BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The squeegee collaborative has been active since July, but have yet to put out a report as the mayor continues to put his faith in them. “We’re working to try to figure out how to solve something that has been an issue for 4-5 decades and is quite complex and that’s why all of the brainpower of the city is trying to fix that,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO