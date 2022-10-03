Read full article on original website
Walker proposes endowment to fund marine highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gubernatorial Candidate Bill Walker was on action line, and says he is interested in seeing an endowment to fund the Alaska marine highway system. According to the 2022 "Southeast by the Numbers" report by Raincoast data, they report that ridership on the ferries is down. The report said that from 2012 to 2021, ridership on the ferry is down 73%.
$790,000 in FEMA assistance distributed to Western Alaska residents
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy returned this week from a follow-up trip to communities heavily impacted by the Western Alaska storm, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok. The State has taken about 450 applications under the Individual Assistance program and the FEMA Individual Assistance program already distributed $790,000...
University of Alaska research demonstrates potential for North Slope heavy oil production
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Research conducted by the Institute for Northern Engineering’s Petroleum Development Lab at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, demonstrates the potential for commercial production of the estimated billions of barrels of heavy oil under existing oil fields on Alaska’s North Slope. According to a press...
Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
Kiehl suggests employee training pipeline to address ferry crew shortages
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Senator Jesse Kiehl voiced his thoughts on the DOT program aimed at re-imagining the marine highway system while a guest on action line. Last month the Alaska Department of Transportation launched the "Charting the Course Towards Thriving Communities: Reimagining AMHS" program aimed at restoring reliability. Kiehl noted previous budget cuts while on action line.
AGDC, Mitsubishi, TOYO, Hillcorp sign agreement to assess potential of producing zero-carbon ammonia in the Cook Inlet
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday, the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation announced an agreement between multiple energy organizations to assess the potential to produce zero-carbon ammonia in the Cook Inlet region. The parties – AGDC, Mitsubishi Corporation, TOYO Engineering Corporation and Hilcorp Alaska – have signed a memorandum of understanding...
NOTN 10-7 AM
Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea. Deputy City Manager Robert Barr spoke to the unofficial preliminary results from Juneau's 2022 municipal election. Voting in the 2022 Ketchikan...
