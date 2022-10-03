ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

NFL Week 5 picks and predictions

This week we're seeing some of the largest spreads of the young NFL season, including a two-touchdown spot and five others of seven points or more. Considering underdogs are covering 58% of the time, according to TeamRankings.com, running with the dogs isn't the worst idea. And, believe me, I've had...
NFL
Herald & Review

Cowboys’ Cooper Rush could make league history Sunday as Dak Prescott continues to rehab

FRISCO, Texas – This historic start by Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush hasn’t changed his humbled demeanor. Rush is 4-0 in his career as a starter and should he earn the victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, he becomes the 14th quarterback in league history to win his first five career starts. The last time this occurred was during the 2018-19 seasons when Kyle Allen did it for Carolina.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
Herald & Review

Protester subdued by Rams' Wagner files police report

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner. Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Herald & Review

Today in sports history: Oct. 6

In 1993, Michael Jordan announces his retirement after nine seasons and three titles in the NBA. See more sports moments from this date:
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy