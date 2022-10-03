Hugh Jackman is offering up his own Deadpool challenge to his social media followers. It hasn't been too long since Ryan Reynolds made the official announcement that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine again in Deadpool 3. The announcement was part of a hilarious video with the two friends, which also delivered the release date for the third Deadpool movie. The two actors squared off in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, long before Reynolds got to deliver his classic take on Deadpool in his solo film. With anticipation growing for Deadpool 3's 2024 release, Jackman challenges fans with a throwback picture.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO