Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gubernatorial Candidate Bill Walker was on action line, and says he is interested in seeing an endowment to fund the Alaska marine highway system. According to the 2022 "Southeast by the Numbers" report by Raincoast data, they report that ridership on the ferries is down. The report said that from 2012 to 2021, ridership on the ferry is down 73%.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO