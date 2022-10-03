ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

megadoctornews.com

Ashley Pediatrics Day & Night Clinic Recognized By Governor’s Office

Dr. Sarajini Bose, M.D., proud physician, founder, and owner of Ashley Pediatrics Day and Night Clinic was named the 2022 Outstanding Community Partner by The Office of the Governor. Dr. Ashley Bose, M.D., family medicine doctor at Ashley Pediatrics, accepted the award on behalf of the clinic at the Governor’s Small Business Series event on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Zoho leader has nothing but praise for City of McAllen, McAllen EDC

MCALLEN, Texas – The head of Zoho’s McAllen office has nothing but praise for city and economic development leaders in McAllen. Tejas Gadhia recently gave an exclusive video interview to the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service about his company. He was asked why the global software development company chose McAllen.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Pharr mayor reacts to cities ending EMS service contract

Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez is reacting after multiple cities and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 ended contracts with the city's EMS service. As Channel 5 News previously reported, Pharr made the first move. City leaders say the city cut ties because ambulance rides weren't being paid. "We're here to help any...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Fall fest ‘Terror on Texas Ave.’ returns for second year

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second annual fall fest “Terror on Texas Ave.” is slated to return this October. The festival will take place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo, along with South Texas Ford Dealers. The festival will feature a haunted house consisting of “13 […]
MERCEDES, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Pharr To Host Produce Season Celebration

The City of Pharr and the Pharr International Bridge will host a special event “A Taste of Trade” to initiate the start of the 2022-2023 produce season on Oct. 6. The event, which is open to the public, includes produce growers, importers, distributors and consumers from the United States and Mexico.
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Adoption fees at Harlingen humane society being waved

A safe haven for animals in Harlingen is at maximum capacity, officials say. The Humane Society of Harlingen said the animals at the shelter are now at risk of being euthanized due to capacity issues. Channel 5 News was told dogs are at the highest risk of euthanasia. According to...
HARLINGEN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

San Benito hero survived ‘Bataan Death March’

By 1946, Cpl. Jose Maria Loya was home from the war and his experiences of the conflict, to a large extent, were much different than that of the regular soldier. His story was published in the Brownsville daily based on an interview and article written by Clarence LaRoche. The following is Loya’s story—as told by him: It was on April 6, 1941 that Loya, along with other selectees, left San Benito to start their military service. From the time the busload of Valley boys left the Resaca City to their final training destination, their preparation was put on a fast track.
SAN BENITO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

84 migrants rescued from tractor-trailer in South Texas, sheriff says

WESLACO, Texas — Eighty-four undocumented migrants were rescued from a tractor-trailer Thursday in South Texas, according to Hidalgo County Sherriff Eddie Guerra. According to a tweet by Guerra, a concerned citizen called to report the semi-truck parked in a residential area in Weslaco, Texas. Deputies with Homeland Security's Operation...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

First 1,000 fans to receive T-shirts at Toros ‘White Out Night’

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first 1,000 fans will receive T-shirts at the RGV Toros “White Out Night” this weekend. Reliant, the official kit partner for the Toros this season, announced the jersey promotion. “When the gates open, we will be giving white jersey replica T-shirts to the first 1,000 people who visit the Reliant […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Valley resident decorates front lawn as Area 51

A Brownsville man is decorating his front lawn as Area 51 from items that are recycled and borrowed. Alfredo Cavazos is the creator of the Halloween display. He says anyone can create a similar display by using their imagination. "Look around your yard first and see what you got," Cavazos...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

McAllen police chief discusses the FBI's 2021 crime report

A report compiled by the FBI is consistent with crime trends in the city of McAllen, according to police Chief Victor Rodriguez. The FBI's 2021 Crime Data report says the streets are seeing less criminal activity. "At the end of last year, McAllen recorded 13 years in a row of...
MCALLEN, TX

