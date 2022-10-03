BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Desktop Health, a healthcare business within Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) committed to developing 3D printing solutions for personalized medicine, today announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of SmileGuard resin, a breakthrough light-curable biocompatible material for the fabrication of strong and flexible bite splints and other orthodontic and dental appliances. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005202/en/ Desktop Health is launching SmileGuard, a breakthrough light-curable biocompatible material for 3D printing strong and flexible bite splints and other orthodontic and dental appliances. Dentists and labs can use SmileGuard to 3D print bite splints, night guards, and mouth guards in the office in as little as one hour, allowing same-day delivery. (Graphic: Business Wire)

HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO