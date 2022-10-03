ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
seventeen.com

Sabrina Carpenter Hits the Stage in a Sheer, Bedazzled Dress for Her "Emails I Can't Send" Tour

If you've had "because i liked a boy" stuck in your head on repeat since Sabrina Carpenter came out with her album emails i can't send, you aren't alone. You might've even snagged a ticket to watch her perform the hit song live — Sabrina is currently halfway through her emails i can't send tour through the USA, and her performance outfits have been keeping us FED.
seventeen.com

King Charles and Kate Middleton Had a Major Conflict Over Her Chic Style

Multiple bombshell books about the royal family just dropped, including The New Royals by author Katie Nicholl, which sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the royal family. TL;DR: Charles didn't exactly love how much attention his daughter-in-law got for being so stylish.
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Reminded Us Why She's America's Sweetheart in Rare Playful Dancing Video

In a very rare Instagram post, Julia Roberts is capturing our hearts all over again with her playful personality and positive outlook on life. Dancing in a totally carefree, wholesome fashion along to upbeat music in a Chopard x Julia Roberts jewelry campaign, the iconic actress shared her best moves and her top three tips on living a happy life. “Happiness Tip Number 1: To be kind to others,” she says. “Number 2: Surround yourself with loving, kind, compassionate people,” the Pretty Woman star advises. “And 3… Kissing, followed by dancing as a close second.” In the video, the Hollywood icon authentically...
seventeen.com

Kim Kardashian Debuts True-Crime Podcast with Chilling Story

Kim Kardashian is continuing her fight for criminal justice reform with her latest unexpected project. Yesterday, the SKKN founder debuted her new Spotify-exclusive true-crime podcast, Kim Kardashian’s The System—two years after she signed the deal with Spotify. The first season focuses on the chilling story of Kevin Keith,...
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton's New Princess of Wales Style Has Been "Premeditated" by the Palace

Kate Middleton stepped out for her first solo royal engagement as Princess of Wales yesterday (October 5), visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit. Kate wore a cheerful yellow dress for the occasion from "affordable" British label Karen Millen, which celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder says was very intentional.
seventeen.com

King Charles' Nickname for Meghan Markle Was Revealed in a Bombshell-Filled Royal Book

Royal author Katie Nicholl's latest book The New Royals is out, and the time has come to curl up with a cup of tea (English breakfast preferable) and bask in the drama of it all. On top of the book revealing that King Charles was "irritated" that Kate Middleton's outfits got more attention than him (sigh....), Nicholl also dropped Charles' nickname for Meghan Markle.
seventeen.com

"Outer Banks" Star Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend Elaine Siemek Addresses Cheating Rumors

Rudy Pankow's girlfriend, Elaine Siemek, is slamming rumors that she cheated on the Outer Banks actor. On Tuesday, October 4, she took to Instagram Stories to release a statement after online speculation that she kissed someone else once the Netflix show wrapped filming for its third season. Per Us Weekly, a fan called out Elaine for her alleged actions on Twitter, writing "On the 1st of last month Elaine was seen kissing another guy, who is obviously not Rudy. What do you think of that?" alongside a photo of "unidentified" people sharing a smooch.
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Reportedly ‘Relieved’ Meghan and Harry Left the U.K. After ‘Drama’

The original royal Fab Four—Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry—was short lived on the royal events circuit following Meghan and Harry's decision to step back from their senior royal family roles and move to the U.S. in 2020. But Kate and William were glad to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go after all the behind-the-scenes “drama” leading up to Meghan and Harry's decision to permanently leave their roles in 2021, Katie Nicholl writes in her new book The New Royals, per Entertainment Tonight.
