Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffers Knee Injury, Pushing Back Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker will now miss added time.
NFL Week 5 picks and predictions
This week we're seeing some of the largest spreads of the young NFL season, including a two-touchdown spot and five others of seven points or more. Considering underdogs are covering 58% of the time, according to TeamRankings.com, running with the dogs isn't the worst idea. And, believe me, I've had...
Chris Perkins: Dolphins backup QB Skylar Thompson trying to stay low-key in high-profile situation
In a world where the backup quarterback is sometimes the most popular guy in town, Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson, the rookie seventh-round pick from Kansas State who dazzled in preseason, is trying to stay low key. It’s been fairly easy so far. We’ll see whether it lasts. “Fans,...
Cowboys’ Cooper Rush could make league history Sunday as Dak Prescott continues to rehab
FRISCO, Texas – This historic start by Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush hasn’t changed his humbled demeanor. Rush is 4-0 in his career as a starter and should he earn the victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, he becomes the 14th quarterback in league history to win his first five career starts. The last time this occurred was during the 2018-19 seasons when Kyle Allen did it for Carolina.
Protester subdued by Rams' Wagner files police report
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner. Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated...
Today in sports history: Oct. 6
In 1993, Michael Jordan announces his retirement after nine seasons and three titles in the NBA. See more sports moments from this date:
