Times Gazette
Promoting the county
The Visitors Bureau of Highland County has unveiled a new website, accessible at www.visithighlandcounty.com. Jamie Wheeler, executive director of the Visitors Bureau, said that, “although the site is not completely finished, we are still proud of the progress made with it over previous sites.”. “The redesign was a collaboration...
Times Gazette
Ghosts from the past
The Greenfield Historical Society will hold its annual Ghost Walk on Monday, Oct. 10. The event will take place at Travellers Rest and the Old Burying Ground on South McArthur Way beginning at 6 p.m. Travellers Rest will open at 5 p.m. for visitors to view the displays there. Once...
Times Gazette
Endangering suspect enters plea
A Washington C.H. woman pleaded “not guilty” Monday to eight third-degree felony counts of endangering children, and her trial date has been set for Dec. 14. At her arraignment hearing in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Ashley Smith, 32, also filed an affidavit of indigence setting forth assets, earnings and expenses. The court found that Smith was entitled to the appointment of counsel and appointed Hillsboro attorney Kathryn Hapner to represent her.
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Chimney Rock Court to a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Ricky V. Faulkner, 29, Hillsboro, and Justin W. Faulkner, 38, New Vienna, were charged with domestic violence. A resident of...
Times Gazette
New Vienna woman gets 18 months in prison
A New Vienna woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 18 months at the Ohio Reformatory for Women on trafficking and possession charges. Amber Coyle, 40, was sentenced to nine months on one count of aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to another nine months for another count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a fourth-degree felony. Coyle was also given six days of jail-time credit.
Times Gazette
Not just lion around
Most of Wilmington College’s agricultural students majoring in animal science plan to work with beef, dairy, sheep and similar livestock found on Ohio farms. Senior Colton Smith wants to work with marine animals like dolphins, seals and sea lions. His internships the past two summers reflect his interest in...
Times Gazette
Local collegiate news
The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:. Asia Penn, of Greenfield, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Times Gazette
Survey: Residents favor DORA
The city of Hillsboro has released the results of the public survey it recently conducted regarding the proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) district. The short, six-question evaluation, designed to gauge residents’ feelings about the potential DORA, posed the following queries to volunteer respondents. 1. Would you be more...
Times Gazette
Fairfield FFA donates to food pantry
The Fairfield FFA Chapter received chickens in the month of July and continued to raise them throughout September. The FFA members had to learn how to properly take care of the birds which included how to feed and water the chickens, how to bathe the chickens over time and how to even help clean out the chicken coop. The chickens were processed at Johnson Farms Poultry Processing. FFA members cleaned and packaged the chickens for donation to the Leesburg Food Pantry. Pictured (l-r) are Ms. Thomas, Mrs. Dickey, Titan Crowder, Jaden Crawford, Icey Harrison and Jenetta Turner.
