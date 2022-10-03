Search for Local Custom Car to Immortalize as a Diecast. EL SEGUNDO, Calif., – Sept. 21, 2022 — The Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour is heading to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in search of the hottest custom fan car in Texas on Saturday, September 24. This free, family-friendly event will celebrate the Lone Star State’s unique car culture. From candy-painted customs to lifted trucks and muscle cars, there will be something to see for every budding enthusiast or lifelong car fanatic. Additionally, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Toyota 4Runner, Toyota will have a special edition model on display. Hot WheelsÒ Garage of Legends life-size vehicles will also be on display, and limited-edition collectables, exclusive to the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, will be available for purchase.

