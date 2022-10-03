Read full article on original website
Related
What's the state of Iowa's beer industry?
DES MOINES, Iowa — A carbon dioxide shortage is straining the beer industry nationwide, hitting small local brewers the hardest. In Iowa, that's forcing craft brewers to get creative to keep their beers flowing and their businesses from going flat. Carbon dioxide is a crucial ingredient, giving your favorite...
Winterset welcomes autumn with Madison County Covered Bridge Festival
WINTERSET, Iowa — You don't usually see hundreds of people around the Madison County Courthouse every day, but it's a special time of year — the Madison County Covered Bridge Festival is back in Winterset to help ring in the fall. Residents are more ready than ever to...
Market District continues to undergo revitalization
DES MOINES, Iowa — The area south of East Village in Des Moines is getting a makeover. The Market District's revitalization efforts are taking shape, transforming a historically forgotten area. Tim Rypma, a manager of the District Developer LLC, the group involved with the transformation, said the 40-acre development...
Students raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico
DES MOINES, Iowa — What's the best part of the school day?. For many students, it's lunch. A chance to catch up with friends and get some rest in the middle of a busy day. But on Wednesday, students at Meredith Middle School got some especially sweet treats for a great cause.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bothered by bugs this fall? This pesky insect may be the culprit
AMES, Iowa — September brought a resurgence of allergies; ragweed being the primary culprit. Now, as we head into October, it's the bugs that are causing the annoyance. While one may think no-see-um's are the guilty party, Ginny Mitchell, the education program coordinator for the Iowa State University Insect Zoo, says there's actually a different bug to blame.
MercyOne Central Iowa health services disrupted by IT issue
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne patients may have a different experience as they visit their healthcare providers this week due to continuing I.T. problems. MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center has shut down some of their information technology systems, including electronic health record systems, as parent company CommonSpirit Health experiences a company-wide IT issue.
DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!' today
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. The Ames native will face returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose two-day winnings total $44,200, as well as Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor. If Hackbarth wins the...
New to Des Moines? Me too — here's what's worth a visit so far
DES MOINES, Iowa — As a newcomer to Des Moines, exploring a new city, learning the culture and finding the best things to do can be a little intimidating. I first moved to Des Moines in late May for work and, since then, I've been trying to find my footing by taking myself on adventures and figuring out what's worth a return trip. So far, it's been successful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Des Moines Public Schools to add naloxone to all buildings
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public Schools district is adding a new life-saving tool to their tool kit. Naloxone or Narcan, which can reverse opioid overdoses, will soon be available throughout all DMPS buildings. "The Des Moines Public School Board did vote unanimously, 7-0, in having at...
DMACC adds armed guard to Southridge Center following Monday shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Safety is a top priority at DMACC Southridge Center following a Monday shooting that happened outside their building. A sign on that center's door Tuesday stated "no class today." Todd G. Jones, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at DMACC, said the school also canceled...
Local artist says there is a shortage of Latino artists in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Inside the Mainframe building is the studio where Seso Marentes is changing the way Latino culture is depicted in art, one brush stroke at a time. But while Marentes is making waves, he's concerned about the lack of Latino artists in the Des Moines metro.
DMARC opens new food pantry in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is welcoming a new DMARC food pantry to the city after a ribbon-cutting ceremony held early Thursday morning. The new pantry, known as DMARC-ket Southside Food Pantry, will be located at DMARC's headquarters. The latest addition marks DMARC's 15th food pantry partnership across...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pentatonix coming to Des Moines this holiday season
DES MOINES, Iowa — Pentatonix is bringing the sounds of the holiday season to Des Moines this winter. The a cappella group will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, Dec. 8 as part of their "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!" 2022 tour. Girl Named Tom, the season 21 winner...
A family's call for more children's cancer research
DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 80 percent of kids who get cancer survive five years or longer, but only three new pediatric drugs have been developed in the last six years to battle the disease. The American Cancer Society said more than 10 thousand kids in the U.S....
Des Moines City Council votes against abortion resolution work session
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted 5-2 against moving an abortion resolution to a work session. Councilmember Josh Mandelbaum's proposed resolution would prohibit the city of Des Moines from using its funds to release or store any abortion or reproductive information to employers and agencies.
Iowa State Patrol: Texas man killed after car veers off I-35 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A Texas man was killed Wednesday evening after authorities say his vehicle left the road and hit several trees before coming to rest in a ditch. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the car was heading northbound on I-35 at the 53.5-mile marker when it veered into a ditch, crashing into trees and an embankment.
Deaf, hard of hearing individuals may face barriers at the polls
DES MOINES, Iowa — People who are deaf and hard of hearing face unique challenges this general election, including accessibility and information. A couple of the questions some hearing-impaired voters may have:. Will I be able to cast my vote at the polls?. How can I become informed about...
Highland Park, Oak Park neighborhoods rely on power of community to fuel revitalization efforts
The neighborhood had largely fallen to the wayside until recently, when residents and business owners began working together to bring the original magic back. In the 1920s, the Highland Park and Oak Park neighborhoods made up a thriving business district. The “streetcar suburb” was a perfect place to live, work and play.
House fire in Altoona caused by 'exterior energized heat source', Altoona Fire Department says
ALTOONA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. The Altoona Fire Department responded to a residential house fire in Altoona Friday afternoon. Fire crews were dispatched to the fire on 31st Avenue SW...
What's coming to Merle Hay Mall? Five Guys, Kohl's and more are on the way
DES MOINES, Iowa — New businesses will be filling the storefronts at Merle Hay Mall in the coming months, according to a Wednesday announcement. Additions to the mall include Five Guys, Kids Empire, International Harvester Mississippi Valley Credit Union and Kohl's. Merle Hay CEO Liz Holland said that construction...
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0