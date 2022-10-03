Read full article on original website
Rings of Power Fans "Disappointed" by New Episode's Name-Drop, "There's Just No Way"
For most of the first season of The Rings of Power, Tolkien fans have been wondering why Galadriel has appeared to have the hots for Halbrand when according to the mythology she should already be married to Celeborn at that time. This week's episode however may have put a huge wrinkle in the continuity, and as a result has many fans feeling frustrated. In a moment of sincerity between Galadriel and Theo, Morfydd Clark's elf character finally confirms that she has a husban and even namedrops Celeborn to her young friend. Many have taken her comments and past deeds to mean Celeborn is dead, leading to many angry tweets that you can find below.
She-Hulk Showrunner Breaks Down Their Hilarious Take on the Daredevil Hallway Fight
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally delivered on one of its most-anticipated elements in this week's penultimate episode, with Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) making a cameo appearance. In addition to playing off of the newfound dynamic between Matt and Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the series found ways to be a trip down memory lane for fans of the formerly-Netflix-exclusive Daredevil series. Spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip it", below! Only look if you want to know! Those nods to Daredevil included She-Hulk's own take on the show's hallway fight scenes something that became an iconic staple of the Netflix series' run. As Jen and Matt worked to free Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) from being kidnapped by Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), Matt ends up fighting some of Eugene's goons in a dimly lit hallway. Of course, Jen ultimately intervenes by smashing through the roof of the hallway, taking out some of the guards in the process.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released, Reveals New Cast
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. She joined the panel virtually from the set of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, where the streaming series is still filming its fifth season. The trailer reveals the first looks at Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.
Spy x Family Unveils The Forger Family's Dark Future
Spy x Family is getting ready to add a new member to its nuclear family, with Bond Forger just so happening to be a dog that can see into the future. With Loid, Yor, and Anya all harboring unique pasts and abilities that they are keeping close to their chest, the latest installment has arrived via the anime adaptation and hints at a dark future for the popular anime clan. Luckily, Anya and Bond are on the case, fighting against some ruthless revolutionaries.
Blade's Daughter to Star in Upcoming Marvel Series
Blade's daughter is about headline her own Marvel series. Announced today at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, from writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, follows Brielle Brooks, daughter of Eric Brooks, a.k.a. Blade. Marvel Comics introduced Brielle Brooks into the Marvel Universe earlier this year in the pages of Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men. Now, it's time for Brielle to discover her parentage and enter an entirely new world on the darker side of the Marvel Universe. You can see the cover of Bloodline: Daughter of Blade#1 below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
MultiVersus Teases New Character With Spooky Trailer
MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have begun teasing the release of the free-to-play platform brawler's next character. More specifically, several social media posts culminating in a brief video early this morning (or late last night depending on how you look at it) seem to indicate that the previously announced Stripe will be joining the video game's playable roster at some point next week.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Official Images Released
This Sunday, the eighth episode of House of the Dragon airs on HBO, bringing the series even closer to the conclusion of its first season. The preview for the episode, which was released last week, teased a major dispute involving the Throne of Driftmark, which could be left vacant as Corlys Velaryon suffered a devastating wound in battle. Between Rhaenyra's son and Corlys' brother, there's obviously some conflict as to who should inherit the throne.
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
WWE Fans Lost Their Minds When Bray Wyatt Returned at Extreme Rules
Fans Didn't know what to expect from WWE in regards to all of the White Rabbit teases over the past few weeks, which WWE revealed would be answered in some way at Extreme Rules. All sorts of theories were shared, but I don't think anyone saw what WWE had planned coming, and it made for one of the most thrilling and well-executed endings to an event in recent memory. Bray Wyatt finally made his long-awaited return to WWE with a spectacular segment that featured all of his past creations and the ultimate reveal of Wyatt himself in the building, and to say the crowd lost their collective minds would be an understatement. Fans on social lost their minds as well, and you can find some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.
Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Confirms January 2023 Premiere Date
It's time to reunite with your wolf pack, because we now know when Teen Wolf: The Movie will be making its debut. On Friday, during the franchise's panel at New York Comic Con, a new teaser trailer was released for the upcoming Paramount+ exclusive movie. The teaser provides a new look at the highly-anticipated continuation of the MTV series, as well as Teen Wolf: The Movie's release date — Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a premiere on Friday, January 27, 2023 in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
Who is Marvel's Werewolf By Night? Explained
Today sees the release of Disney+'s newest Marvel offering, Werewolf By Night. Just in time for spooky season, Werewolf By Night tells the story of an antihero who is, essentially just a werewolf character who can keep his intellect and his self-control. The character is one of a number of traditional "monster" characters Marvel has had during its 80+ years of publishing history, many of whom ended up having their destinies tied in with the fortunes of Blade, the vampire hunter. In the case of Werewolf by Night, the character also has ties to Moon Knight, in whose comic he first appeared, and a character who already got his shot at a Disney+ series, that one starring Oscar Isaac.
Saturday Night Live Host Brendan Gleeson Reveals What Paddington Bear Is Really Like
After releasing a genuinely hilarious promo for his upcoming hosting duties just yesterday, Saturday Night Live has debuted some traditional promos for Brendan Gleeson's upcoming episode of the weekly comedy series. The new promos feature Gleeson, musical guest Willow (daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith), and series star Chloe Fineman, making jokes not only about his appearance in The Tragedy of Macbeth, his Irish roots, and also his work in the Paddington movies. When asked by Willow what Paddington is like in real life, Gleeson replies: "Honestly? Total diva." Check out the full series of promos below and watch the episode this Saturday on NBC and Peacock.
Evil Dead Rise Director Shares Bloody BTS Photo
As fans wait for our first official look at the highly anticipated sequel Evil Dead Rise, director Lee Cronin took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the project, recalling how a year ago at this time, the production was immersed in the gooey glory of the franchise. Given how much time has passed since the project being announced and the lack of updates about what's in store for audiences, getting any sort of glimpse of the experience is a welcome reveal for fans. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below before Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21, 2023.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Michaela Coel Reveals Why Her Midnight Angel Hero Is Important
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally hitting theatres next month, and it will feature some returning favorites from the first film as well as some exciting newcomers. When the trailer was released during San Diego Comic-Con this summer, it featured the first look at I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel's character, Aneka. She will be playing a member of the Midnight Angels, a strike force composed of some of the best Dora Milaje. During a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, Coel confirmed her character was queer and in love with fellow warrior Ayo (Florence Kasumba), which is a romance that was created by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Roxane Gay in the comics. Coel is from East London, but both of her parents are from Ghana. She spoke to the outlet about the country's anti-LGBTQ laws and why she believes her role in the movie is important.
Star Trek: Defiant Series Announced
Star Trek: Defiant has been announced, offering a darker, edgier Star Trek story with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant during its Star Trek comics panel on Saturday at New York Comic Con. Christopher Cantwell writes the series, with Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the upcoming flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team
Marvel will introduce a new X-Men team this February under the guidance of Lucas Bishop, Captain Commander of Krakoa. The new series Bishop: War College puts Bishop from and center with TV writer J. Holtham -- who has written for Marvel shows Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones -- and artist Sean Damien Hill at the helm. The series sees Bishop assembling a new X-Men team that includes young mutants Armor and Surge, who were both among the losers of the second annual X-Men fan vote. There are also some newcomers to the franchise, or characters relatively underdeveloped until now. Check out Ken Lashley's cover for the first issue below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
WWE Extreme Rules: Finn Balor's New Mask Has Fans Making Kanye West Comparisons
Finn Balor has been going through a lot of changes ever since he joined up with the Judgment Day and took it over, but fans were definitely confused by his latest mask makeover debuted at WWE's Extreme Rules premium live event! Following weeks of feuding between Edge and the Judgment Day, this all led to a new I Quit Match between Balor and Edge during the Extreme Rules premium live event this year. For Balor's entrance to the match, he was not initially accompanied by the rest of Judgment Day like he usually is during WWE Monday Night Raw episodes.
Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter Account Fires Shots at The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has fired some shots at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. Video game movies are becoming more and more prevalent now because Hollywood has started to finally crack the code. While they're not all the way there quite yet, they are far better than they were 20 years ago and many of them are financially successful too. However, it took a lot of criticism for that to happen. Earlier this week, Nintendo and Universal began to market The Super Mario Bros. Movie and while it looks good, fans had a few critiques. One of the more comical criticisms of the film is that Mario appears to have no butt, causing fans to ridicule the character's look. However, one other voice chimed in.
Saturday Night Live: Colin Farrell Makes Surprise Appearance
In the midst of Saturday Night Live's opening monologue, host Brendan Gleeson was playing his mandolin while delivering his jokes only for a surprise guest to appear, his frequent co-star Colin Farrell. For context, Gleeson is appearing on SNL as host to promote his upcoming movie The Banshees of Inisherin, which he co-stars in with Farrell. As part of his opening routine Gleeson spoke about his acting career, which also includes a previous collaboration with Farrell, In Bruges. Gleeson mused about having "needy" co-stars in his past, prompting none other than Farrell to appear on stage in a fake mustache.
Blockbuster Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for Blockbuster, its forthcoming sitcom set in a fictionalized version of the final Blockbuster Video on the planet. The show, which will drop next month, centers on WandaVision's Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero wearing the classic blue polo shirts that represented the uniform of Blokbuster corporate employees. If you spent any amount of time in the big-box video store over the years, the imagery of this trailer -- with the yellow walls, the familiar torn-ticket logo, and the signage and name tags that look exactly right -- will likely light up the nostalgia centers of your brain a little bit.
