our homes but also what’s on the outside! Fall is a good time to put plants in the ground and while you’re out shopping for landscaping items, you can also take advantage of “Fall Fest” taking place at Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens. There’s a lot to enjoy there every Saturday in October plus big discounts, including 30% off everything that grows.
Week 7 spotlight game: Ravenna at North Muskegon
It's been some time — 36 years — since the Norsemen have won the conference crown, but standing in their way between history and themselves is Ravenna, who is on a pretty historic run on their own. (Oct. 7, 2022) Week 7 spotlight game: Ravenna at North Muskegon.
Fall fun & entertainment coming to Soaring Eagle Casino
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a fall getaway including a place to stay, entertainment and a place for the kids, Soaring Eagle Casino Resort might be the perfect place to visit. Over the past few years, they’ve undergone a major renovation – from their bars and restaurants to their rooms. The Ascend Sports Bar is all new too! It’s the perfect place to check out a game on the weekend or place your bet at the Ascend Sports Book. They’re also gearing up for a big 80s Halloween Party! Recently announced – the Little River Band and Ambrosia are coming to the stage on December 17th! On Saturday, October 29th, Christopher Cross‘ 40th Anniversary Tour with special guest John Waite will be in town and on December 9th, it’s Loverboy and Night Ranger!
Weekend Fun Guide 10/7-10/9
Big Give Big Workout and Guinness World Record Attempt – October 8th. It is time to have some fun and history at the Big Give Big Workout and Guiness Worlds Record attempt being held on October 8th at LMCU ballpark. Big Give wants to pack LMCU ballpark with over 4,000 people to break the Guiness World Record for most people doing jumping jacks at the same time. It only lasts a minute, and you only need to be able to do a few jumping jacks in succession. The event is free, but donations will go towards purchasing Christmas gifts and school supplies for kids in West Michigan. You can register for the event here.
