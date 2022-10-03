FRISCO, Texas – This historic start by Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush hasn’t changed his humbled demeanor. Rush is 4-0 in his career as a starter and should he earn the victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, he becomes the 14th quarterback in league history to win his first five career starts. The last time this occurred was during the 2018-19 seasons when Kyle Allen did it for Carolina.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO