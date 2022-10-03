Mary Rita Neff, 79, of Hardinsburg died on October 3, 2022 at Norton Audubon Hospital. She is survived by four daughters: Jackie Taul & Leslie Kasey of Hardinsburg; Johnna Borgmeier of Lanesville, KY and Dana Brumfield of Medina OH; two brothers: John S. O’Bryan of Brandenburg & Mike O’Bryan of Payneville; and seven sisters: Frances Clark, Jean Moore, Doris June Werner, and Rebecca Highbaugh of Louisville; Ellen Brothers of Coxs Creek, Andrea Esarey of Brandenburg and Betty Polen of Bowling Green. Visitation will be held at St. Romuald Catholic Church on Friday from 5-8 PM and Saturday 9-11 AM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday 11 AM at St. Romuald Catholic Church with burial in St. Romuald Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Live Like Landon Foundation or St. Romuald Cemetery.

HARDINSBURG, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO