How Someone is Attacking the ZCash Network for $10 a Day?
Privacy-centric Zcash blockchain is suffering from a spamming attack that resulted in tripling its size to over 100 GB. According to blockchain data, miners in the network verified a block with four “shielded transaction outputs” at 1832666 block height. Twitter user ‘xenumonero’ was the first one to detect the blow-up in the size of the chain. The activity appeared to have maxed each 2 MB block every 75 seconds.
Blockchain Twitter App Launches to Bring Decentralized Social to the Masses
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 5th October 2022]. A novel web3 social platform called Diamond is launching on DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz. Diamond is the first product ever to enable all posts, profiles, social graphs, and content...
1inch Partners With Unstoppable Domains to Compete With ENS
The 1inch decentralized exchange aggregator protocol has entered into a new partnership that could see it offering services to rival the Ethereum Name Service (ENS). On Oct. 4, the 1inch network announced a partnership with nonfungible token (NFT) domain name provider and digital identity platform Unstoppable Domains. The new collaboration...
Crypto Price Analysis Oct-07: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and MATIC
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Polygon. With an increase of only 1.4% in the past seven days, Ethereum continues to maintain a flat price action, with market participants unable to swing the cryptocurrency beyond its current range. Since mid-September, ETH has only been moving sideways between the key support at $1,250 and the resistance at $1,400.
EU Greenlights MiCA: Major Turning Point For Europe’s Crypto Landscape and Bitcoin KYC
The legislation needs to pass an additional vote in the European Parliament that is slated for next week. The Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation passed in the European Council on October 5th. The development is a significant step toward bringing a consistent legislative landscape to the continent that has been, so far, fragmented.
Binance Secures License to Offer Crypto Services in Kazakhstan
The permanent license enables Binance to service Kazakhstani users as a digital asset platform site operator. The world’s largest cryptocurrency platform – Binance – received a permanent license from Kazakhstan’s AIFC Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate a digital asset platform and provide custodial services in the country.
Leading Asset Manager Fidelity Introduces $5 Million Ethereum Index Fund
Ever since the first sales began on September 26, Fidelity Ethereum Index Fund raised about $5 million. Fidelity Investments doubled down on its cryptocurrency efforts after its brokerage arm – Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC – offered an Ethereum Index Fund to clients. The product has raised around $5...
Bitcoin Will Outperform Other Assets When Economic Tide Turns: Bloomberg Intelligence
Bitcoin’s stability in Q3 may indicate its propensity to outperform later, and possibly transition into a risk-off asset. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence – sees the top two cryptocurrencies outperforming other assets when the economy returns to bull territory. The analyst said that...
Here’s How the Multi-Million BNB Chain Hack Went Down: Paradigm Researcher
The damage could have been far worse, according to a researcher. The BNB Chain was temporarily paused after an exploit on its cross-chain bridge. The current impact estimate is around $100 million and $110 million equivalent of cryptocurrency. According to the latest update, the BNB Chain has resumed working as...
Marathon Digital Mined Twice as Much BTC in September Compared to August
Marathon Digital mined 360 BTC in September, or nearly twice as much as in August. The leading cryptocurrency mining company – Marathon Digital – mined 360 BTC during September, which is a significant improvement compared to the 184 BTC produced in August. The company’s total bitcoin holdings surged...
Latest Market Crash Proved to be Narrative Breaker and Reality Check For Bitcoin: Report
With several narratives at stake, data suggests that Bitcoin is yet to mature. Owing to the historic inflation, Q3 has been painful for Bitcoin. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap appears to have largely lost its inflation hedge and store-of-value narratives in the market. According to Messari’s new report, the demand for block space fell, resulting in a decline in Bitcoin’s transaction count and fees by roughly 3% and 23%, respectively. The average daily value settled also plunged 44% QoQ.
Nexo’s Co-Founders Dismiss Insolvency Rumors, Reveal Expansion Plans
Nexo is facing cease and desist orders filed by 8 US states last month for offering interest-yielding accounts without registering them as securities. After the failure of Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, and Vauld, rumors about lending platforms, in general, being under stress have been rife. Nexo, which has $4 billion...
BNB Chain Functioning Back to Normal Following the Recent Hack
BNB Chain is back to normal as validators are confirming and community infrastructure is being upgraded. The BNB Chain is back to operating normally following a halt that happened because of a massive security breach. Validators are confirming their status while the community infrastructure is upgraded as well. As CryptoPotato...
Increased Bitcoin Volatility as US Jobs Data Exceeds Expectations
Bitcoin’s price dropped by almost $1,000 in response to the latest US job reports. The payroll and job reports from the world’s largest economy were slightly above expectations for September. However, BTC reacted with a sharp price decline, as it typically happens when the US publishes any sort...
Michael Saylor Fights Back Against Peter Schiff’s Accusations of Pumping Bitcoin
Peter Schiff, known for his anti-Bitcoin stance, said that the SEC should have targeted BTC “pumpers.”. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) imposing a penalty of $1.26 million on reality star Kim Kardashian carries an important message about the regulator’s conviction on cracking down on sketchier corners of the cryptocurrency world.
Talent Protocol Supports the Next Generation of Builders Through the Acquisition of Agora Labs
[PRESS RELEASE – Lisbon, Portugal, 5th October 2022]. Talent Protocol, the web3 professional community for high-potential builders, has acquired Agora Labs, a social token and NFT infrastructure platform for creators to build and scale their communities. The acquisition will not only integrate Agora’s tech stack and community into Talent Protocol, but also onboard its young talented founders, Matthew Espinoza (CEO) and Freeman (CTO) into the team.
Volare to Kick Start Public Sale of VOLR Token
Volare, the web 3.0 platform for developers and gamers, has announced that the public sale of VOLR token will finally kick off on September 27th.(00:00 UTC September 27th, 2022) Volare Network is the ﬁrst commercially viable blockchain network, and developers can easily develop and publish games and other entertainment contents...
Bitcoin Closes its Highest Daily Candle in 24 Days (Market Watch)
Bitcoin closed a daily candle above $20,000 for the first time since September 17th, while the broader cryptocurrency market sees a newfound bullish momentum. The cryptocurrency market is back on a more positive footing in the past couple of days. This had Bitcoin top $20K and even close a daily candle above the critical level, while some altcoins are charting impressive gains.
Mastercard Launches New Crypto Product to Help Banks Battle Fraud
Mastercard joined forces with CipherTrace to launch a feature called “Crypto Secure.”. The multinational financial services company – Mastercard – released a new product called “Crypto Secure.” Its main purpose is to assist banks in preventing fraudulent cases associated with digital assets. Over the past...
Beeple Discord Server Exploited by Hackers Attempting to Drain Wallets
The latest attempt at exploiting unsuspecting users attacked Beeple’s community via Discord. As one of the most prominent NFT artists around, Beeple has gathered quite a community around himself – and unscrupulous third parties have repeatedly attempted to get a piece of the pie themselves. Attacks Focusing on...
