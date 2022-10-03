Rudy Pankow's girlfriend, Elaine Siemek, is slamming rumors that she cheated on the Outer Banks actor. On Tuesday, October 4, she took to Instagram Stories to release a statement after online speculation that she kissed someone else once the Netflix show wrapped filming for its third season. Per Us Weekly, a fan called out Elaine for her alleged actions on Twitter, writing "On the 1st of last month Elaine was seen kissing another guy, who is obviously not Rudy. What do you think of that?" alongside a photo of "unidentified" people sharing a smooch.

