A mild day is ahead before a strong fall cold front arrives early Friday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We’ll expect one more relatively mild and warm day across Eastern Oklahoma as afternoon temperatures remain into the mid-80s. A few clouds will be nearby, but mostly sunny conditions will remain along with north winds at six to 15 mph. The fire spread rates will continue to be a concern with dry conditions and low humidity Thursday afternoon. Another strong fall cold front arrives early Friday morning with gusty north winds and cooler weather that should persist through the weekend. Most shower chances initially will remain west, but will slowly advance into eastern Oklahoma Sunday into early next week.

