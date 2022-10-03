Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Tent city temporarily moves to lot as homeless advocates, mayor's office reach compromise
The mayor's office averted a showdown Friday that involved a protest by homeless people camped in the same spot where the popular weekend Farmer's Market is located. Under a compromise, the tent city will temporarily move to an asphalt lot across the street from the JFX bridge. Those living under...
Wbaltv.com
New report shows some improvements at Inner Harbor, issues at treatment plans
For the 12th year in a row, the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative released its annual report card on how things are looking in the Inner Harbor. This year's Harbor Heartbeat annual report showed a lot of positives when it comes to removing trash from the harbor. On the other hand, issues with the Backwater Treatment Plant hampered some recovery efforts as well.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year
There's been a change of title for teacher Berol Dewdney. Within the past 24 hours, the Baltimore City teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. For Dewdney, it was a surprise to say the least. WBAL-TV 11 News education report Tim Tooten has her story.
howardcountymd.gov
Howard County Housing Department Accepts Moderate Income Housing Unit Applications
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is now accepting applications for its Moderate Income Housing Unit (MIHU) program October open enrollment period. Applications are available online and completed applications can be either submitted online, mailed to 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, Suite 224, Columbia, MD, 21046, or dropped off at DHCD’s Patuxent Woods Drive office by appointment only. Applications are being accepted now through Monday, October 31, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
Wbaltv.com
Woman dead after fatal house fire in Bel Air
BEL AIR, Md. — The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Bel Air Police Department are in a joint investigation after a woman died in a house fire in Bel Air Thursday night. According to officials, around 7 p.m., firefighters arrived to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue to find heavy smoke coming from the home. A man was standing outside, stating his wife was still inside the home. Firefighters entered the home and found the victim on the first floor.
weaa.org
Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school
(Baltimore Co., MD) -- Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school. Construction started this morning outside the aging Landsdowne High School. The school's principal, Allison Seymour, was joined by county leaders to mark the occasion. The new high school will be able to accommodate about 17-hundred-60 students,...
Wbaltv.com
2 students discuss the pressures of being first-generation college students
First-generation college students face a number of challenges, including family conflict, guilt and shame. Two Morgan State University seniors are the first to go to college. WBAL-TV 11 reporter Lisa Robinson talks with them.
Business Monthly
Hogan announces nearly $32M in affordable rental housing awards
Gov. Larry Hogan announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as part of the competitive round. They include...
Former Mayor Jack Young tells Baltimore City not to sell underground conduit
Young attended the City's weekly Board of Estimates meeting to protest the potential sale of Baltimore's underground conduit.
Wbaltv.com
Counselors encourage college-bound students to fill out FAFSA application
It is never too early to start planning for college, and school counselors will tell you the first step in getting financial aid is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA form. The application is for families to use to help them cash in on thousands of free...
Vacant house collapses on man in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters spent part of Tuesday evening trying to rescue a man trapped inside a two-story house that had collapsed on him, according to the local firefighters' union.A fire department spokesperson later confirmed that the house was vacant and in bad condition before it collapsed on the man.Firefighters sent a special team to the house to remove the person from the basement, union officials said.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, the spokesperson said.They were able to pull him out in under 30 minutes, according to the spokesperson.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
howard.edu
Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D. Admitted into American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators®
WASHINGTON –Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS is among a group of 64 esteemed surgeon educators inducted into membership in the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators® on September 30, 2022, during a program event in Chicago. This is the fifth cohort of members inducted into this distinguished academy.
baltimorebrew.com
With towing reform shot down by the City Council, high fees and aggressive practices will continue in Baltimore
Pouncing on unsuspecting parkers, demanding cash at triple the rate allowed in Washington – Baltimore’s towing industry escapes the latest attempt at regulation. Between 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, Greenwood Towing Inc. made $2,700 in towing fees off a 27-space parking lot nestled north of the Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore brewery, Sam Adams to partner on collaborative beer
Baltimore's Checkerspot Brewing Co. has won Samuel Adams' 2022 Brewer Experienceship and will receive mentorship, business resources and the opportunity to partner on a collaborative beer. The annual contest from Brewing the American Dream, the philanthropic arm of Samuel Adams, gives one craft brewer the opportunity to come to the...
Wbaltv.com
Report details mistreatment of shooting victims, families by Baltimore police
A Baltimore City Council committee hearing focused on a report detailing gaps in services for shooting victims and their families. The report is a scathing review of the system. Victims complain police treat them like criminals and they feel trapped in a recurring cycle of dysfunction. The police and City Hall have attempted to respond positively with a pledge to make changes.
Woman, 32, shot in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road, where they found a 32-year-old woman shot in the leg. She was transported to an area hospital. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (410)396-2466 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
A collapsing row home leaves one person trapped inside
Baltimore City firefighters are attempting to rescue a person trapped inside a two story row home on the 1700 block of North Dallas Street
WBOC
Ice Rink in Talbot County Loses Its Ice
The Talbot County Community Center in Easton has an ice rink. The piping underneath to keep the ice cold sprung a leak and has failed.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
