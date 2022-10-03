ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Homeless camp expected to move ahead of Sunday's Farmers' Market

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — An agreement is reached between a homeless advocate and City leaders to allow the Baltimore Farmers' Market to go on as scheduled Sunday morning. For at least a week, a homeless encampment has occupied space underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at the corner of North Gay and East Saratoga Streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
DPW Offices, Sanitation Yards closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices, sanitation yards closed will be closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day, Monday, October 10. Baltimore City DPW Director Jason W. Mitchell reminded residents in a news release that Indigenous Peoples' Day is a City holiday and the closures will be in effect.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX45 News awaits answers from leaders and Safe Streets changes begin

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — How Baltimore City is planning to work with community-based organizations operating the Safe Streets program moving forward remains a question after changes started, and the public remains unclear how much groups will be getting. Moving away from the patchwork of seven different nonprofits operating the 10...
BALTIMORE, MD
City residents demand solutions to squeegee attacks from our leaders

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In his Northeast Baltimore neighborhood on Friday, friends of Zhamiel Dixon, 26, were reluctant to discuss Dixon's alleged shooting of two squeegee men. Detectives say Dixon was angry after squeegee kids stole $2,200 from his mother while she was stopped at a Baltimore intersection. "He needs...
BALTIMORE, MD
Mayor Scott questioned on when squeegee collaborative will put out a plan

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The squeegee collaborative has been active since July, but have yet to put out a report as the mayor continues to put his faith in them. “We’re working to try to figure out how to solve something that has been an issue for 4-5 decades and is quite complex and that’s why all of the brainpower of the city is trying to fix that,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Homelessness#Farmers Market#City Hall#Fox45 News
Found vulnerable woman in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Police have found Moses safe. The Baltimore Police Department needs your help find a missing and vulnerable woman, Celestine Moses. Police said Moses is from the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue leggings and black sandals,...
BALTIMORE, MD
MSPAC performed aerial hoist rescue for injured hunter in Ellicott City

Ellicott City, Md. (WBFF) — Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial hoist rescue early Friday morning in Howard County. Police said the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services requested MSPAC at approximately 8 a.m. for a hunter who had fallen 20 to 30 feet from a tree in a remote and wooded area of Cascade Falls Trail.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Suspicious package found, evacuation in Owings Mills, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A suspicious package was found on the 5000 block of Painters Mill Rd in Owings Mills causing an evacuation of a building, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say, at around 7:35 PM the package was found, and "out of an abundance of caution, the...
OWINGS MILLS, MD

