Paul Andrews bring transparency to elections as county auditor

In a few short weeks, it will be a great pleasure to cast my vote in support of re-electing Paul Andrews as our Kitsap County Auditor.

Paul has continued to maintain this office's legacy of professionalism during his first term. If the rest of the country ran elections in the efficient, transparent manner we have come to expect in Kitsap, our nation would be in a better place collectively.

Please be sure you vote and, if so inclined, join me in support of Paul Andrews, Kitsap County Auditor.

Carl Olson, Port Orchard