wxbc1043.com
Mary Rita Neff
Mary Rita Neff, 79, of Hardinsburg died on October 3, 2022 at Norton Audubon Hospital. She is survived by four daughters: Jackie Taul & Leslie Kasey of Hardinsburg; Johnna Borgmeier of Lanesville, KY and Dana Brumfield of Medina OH; two brothers: John S. O’Bryan of Brandenburg & Mike O’Bryan of Payneville; and seven sisters: Frances Clark, Jean Moore, Doris June Werner, and Rebecca Highbaugh of Louisville; Ellen Brothers of Coxs Creek, Andrea Esarey of Brandenburg and Betty Polen of Bowling Green. Visitation will be held at St. Romuald Catholic Church on Friday from 5-8 PM and Saturday 9-11 AM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday 11 AM at St. Romuald Catholic Church with burial in St. Romuald Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Live Like Landon Foundation or St. Romuald Cemetery.
wxbc1043.com
Timothy Ronald Willis
Timothy Ronald Willis, 63, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Jane Willis of Leitchfield; two sons, Timothy Seth Willis of Falls of Rough and Thomas Reed Willis of Shepherdsville; a daughter, Lindsey Lynn of Falls of Rough; brothers, Walter “Frog” Willis of Falls of Rough and David Bruce Willis of Harned; sisters, Becky Ballard of Owensboro and Doris Norwood of Fordsville; three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Funeral services will be 12:00pm Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Macedonia Baptist Church with burial in Macedonia Cemetery in Falls of Rough. Visitation will be 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville and from 9:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
wxbc1043.com
Briggs Wayne Hardesty
Briggs Wayne Hardesty, infant son of Kyle Hardesty and Haley French, died on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He is survived by his parents, his sisters, Grace and Sadie Hardesty; his grandparents, Carrie and Jasper Hardesty and Rachel Shelton; his great grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins. A private family memorial service will be held and Hager Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Trisomy18 Foundation.
k105.com
Rick Clemons speaks to Leitchfield City Council to dispel rumors that Harold Miller will appoint him Leitchfield Police Chief if Miller wins mayoral election
Former Grayson County sheriff and Leitchfield and Clarkson police officer Rick Clemons spoke at Monday night’s Leitchfield City Council meeting to dispel apparently wide-spread rumors about him becoming the next Leitchfield Police Chief. Clemons, in his roughly five minutes speaking to council members, passionately quashed a rumor circulating in...
WLWT 5
Archives: Loretta Lynn came to Louisville in 1980 for premiere of 'Coal Miner's Daughter'
Back in 1980, a country music legend and Kentucky royalty, Loretta Lynn, was in Louisville. She stepped out of her car to a roaring crowd excited to see "Coal Miner's Daughter," which follows the story of her life. The movie premiered at the now-defunct Showcase Cinemas. And she was joined...
k105.com
Fire destroys Falls of Rough home
A fire has destroyed a Falls of Rough residence. Wednesday morning at approximately 4:00, the Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to the blaze at 120 Pine Ridge Road. Upon Falls firefighters arriving on the scene, they found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors told...
k105.com
Grayson Co. woman involved in fatal accident in Meade Co.
A Grayson County woman has been involved in fatal accident in Meade County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Dixie Highway near Muldraugh. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, was traveling north...
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
wdrb.com
'Not who my husband is' | Wife of suspect in Nelson County police shooting said he belongs in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A domestic violence suspect, who is accused of attempted murder of Nelson County Sheriff’s deputies, was in court on Tuesday. Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. As Curtis faced a judge,...
wxbc1043.com
Person Identified In Fatal Wreck
wxbc1043.com
Fire Destroys Dwelling
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
wdrb.com
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
Wave 3
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
wdrb.com
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
wxbc1043.com
Police Continue Search For Missing Women
HARTFORD – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information relating to two ongoing missing person’s cases. Deputies say Shelia Henderson and Magan Howard Baize are still missing. Henderson was last seen in the 200 block of N. Lafayette St. in Beaver Dam,...
Inside Indiana Business
Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete
Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
Wave 3
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
WLKY.com
Narcan vending machine in Kentucky empty day after being installed
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine is completely empty just one day after it was installed. Vine Grove police Chief Kenny Mattingly said the machine was empty by 6 p.m. last Friday. The machine was just announced and unveiled the day before. "I thought it would...
