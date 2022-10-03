ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Planned Parenthood to Open Mobile Abortion Clinic Near St. Louis

By Benjamin Simon
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 5 days ago
People who seek an abortion will have the opportunity to visit a mobile clinic in southern Illinois by the end of 2022.

One hundred days after the overturn of Roe v. Wade , Planned Parenthood announced on Monday that it will bring a mobile abortion clinic to the St. Louis area.

Set to open by the end of 2022, the 37-foot long by 8-foot wide RV will travel throughout southern Illinois, with “the full suite of services available at Planned Parenthood’s brick-and-mortar health center,” including two exam rooms, a lab and a waiting room,
according to statement . It will offer consultations and abortion pills for women who are up to 11 weeks pregnant. Planned Parenthood anticipates adding surgical abortions a few months after opening.
The mobile clinic will serve as a response to the increase of patients at Planned Parenthood’s Fairview Heights, Illinois, health clinic — the organization's closest to St. Louis. The overturning of
Roe v. Wade has caused a near 30 percent increase in patients at the Fairview Heights location, with wait times increasing from four days to two and a half weeks. The clinic expects nearly 14,000 patients per year, according to St. Louis Public Radio .

Planned Parenthood also announced plans to open a health center in Rolla by the first week of November — its eighth in the state. It will replace Tri-Rivers Family Planning, providing “birth control, STI testing and treatment, annual exams, vasectomies, and gender-affirming care.”
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

