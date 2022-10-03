Read full article on original website
PV Tech
New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive
A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
waste360.com
O-I's 2022 Sustainability Report Boasts Closed-Loop Glass Recycling Efficiencies
Container glass manufacturer O-I Glass demonstrated progress in recycled content, energy efficiency and glass circularity efforts in its 2022 Sustainability Report. The Ohio-based company boasted that its closed-loop recycling programs preserved more than 152,000 cubic meters of landfill space, 116,000 tons of raw materials and the energy equivalent to power 4,300 homes on an annual basis.
altenergymag.com
AlphaESS debuted its groundbreaking energy storage system at REplus 2022, as the first major inroad into North America
AlphaESS, one of the world leading energy storage solution and service providers, has launched its ground-breaking residential energy storage system for the North American market at this year's RE+ (SPI) expo, following the inauguration of the new office and service center in Denver, Colorado the previous week. AlphaESS, one of...
Recycling Today
Clariter, Count Energy Trading announce supply agreement
In both companies’ drives to transform the petrochemical industry, Clariter and Count Energy Trading have entered a five-year strategic supply agreement that will allow Clariter to supply its oils and solvents made from recycled plastic. Based on current market values, the agreement is estimated to be worth up to...
Recycling Today
Huhtamaki launches recyclable ice cream packaging solution in US
Finland-based Huhtamaki, a global provider of packaging solutions, has launched Icon packaging, a paper technology initially for use for ice cream containers and lids. Icon enables recycling in communities with paper product recycling programs across the United States. According to a news release from Huhtamaki, the packaging delivers a sustainable...
foodlogistics.com
Thermal-Efficient Technology Offers Sustainable Solutions
The global cold chain market is expected to grow 14.8% from 2021-2028. However, a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, a lack of available warehouse space, rising diesel costs and increased consumer demand are some of the many challenges that have fueled food supply chain issues this year. And record-high temperatures this summer have demonstrated an increased need for improved cold storage.
Recycling Today
General Kinematics: The ultimate in density separation
The De-Stoner® Air Classifier’s two-mass natural frequency design liberates materials and spreads them across the unit effectively while fluidization preps the material bed for the air knife by creating turbulence to stratify the materials and liberate the lights trapped beneath the heavies. Once the material hits the air knife, the final separation is provided, partially by density and partially with aerodynamics, for optimal results.
Recycling Today
General Kinematics: Improve material purity with the Finger-Screen 2.0
The Finger-Screen™ 2.0 Primary Screen takes screening to the next level. Featuring an enhanced vibratory action that spreads material across the deck for maximum utilization of the screen area, tapered finger designs along with unique cam-out surfaces and staggered positions help to prevent material bypass. Separation performance is further improved as material freely cascades down the deck with less plugging, trapping or pegging. This creates a continuous, dynamic material flow to optimize separation and classification.
Flowserve Advances Its Desalination Offerings With Launch of New Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced today the release of the new Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device – the next-generation compact pressure exchanger for reverse osmosis plants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005722/en/ The Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device is designed to be one of the most efficient and compact energy recovery devices on the market. (Photo: Business Wire)
Recycling Today
Bace hires used equipment and parts manager
Bace, a Komar company and a leading global equipment manufacturer and national service provider for the recycling and waste industry, has hired Robert Doerr as its used equipment and parts manager. “Rob’s entrepreneurial spirit coupled with his outstanding track record of selling and problem solving within our industry made him...
Gizmodo
U.S. Acknowledges Child Labor in Electric Vehicle Supply Chain
The federal government has, for the first time, included crucial raw materials needed for the clean energy transition under a list of goods that have child or forced labor in their supply chains. E&E News was the first to report on the change, which the Biden administration rolled out on...
thefastmode.com
BT Partners with Cisco to Launch Equipment Recycling Scheme
BT announced a new programme aimed at reducing business customers’ e-waste by recycling end-of-life equipment and helping them achieve their targets for a circular economy. It is the latest step in BT Group’s Manifesto pledge to move to circular products, networks and operations by 2030, and then extend this across its supply chain by 2040.
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
thefastmode.com
Nextivity Unveils Public Safety Bi-directional Amplifier with its IntelliBoost Chip
Nextivity, the industry leader in intelligent cellular solutions, has announced the availability of Cel-Fi SOLO RED, a half-watt public safety BDA (bi-directional amplifier) that features the proprietary Nextivity IntelliBoost chip to deliver undisrupted radio signals for first responders in emergency situations. Legally required in many municipalities, deploying an emergency communication...
This solar-powered electric car cleans carbon from the air as it drives
Built by students at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, the Zem prototype captures carbon while driving.
CARS・
3DPrint.com
Seurat Sees Demand for 25 Tonnes of 3D Printed Metal Parts
U.S. metal 3D printing startup Seurat Technologies has reported that it already has demand for 25 metric tonnes of metal parts, filling the capacity for the firm’s pilot plant. This is more than they have capacity for. The company has signed Letters of Intent (LOI) with three manufacturers in tooling, energy and transportation. Parts are being qualified and the company hopes to start manufacturing parts in 2023.
Desktop Health Receives FDA Clearance for SmileGuard™ Resin for Durable and Comfortable Orthodontic and Dental Appliances
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Desktop Health, a healthcare business within Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) committed to developing 3D printing solutions for personalized medicine, today announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of SmileGuard resin, a breakthrough light-curable biocompatible material for the fabrication of strong and flexible bite splints and other orthodontic and dental appliances. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005202/en/ Desktop Health is launching SmileGuard, a breakthrough light-curable biocompatible material for 3D printing strong and flexible bite splints and other orthodontic and dental appliances. Dentists and labs can use SmileGuard to 3D print bite splints, night guards, and mouth guards in the office in as little as one hour, allowing same-day delivery. (Graphic: Business Wire)
infomeddnews.com
BECK Automation Presents IML and Automation Solutions for Medical Applications at K 2022
From 19 to 26 October, the plastics processing industries will meet at the world’s leading trade fair for plastics and synthetics in Düsseldorf. In addition to a range of new products, Beck Automation will also be presenting innovative solutions for In-Mould Labelling (IML) for injection moulding-based medical applications.
Recycling Today
Trio Supply Chain Solutions acquires The Salem Group
Trio Supply Chain Solutions, a supply chain solutions company based in Santa Ana, California, has acquired key business elements from The Salem Group of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The acquisition includes the purchase of contract testing services, experienced engineering and testing teams, processing equipment, intellectual property and a more than 20,000-square-foot facility.
