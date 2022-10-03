Read full article on original website
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis so far has an overwhelming advantage over challenger Charlie Crist in the upcoming elections when speaking of political advertising. Ron DeSantis fired more than 13,000 political ads as compared to Crist, who had 881 between Sept. 5 and Sept.18, 2022, according to Wesleyan Media Project analysis. That's a 15-1 difference favoring DeSantis.
Republicans overtake Democrats in voter registration in yet another county
Is this another sign of Republicans' state dominance?. Every victory counts, and the Republican Party of Florida has another notch on its belt: Hamilton County, population 14,397, has flipped from blue to red. The Hamilton County Supervisor of Elections Office shows the 3,302 Republicans in the county — which lies...
New Democratic headquarters opening in Broward County to spur voter turnout
The center is sponsored by Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and the Dolphin Democrats. Democrats at the top of the ticket for the General Election next month are coming to Broward County to open a center aiming to unleash Broward County’s demographic might at the ballot box. U.S. Rep. Val...
‘Right past wrongs’: Shevrin Jones calls on Gov. DeSantis to pardon marijuana offenders convicted of ‘simple possession’
‘By extending a pardon to these individuals, you would enable them an opportunity to begin a new chapter of their lives.’. Less than a day after President Joe Biden announced his administration was pardoning all Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana, Democratic Miami Gardens Sen. Shervin Jones is asking Florida’s chief executive to do the same.
Juan Carlos Porras drubs Democratic opponent in post-Primary fundraising rush for HD 119
Democrat Gabriel Gonzalez’s exclusively grassroots fundraising has him at a significant cash disadvantage. Republican Juan Carlos Porras and his Democratic opponent in House District 119, Gabriel Gonzalez, have applied very different approaches to fundraising. Judging from his haul in the month since the Primary Election, Porras’ method appears more effective.
Seminole Tribe of Florida puts another $1 million behind Gov. DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for re-election in November. DeSantis and the tribe last year negotiated a deal that included allowing the Seminoles to operate sports betting in the state.Lawmakers approved the deal, known as a compact, but a federal judge later blocked it. Also last week, the tribe contributed $1 million to the Protect Our Values Political Committee, which was formed in late August and had not reported spending any money as of Sept. 30, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.
Candidates for CD 23 offer differing points of emphasis at forum
The forum featuring candidates to succeed Ted Deutch showed strong contrasts between the four candidates. About 136 miles from where Hurricane Ian made landfall, the storm loomed large over a Thursday forum that brought together four candidates vying to represent South Florida in Congress. Democratic nominee Jared Moskowitz, the Republican...
Delegation for 10.7.22: Kumbaya — missing — lobster roll — breakthrough
Hurricane Ian did what many thought impossible. Hurricane Ian did what few thought possible — brought together political forces in a show of unity not normally found weeks ahead of Midterm elections. As President Joe Biden toured deep-red Southwest Florida, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott joined him...
Poll: Annette Taddeo in ‘statistical tie’ with María Elvira Salazar for CD 27
Pollsters say the race is a toss-up. With just over a month remaining before Election Day, Miami Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo is in a “statistical tie” with U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, new internal polling figures released Thursday show. Sarasota-based...
Ron DeSantis Starts Hurricane Ian Blame Game After Evacuation Criticism
The Florida governor has been attacking the "national regime media" in an attempt to deflect criticism for officials' response to the storm, experts say.
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Campaign Dismantles AP Story On Pine Island Bridge
On Twitter, the Associated Press’ motto is “advancing the power of facts, globally.” That slogan assumes the AP has gathered the facts in advance. On Thursday, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign roasted the AP for failing to get the facts part right. On
Charlie Crist – Ron DeSantis Debate Postponed
The one and only scheduled debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist has been postponed, with no indication yet as to when it might be held. The debate was originally scheduled for October 12th, but has been put off in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Initially slated to be...
Tommy Doyle lays out hopes for Election Day after Hurricane Ian
He's awaiting direction from Gov. Ron DeSantis on what steps can be taken to improve voting access. Lee County voters just endured a Category 4 hurricane. But that doesn’t make election season any longer. Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle must still move forward with preparation for the Nov. 8 General Election, even though poll worker training has already been derailed and some polling locations have been reduced to rubble.
Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist to reschedule face off
Debate planners are working with the teams of Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist to organize the new debate date. It was initially scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce.
Last Call for 10.6.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Goodwill is jumping into the Hurricane Ian relief effort. Now, sales made from donated items will benefit those impacted by the...
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Americans for Prosperity endorses Carolina Amesty in HD 45
The Republican should feel a resource lift from the center right group. Americans for Prosperity knows who it wants representing the area around Walt Disney World. The center right group’s political arm endorsed Republican Carolina Amesty in House District 45. “When elected to the state House, Carolina Amesty will...
Personnel note: Candace Brascomb joins GrayRobinson’s government affairs team
Brascomb will work as of counsel in the Orlando office. GrayRobinson announced Candace Brascomb is joining its Government Affairs and Lobbying and Litigation Sections as of counsel. Based in the Orlando office, Brascomb will work on behalf of clients in various areas, including health care, labor and employment, and defamation....
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
