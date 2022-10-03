Read full article on original website
Florida Amusement Park Ride Will Be Taken Down After Missouri Teen Fell To His Death
A towering amusement ride in central Florida's tourism district where a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday. The decision to remove the more than 400-foot ride, which opened last December in Orlando's International Drive district, was directly linked to the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson last March, the owner, Orlando Slingshot, said in a statement.
Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers Say Cost Of Hay Is Increasing Dramatically
The cost to buy hay in Oklahoma is spiking as much as three times its usual price. The rising cost is not only affecting farmers and ranchers; it's also going to hit your wallet at the grocery store. Rancher Ron King says hay shouldn’t easily split in half because it should have moisture in it. King said that means it’s not as nutrient-rich for cattle, and it keeps getting stuck in his machine, causing it to constantly break down.
Oklahoma Gas Prices Rise As Oil Producers Announce Slash In Production
The average gas price in Oklahoma has increased by nearly 10 cents over the past week, coinciding with the announcement of a large cut in oil production by major producers. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state was $3.557 on Friday, according to AAA. A week ago, the average was $3.466.
Fall Like Weather Returns Soon
A mild day is ahead before a strong fall cold front arrives early Friday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We’ll expect one more relatively mild and warm day across Eastern Oklahoma as afternoon temperatures remain into the mid-80s. A few clouds will be nearby, but mostly sunny conditions will remain along with north winds at six to 15 mph. The fire spread rates will continue to be a concern with dry conditions and low humidity Thursday afternoon. Another strong fall cold front arrives early Friday morning with gusty north winds and cooler weather that should persist through the weekend. Most shower chances initially will remain west, but will slowly advance into eastern Oklahoma Sunday into early next week.
Biden Administration Pushes Back Against Oklahoma SB3XX
The Biden Administration called out Oklahoma's new law that blocks certain gender treatments at OU Children's Hospital in exchange for millions in new funding. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra called it a "disturbing attack" on "some of our country's most vulnerable children." Becerra said the services...
Stitt Vetoes $24.4 Million In ARPA Projects; State Lawmakers Could Come Back To Override Veto
This week, Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed $24.4 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding. State lawmakers passed 22 measures onto the Governor – 19 of them are now funded. Some of the funded initiatives include expanding high speed broadband access statewide, investments in water infrastructure and workforce development.
Oklahoma High School Ranks In Top 1% Nationally
The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics ranked in the top 1% of public high schools nationwide. The ranking was based off academic statistics, college readiness and great reviews from students and parents. Out of 451 schools in the state, OSSM was the highest ranked public school and ranks first...
