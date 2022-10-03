Read full article on original website
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Homeless camp expected to move ahead of Sunday's Farmers' Market
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — An agreement is reached between a homeless advocate and City leaders to allow the Baltimore Farmers' Market to go on as scheduled Sunday morning. For at least a week, a homeless encampment has occupied space underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at the corner of North Gay and East Saratoga Streets.
DPW Offices, Sanitation Yards closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices, sanitation yards closed will be closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day, Monday, October 10. Baltimore City DPW Director Jason W. Mitchell reminded residents in a news release that Indigenous Peoples' Day is a City holiday and the closures will be in effect.
Members of homeless camp protest after being told to move before next Farmers' Market
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — About a dozen homeless people who have been camped under the Jones Falls Express protested Thursday, blocking an onramp to Interstate 83. The homeless people were protesting because they have been ordered to leave the area where they have set up tents and boxes under the JFX.
City sends North Ave. sinkhole victims letter saying they'll be billed for demolition
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three months later, east Baltimore residents are still being burdened by sinkhole repairs. On top of the road closure, dozens being displaced, and several homes being demolished, now homeowners are being told another bill is on the way. "I put a lot of money into renovating...
Residents arrive to appointments at City housing authority, unaware office closed Friday
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — More than a dozen people showed up to a Baltimore housing agency Friday morning to learn the office was closed. The front doors were locked and a sign was posted at the Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) location at 1225 West Pratt Street signaling the closure.
FOX45 News awaits answers from leaders and Safe Streets changes begin
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — How Baltimore City is planning to work with community-based organizations operating the Safe Streets program moving forward remains a question after changes started, and the public remains unclear how much groups will be getting. Moving away from the patchwork of seven different nonprofits operating the 10...
Local Doctor weighs in on how to prep for the Baltimore Running Festival
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival is now a week away. Thousands of runners will come to Baltimore to run half and full marathons through the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, and Federal Hill. But what should runners be doing to prepare themselves for the race?. Dr....
Citizens look for promised water bill discount after E. coli contamination scare
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News has learned Baltimore residents will have to wait just a few more days for a promised discount on water bills. Mayor Brandon Scott said he would cut 25 percent off some city water bills due to E.coli contamination. Denver Moten and his neighbors can't...
City residents demand solutions to squeegee attacks from our leaders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In his Northeast Baltimore neighborhood on Friday, friends of Zhamiel Dixon, 26, were reluctant to discuss Dixon's alleged shooting of two squeegee men. Detectives say Dixon was angry after squeegee kids stole $2,200 from his mother while she was stopped at a Baltimore intersection. "He needs...
Squeegee collaborative continues, Mayor Scott says he wants group to 'wrap up' work
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott continues to put his faith in his squeegee collaborative to produce recommendations for a problem Scott said has impacted Baltimore for nearly 40 years. The collaborative includes members of the business community, the mayor’s administration, non-profits and squeegee kids. The group has been...
Mayor Scott questioned on when squeegee collaborative will put out a plan
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The squeegee collaborative has been active since July, but have yet to put out a report as the mayor continues to put his faith in them. “We’re working to try to figure out how to solve something that has been an issue for 4-5 decades and is quite complex and that’s why all of the brainpower of the city is trying to fix that,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday.
Fire at Silver Spring apartment complex displaces 16 adults, 5 five kids, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Over 20 people have been displaced after a fire consumed a Silver Spring, Md. apartment building Wednesday night, according to fire officials. Pete Piringer, Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said crews got a call about a fire at Glenmont Circle around...
Found vulnerable woman in Baltimore City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Police have found Moses safe. The Baltimore Police Department needs your help find a missing and vulnerable woman, Celestine Moses. Police said Moses is from the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue leggings and black sandals,...
MSPAC performed aerial hoist rescue for injured hunter in Ellicott City
Ellicott City, Md. (WBFF) — Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial hoist rescue early Friday morning in Howard County. Police said the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services requested MSPAC at approximately 8 a.m. for a hunter who had fallen 20 to 30 feet from a tree in a remote and wooded area of Cascade Falls Trail.
Your toll dollars at work! Bay Bridge lane closures in effect beginning Oct. 9
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The MDTA announced lane closures and updates to traffic patterns, urging motorists to drive with caution this week. The closures are schedule for the week of October 9th to 15th as road work will be performed, weather permitting. The westbound span may be closed Sunday from...
Is the Inner Harbor swimmable? Baltimore officials release report on water quality
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials released the "Harbor Heartbeat" report that says the water quality of the Inner Harbor is "much safer for recreation now than it was ten years ago" but also said there were factors to consider before swimming in the water. The data for the...
10 places to pick some pumpkins and get lost in a corn maze near Baltimore
(WBFF) — Searching to do some of your favorite fall activities throughout the month of October?. Here is a list of 10 places near Baltimore where you can pick a pumpkin, skip through a corn maze, go on a hayride, eat a warm donut and much more!. Address: 391...
EPA fines Baltimore County Police Department over hazardous waste at firing range
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that would fine the Baltimore County Police Department almost $16,000 after the agency failed to properly handle hazardous waste at a firing range in Timonium. The EPA said soil at the outdoor range was contaminated with lead. The officers...
Suspicious package found, evacuation in Owings Mills, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A suspicious package was found on the 5000 block of Painters Mill Rd in Owings Mills causing an evacuation of a building, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say, at around 7:35 PM the package was found, and "out of an abundance of caution, the...
Confidential email accuses Montgomery planning chair of inappropriate language, behavior
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News has obtained a confidential email that accuses Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson of engaging in inappropriate language and behavior in the workplace. The email was sent at 10:54 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, with the subject "Confidential Sensitive Do not Distribute...
