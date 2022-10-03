ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

We Are Iowa

What's the state of Iowa's beer industry?

DES MOINES, Iowa — A carbon dioxide shortage is straining the beer industry nationwide, hitting small local brewers the hardest. In Iowa, that's forcing craft brewers to get creative to keep their beers flowing and their businesses from going flat. Carbon dioxide is a crucial ingredient, giving your favorite...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Market District continues to undergo revitalization

DES MOINES, Iowa — The area south of East Village in Des Moines is getting a makeover. The Market District's revitalization efforts are taking shape, transforming a historically forgotten area. Tim Rypma, a manager of the District Developer LLC, the group involved with the transformation, said the 40-acre development...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Bothered by bugs this fall? This pesky insect may be the culprit

AMES, Iowa — September brought a resurgence of allergies; ragweed being the primary culprit. Now, as we head into October, it's the bugs that are causing the annoyance. While one may think no-see-um's are the guilty party, Ginny Mitchell, the education program coordinator for the Iowa State University Insect Zoo, says there's actually a different bug to blame.
AMES, IA
We Are Iowa

MercyOne Central Iowa health services disrupted by IT issue

DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne patients may have a different experience as they visit their healthcare providers this week due to continuing I.T. problems. MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center has shut down some of their information technology systems, including electronic health record systems, as parent company CommonSpirit Health experiences a company-wide IT issue.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!' today

DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. The Ames native will face returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose two-day winnings total $44,200, as well as Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor. If Hackbarth wins the...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

New to Des Moines? Me too — here's what's worth a visit so far

DES MOINES, Iowa — As a newcomer to Des Moines, exploring a new city, learning the culture and finding the best things to do can be a little intimidating. I first moved to Des Moines in late May for work and, since then, I've been trying to find my footing by taking myself on adventures and figuring out what's worth a return trip. So far, it's been successful.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

DMARC opens new food pantry in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is welcoming a new DMARC food pantry to the city after a ribbon-cutting ceremony held early Thursday morning. The new pantry, known as DMARC-ket Southside Food Pantry, will be located at DMARC's headquarters. The latest addition marks DMARC's 15th food pantry partnership across...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Pentatonix coming to Des Moines this holiday season

DES MOINES, Iowa — Pentatonix is bringing the sounds of the holiday season to Des Moines this winter. The a cappella group will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, Dec. 8 as part of their "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!" 2022 tour. Girl Named Tom, the season 21 winner...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

