wiproud.com
Terrifying details emerge in Chippewa Co. kidnapping case
CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges have now been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager on Saturday, triggering an amber alert. 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Tennessee appeared in Chippewa County court yesterday afternoon for his initial appearance. He faces 10 felonies including kidnapping, seven...
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: September 27-October 2
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Police Reports:. Complainant reported that a line of credit had been opened in his name. He stated that he found out about this a couple of months ago through viewing Credit Karma, and then he received a billing statement. He stated he did not open this account. He was advised to contact the company and report the fraud. He later spoke with Officers and stated that the company is investigating the incident and will reach out to him within 90 days.
WEAU-TV 13
Law enforcement agencies seen at home on Lee Street, no danger to the public
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Several law enforcement agencies were seen at a home on Lee Street in Eau Claire Friday. Lieutenant Ben Frederick with the Eau Claire Police Department, says law enforcement got some information that led them to investigate the home. Other law enforcement agencies were called to help. Our crew on scene says he saw multiple vehicles at the scene, including the Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit. Our photographer also saw someone breaking up concrete with a hammer.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace builds beds for kids
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The local chapter of a non-profit got together to build beds at River Front Park in Chippewa Falls Saturday morning. The Chippewa Valley chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace came out to the park to 20 beds for children who need them. Derrick Laufenberg is...
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Missing Person In Rusk County Discovered Deceased
RUSK COUNTY -- Authorities in Rusk County say that missing 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson, has been found deceased. We regret to inform you that we located Mrs Bisson deceased today during our woodland searches. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Foul play is not suspected. We...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Police honors fallen officer Robert Bolton
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Officer Robert Bolton. On Oct. 6, 1982, he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call. Though it’s been 40 years, Bolton’s widow, Lynn BeBeau, said it feels like yesterday she got the...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Solves Recent Rash of Vandalism
(Mike Warren, Hub City Times) Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. According to Mike Warren with the Hub City Times, Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
hubcitytimes.com
Round Barn windows vandalized, suspect identified
MARSHFIELD – Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
WEAU-TV 13
Charge dismissed against man accused of making threat towards school board president
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A charge against a California man accused of issuing a death threat towards a school board president in Eau Claire County has been dismissed by prosecutors. According to a document filed in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, a single charge of terrorist threats against 33-year-old...
Following vandalism at Castle Mound State Park, Jackson County Crime Stoppers ask public for help
In a Facebook post, they ask for information about an incident involving spray paint on rock formations at Castle Mound State Park on Highway 12.
WEAU-TV 13
Operation Christmas Child Fundraiser In Eau Claire
SportScene 13 - Friday, 6 PM (10/7/22) SportScene 13 - Friday, 6 PM (10/7/22) SportScene 13 - Friday, Pt. II (10/7/22) SportScene 13 - Friday, Pt. II (10/7/22) SportScene 13 - Friday, Pt. I (10/7/22) Updated: 24 hours ago. SportScene 13 - Friday, Pt. I (10/7/22)
WEAU-TV 13
Arcadia students donate food truck profits to TCHS
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) -Students in Arcadia, Wis. spent the last six weeks learning how to run a business and the importance of giving back. Eighth graders ran an ice cream food truck and decided to give the profits to the Trempealeau County Humane Society. The students had to understand the cost of the food sold and market the food truck to other students. The Arcadia eighth graders sold their ice cream treats to students at the middle school as well as the high school.
1 dead in UTV vs. train crash
A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said. The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road. The 57-year-old...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Osseo house fire Wednesday
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a home in Osseo on Wednesday. The Osseo Fire Department said that the fire happened Wednesday evening at a home on Pine Street and Highway 53. At the time of the fire, a woman and her two children...
drydenwire.com
Rusk County Authorities Searching For Missing Woman With Dementia
RUSK COUNTY - Authorities in Rusk County are asking of the public’s help in locating Mary Lou Bisson, 91, who has dementia, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Mary Lou, from Ingram, went missing Wednesday. Several law enforcement, K9's, drones, fire departments and family are currently looking for her.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County
TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.
boreal.org
UPDATE: Man arrested: Amber Alert for missing Wisconsin teen canceled. Man sought for active warrants
Photo: Trevor Blackburn is being sought on active warrants by law enforcement. The teen he was last seen with has been found and is safe. Wisconsin Amber Alert Program. Authorities say a man is in custody after allegedly being connected to the disappearance of a Wisconsin teen, who has since been found safe.
cwbradio.com
Stevens Point Man Arrested for Drug Charges in Marshfield
A Stevens Point man was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 10:15am on Sunday, a traffic stop was conducted and K9 Zso was utilized and alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and 341.3 grams of Marijuana was located.
