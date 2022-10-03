ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randallstown, MD

New report shows some improvements at Inner Harbor, issues at treatment plans

For the 12th year in a row, the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative released its annual report card on how things are looking in the Inner Harbor. This year's Harbor Heartbeat annual report showed a lot of positives when it comes to removing trash from the harbor. On the other hand, issues with the Backwater Treatment Plant hampered some recovery efforts as well.
Baltimore City teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year

There's been a change of title for teacher Berol Dewdney. Within the past 24 hours, the Baltimore City teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. For Dewdney, it was a surprise to say the least. WBAL-TV 11 News education report Tim Tooten has her story.
Howard County Housing Department Accepts Moderate Income Housing Unit Applications

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is now accepting applications for its Moderate Income Housing Unit (MIHU) program October open enrollment period. Applications are available online and completed applications can be either submitted online, mailed to 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, Suite 224, Columbia, MD, 21046, or dropped off at DHCD’s Patuxent Woods Drive office by appointment only. Applications are being accepted now through Monday, October 31, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
Woman dead after fatal house fire in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Bel Air Police Department are in a joint investigation after a woman died in a house fire in Bel Air Thursday night. According to officials, around 7 p.m., firefighters arrived to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue to find heavy smoke coming from the home. A man was standing outside, stating his wife was still inside the home. Firefighters entered the home and found the victim on the first floor.
Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school

(Baltimore Co., MD) -- Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school. Construction started this morning outside the aging Landsdowne High School. The school's principal, Allison Seymour, was joined by county leaders to mark the occasion. The new high school will be able to accommodate about 17-hundred-60 students,...
Hogan announces nearly $32M in affordable rental housing awards

Gov. Larry Hogan announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as part of the competitive round. They include...
Vacant house collapses on man in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters spent part of Tuesday evening trying to rescue a man trapped inside a two-story house that had collapsed on him, according to the local firefighters' union.A fire department spokesperson later confirmed that the house was vacant and in bad condition before it collapsed on the man.Firefighters sent a special team to the house to remove the person from the basement, union officials said.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, the spokesperson said.They were able to pull him out in under 30 minutes, according to the spokesperson.WJZ will continue to update this developing story. 
Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D. Admitted into American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators®

WASHINGTON –Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS is among a group of 64 esteemed surgeon educators inducted into membership in the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators® on September 30, 2022, during a program event in Chicago. This is the fifth cohort of members inducted into this distinguished academy.
With towing reform shot down by the City Council, high fees and aggressive practices will continue in Baltimore

Pouncing on unsuspecting parkers, demanding cash at triple the rate allowed in Washington – Baltimore’s towing industry escapes the latest attempt at regulation. Between 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, Greenwood Towing Inc. made $2,700 in towing fees off a 27-space parking lot nestled north of the Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.
Baltimore brewery, Sam Adams to partner on collaborative beer

Baltimore's Checkerspot Brewing Co. has won Samuel Adams' 2022 Brewer Experienceship and will receive mentorship, business resources and the opportunity to partner on a collaborative beer. The annual contest from Brewing the American Dream, the philanthropic arm of Samuel Adams, gives one craft brewer the opportunity to come to the...
Report details mistreatment of shooting victims, families by Baltimore police

A Baltimore City Council committee hearing focused on a report detailing gaps in services for shooting victims and their families. The report is a scathing review of the system. Victims complain police treat them like criminals and they feel trapped in a recurring cycle of dysfunction. The police and City Hall have attempted to respond positively with a pledge to make changes.
Woman, 32, shot in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road, where they found a 32-year-old woman shot in the leg. She was transported to an area hospital. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (410)396-2466 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
