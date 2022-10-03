ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steve Cooper is fighting to save his job as Nottingham Forest manager after 4-0 thrashing by Leicester as owner Evangelos Marinakis starts to identify candidates to replace him… with ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez an option

By Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Steve Cooper is fighting to keep his job as Nottingham Forest boss after the thumping loss to Leicester.

It is understood Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has started the process of identifying candidates to replace Cooper.

Cooper's position as Forest boss has been in doubt for a number of weeks amid behind-the-scenes tensions after the club signed 22 players during the summer transfer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rt5qX_0iKYlxjb00
Steve Cooper's position as Nottingham Forest boss is in doubt following a dismal run

Indeed, Sportsmail revealed on September 21 that Cooper still hadn't signed a new contract that was offered to him in the summer, with a number of clubs monitoring his situation.

If Cooper loses his job, former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez and ex-Burnley manager Sean Dyche - who has visited at the City Ground this season - are available and looking for routes back into football.

Both also have a history of keeping relegation-threatened teams in the Premier League, though sources were indicating last night that Benitez had not been approached.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFozW_0iKYlxjb00
Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez is in the frame to take over at the City Ground

The Midlands club have won just once since their return to the top flight, though despite their difficulties Cooper remains one of the most highly-regarded bosses in England.

Indeed, Cooper is viewed as a possible future England manager by the Football Association.

But Forest find themselves bottom of the table after a run of five straight losses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZcMZW_0iKYlxjb00
Leicester secured their first win of the season to pile the pressure on Forest boss Cooper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dilbG_0iKYlxjb00
Nottingham Forest find themselves bottom of the table after a run of five straight losses 

