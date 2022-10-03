ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Focus Daily News

Mansfield youth, Orion Jean earns Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes

Orion Jean, age 11, of Mansfield, Texas, has been named an honoree of the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. Each year, the Barron Prize celebrates 25 inspiring young leaders – fifteen top winners and ten honorees – who have made a significant positive impact on people, their communities, and the environment. This year’s Barron Prize honorees are an outstanding group of young heroes chosen from more than 500 applicants across the U.S. and Canada.
MANSFIELD, TX
Focus Daily News

Sid Richardson Museum Celebrates 40th Anniversary

The Sid Richardson Museum celebrates 40 years of serving the Fort Worth community with art of the American West. “Night & Day: Frederic Remington’s Final Decade” exhibition of rare artwork from the final decade of the iconic Western artist’s life, is on display Sept. 24-April 23, 2023. Included works range from 1900 to 1909, the year that Remington died from appendicitis complications at only 48. He created Western scenes using impressionist painting techniques.
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

St. Philip’s School and Community Center to host Fall Parent University

(DALLAS, TX – October 4, 2022) – St. Philip’s School and Community Center will host Parent University on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, a fun-filled, educational event for parents, students and educators. Workshops presented by Catch Up and Read will focus on strategies and resources for parents to aid in their child’s reading journey. The Dallas Fire Department and The Grant Halliburton Foundation will provide informative and engaging workshops for students PK2 through 7th grade. There will be food trucks, as well as educational and family vendors.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Country Day On The Hill Returning Next Weekend

One of the area’s most popular events is returning this year after a hiatus of a couple years. Country Day on the Hill in Cedar Hill is back. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the festivities to be canceled in both 2020 and 2021, but now it is returning Oct. 7-8 in historic downtown Cedar Hill, and folks couldn’t be happier, said Country Day spokesperson Jami McCain.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Chamber Annual Auction On October 15

Midlothian, TX, September 27, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce proudly announces its annual auction fundraiser event, presented by Leasing Impressions. “An Evening of Jazz” will take place on October 15th at the Midlothian Conference Center and will feature a cocktail hour, live jazz performances, a catered meal, a silent auction, and a live auction sponsored by Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson, LLP.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Screams Opens This Friday with Lots New for 2022, Tickets Online ONLY

Screams® Halloween Theme Park 2022 Opens September 30. Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (September 26, 2022): The time has arrived! Screams® Halloween Theme Park 2022 opens this Friday, September 30, 2022, for its 26th season and will run every Friday and Saturday night through the end of October. Screams® Halloween Theme Park is 5 Haunted Houses and a Whole Lot more providing the ultimate Halloween experience in the D/FW Metroplex. For 2022, Screams® has a ton of new things in store and is bigger and better than ever with an expanded site layout!
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Children’s Aquarium Dallas At State Fair of Texas

DALLAS — Looking for the best activities and adventures for kids at the State Fair of Texas 2022? The Children’s Aquarium Dallas brings animals from the oceans and rivers of the world to families visiting Fair Park along with plenty of hands-on, hands-wet animal adventures. The historic Aquarium...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Chefs for Farmers Food and Wine Festival Returns Nov. 3-6

Chefs for Farmers, the popular food and wine festival that celebrates fresh, organic products and the farmers who produce them, returns to Dallas Nov. 3 through Nov. 6. This year’s CFF benefits McKinney Roots, the Seed Project Foundation’s donation farm aimed at eliminating hunger in Collin County with fresh, organic produce. CFF features an impressive lineup of participating chefs, artisans and farmers, as well as several fun events.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Duncanville Pantherette Coaches and Teammates Mourn Loss of Tiffany Jackson

Duncanville ISD, along with coaches and teammates mourn the loss of alumna and Pantherette Tiffany Jackson, who lost her battle with cancer this week. Jackson was a member of the 2003 Duncanville Girls Basketball State Championship team. She graduated from Duncanville High School as a McDonald’s All-American and the State Farm/WBCA High School Player of the Year in 2003. In 2017, the district named her an Athletic Hall of Honor inductee alongside her former high school coach Cathy Self-Morgan.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale Runs Sept. 17-Oct. 31

Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale, presented by Reliant, runs Sept. 17-Oct. 31 at Dallas Arboretum. The fall event highlights nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village with its pumpkin houses and creative displays featuring over 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. Cinderella’s Carriage returns this year, along with themed pumpkin houses...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

NIGHTLY CLOSURES FOR EASTBOUND I-20 RAMP TO NORTHBOUND I-35E START OCTOBER 4 IN DALLAS

DALLAS – Weather permitting, the following ramp closures are scheduled at the Interstate 20 (I-20) and Interstate 35E (I-35E) interchange:. The eastbound I-20 off-ramp to northbound I-35E will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 and nightly through Friday. Traffic can use Exit 468 (Houston School Rd./University Hill Blvd.), turn left at Houston School Rd., left onto the westbound I-20 frontage road and then use Exit 467A for access to northbound I-35E during these times.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Arlington PD Mourns Death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Arlington Police Department announces the death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy, Badge #3524. Recruit Kennedy was a member of Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25, 2022. He was pronounced deceased by medical staff on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The cause of his death is unknown.
ARLINGTON, TX
Focus Daily News

Wilmer Celebrates Pioneer Days This Weekend

WILMER, TX – This year marks the 38th annual Pioneer Days that will continue to bring the community together. This year’s celebration will include family fun, carnival rides, live music entertainment, and several vendors at City Hall Square, located at 128 N. Dallas Avenue in Wilmer. “We are...
WILMER, TX
Focus Daily News

Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour Returns to Dallas on September 24

Search for Local Custom Car to Immortalize as a Diecast. EL SEGUNDO, Calif., – Sept. 21, 2022 — The Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour is heading to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in search of the hottest custom fan car in Texas on Saturday, September 24. This free, family-friendly event will celebrate the Lone Star State’s unique car culture. From candy-painted customs to lifted trucks and muscle cars, there will be something to see for every budding enthusiast or lifelong car fanatic. Additionally, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Toyota 4Runner, Toyota will have a special edition model on display. Hot WheelsÒ Garage of Legends life-size vehicles will also be on display, and limited-edition collectables, exclusive to the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, will be available for purchase.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

2022 DFW Area Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals

Fall weather might not have arrived in the Dallas Fort Worth area yet, but the pumpkins have arrived. Local pumpkin patches are either open or prepping for opening weekend. Make plans early to take advantage of fall savings. Alvarado. Country Critters Farm. Address: 3709 County Rd. 617 Alvarado, TX 76009.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

