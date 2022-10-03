Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mansfield youth, Orion Jean earns Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes
Orion Jean, age 11, of Mansfield, Texas, has been named an honoree of the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. Each year, the Barron Prize celebrates 25 inspiring young leaders – fifteen top winners and ten honorees – who have made a significant positive impact on people, their communities, and the environment. This year’s Barron Prize honorees are an outstanding group of young heroes chosen from more than 500 applicants across the U.S. and Canada.
Sid Richardson Museum Celebrates 40th Anniversary
The Sid Richardson Museum celebrates 40 years of serving the Fort Worth community with art of the American West. “Night & Day: Frederic Remington’s Final Decade” exhibition of rare artwork from the final decade of the iconic Western artist’s life, is on display Sept. 24-April 23, 2023. Included works range from 1900 to 1909, the year that Remington died from appendicitis complications at only 48. He created Western scenes using impressionist painting techniques.
Ennis Pumpkin Patch to Feature 16,000 Pumpkins with Five World-Renowned Pumpkin Carvers to Appear at Autumn Daze
ENNIS, Texas – The Ennis Autumn Daze is back for its 20th year and it’s bigger than ever. The shopping and entertainment district in historic downtown Ennis will be transformed into a dreamy Fall Festival October 28 – 30. The Pumpkin Patch will be the star of...
St. Philip’s School and Community Center to host Fall Parent University
(DALLAS, TX – October 4, 2022) – St. Philip’s School and Community Center will host Parent University on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, a fun-filled, educational event for parents, students and educators. Workshops presented by Catch Up and Read will focus on strategies and resources for parents to aid in their child’s reading journey. The Dallas Fire Department and The Grant Halliburton Foundation will provide informative and engaging workshops for students PK2 through 7th grade. There will be food trucks, as well as educational and family vendors.
DeSoto Parks and Recreation Receive Reaccredited Again In 2022
DESOTO – The City of DeSoto continually works hard to ensure its residents are receiving the best experience possible with many city staff coming together to make that happen. Recently, the DeSoto Parks and Recreation Department received an award that highlighted its contribution to the DeSoto experience when the...
Country Day On The Hill Returning Next Weekend
One of the area’s most popular events is returning this year after a hiatus of a couple years. Country Day on the Hill in Cedar Hill is back. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the festivities to be canceled in both 2020 and 2021, but now it is returning Oct. 7-8 in historic downtown Cedar Hill, and folks couldn’t be happier, said Country Day spokesperson Jami McCain.
Midlothian Chamber Annual Auction On October 15
Midlothian, TX, September 27, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce proudly announces its annual auction fundraiser event, presented by Leasing Impressions. “An Evening of Jazz” will take place on October 15th at the Midlothian Conference Center and will feature a cocktail hour, live jazz performances, a catered meal, a silent auction, and a live auction sponsored by Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson, LLP.
Screams Opens This Friday with Lots New for 2022, Tickets Online ONLY
Screams® Halloween Theme Park 2022 Opens September 30. Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (September 26, 2022): The time has arrived! Screams® Halloween Theme Park 2022 opens this Friday, September 30, 2022, for its 26th season and will run every Friday and Saturday night through the end of October. Screams® Halloween Theme Park is 5 Haunted Houses and a Whole Lot more providing the ultimate Halloween experience in the D/FW Metroplex. For 2022, Screams® has a ton of new things in store and is bigger and better than ever with an expanded site layout!
Children’s Aquarium Dallas At State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — Looking for the best activities and adventures for kids at the State Fair of Texas 2022? The Children’s Aquarium Dallas brings animals from the oceans and rivers of the world to families visiting Fair Park along with plenty of hands-on, hands-wet animal adventures. The historic Aquarium...
Chefs for Farmers Food and Wine Festival Returns Nov. 3-6
Chefs for Farmers, the popular food and wine festival that celebrates fresh, organic products and the farmers who produce them, returns to Dallas Nov. 3 through Nov. 6. This year’s CFF benefits McKinney Roots, the Seed Project Foundation’s donation farm aimed at eliminating hunger in Collin County with fresh, organic produce. CFF features an impressive lineup of participating chefs, artisans and farmers, as well as several fun events.
Duncanville Pantherette Coaches and Teammates Mourn Loss of Tiffany Jackson
Duncanville ISD, along with coaches and teammates mourn the loss of alumna and Pantherette Tiffany Jackson, who lost her battle with cancer this week. Jackson was a member of the 2003 Duncanville Girls Basketball State Championship team. She graduated from Duncanville High School as a McDonald’s All-American and the State Farm/WBCA High School Player of the Year in 2003. In 2017, the district named her an Athletic Hall of Honor inductee alongside her former high school coach Cathy Self-Morgan.
Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale Runs Sept. 17-Oct. 31
Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale, presented by Reliant, runs Sept. 17-Oct. 31 at Dallas Arboretum. The fall event highlights nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village with its pumpkin houses and creative displays featuring over 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. Cinderella’s Carriage returns this year, along with themed pumpkin houses...
Cedar Hill ISD To Host Three October Bond and VATRE Information Meetings
Early voting will take place between October 24-November 4. (CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson will host three October informational meetings about the Nov. 8 Bond and VATRE. “District representatives will be available to present information and answer questions at each of these three...
Dorian Ray Woodard sentenced to life in prison for robbing, killing Arlington store clerk
(Fort Worth, TX) – A Tarrant County jury Monday found Dorian Ray Woodard, 20, guilty of. the 2021 murder of Jordan Hightower, a 31-year-old clerk at a south Arlington E-Z Mart. Woodard received a sentence of life in prison, plus a $10,000 fine, for the crime. Tarrant County Assistant...
1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp In DeSoto This October
We are excited to announce the start of our annual fundraiser for our 1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp sponsored by Can We Play Inc 501 (C3) nonprofit located in DeSoto, Texas on October 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2022 each Saturday from 10:00 am – 12 Noon @ Zeiger Park in Desoto.
NIGHTLY CLOSURES FOR EASTBOUND I-20 RAMP TO NORTHBOUND I-35E START OCTOBER 4 IN DALLAS
DALLAS – Weather permitting, the following ramp closures are scheduled at the Interstate 20 (I-20) and Interstate 35E (I-35E) interchange:. The eastbound I-20 off-ramp to northbound I-35E will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 and nightly through Friday. Traffic can use Exit 468 (Houston School Rd./University Hill Blvd.), turn left at Houston School Rd., left onto the westbound I-20 frontage road and then use Exit 467A for access to northbound I-35E during these times.
Arlington PD Mourns Death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Arlington Police Department announces the death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy, Badge #3524. Recruit Kennedy was a member of Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25, 2022. He was pronounced deceased by medical staff on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The cause of his death is unknown.
Wilmer Celebrates Pioneer Days This Weekend
WILMER, TX – This year marks the 38th annual Pioneer Days that will continue to bring the community together. This year’s celebration will include family fun, carnival rides, live music entertainment, and several vendors at City Hall Square, located at 128 N. Dallas Avenue in Wilmer. “We are...
Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour Returns to Dallas on September 24
Search for Local Custom Car to Immortalize as a Diecast. EL SEGUNDO, Calif., – Sept. 21, 2022 — The Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour is heading to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in search of the hottest custom fan car in Texas on Saturday, September 24. This free, family-friendly event will celebrate the Lone Star State’s unique car culture. From candy-painted customs to lifted trucks and muscle cars, there will be something to see for every budding enthusiast or lifelong car fanatic. Additionally, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Toyota 4Runner, Toyota will have a special edition model on display. Hot WheelsÒ Garage of Legends life-size vehicles will also be on display, and limited-edition collectables, exclusive to the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, will be available for purchase.
2022 DFW Area Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals
Fall weather might not have arrived in the Dallas Fort Worth area yet, but the pumpkins have arrived. Local pumpkin patches are either open or prepping for opening weekend. Make plans early to take advantage of fall savings. Alvarado. Country Critters Farm. Address: 3709 County Rd. 617 Alvarado, TX 76009.
