The Fairfield FFA Chapter received chickens in the month of July and continued to raise them throughout September. The FFA members had to learn how to properly take care of the birds which included how to feed and water the chickens, how to bathe the chickens over time and how to even help clean out the chicken coop. The chickens were processed at Johnson Farms Poultry Processing. FFA members cleaned and packaged the chickens for donation to the Leesburg Food Pantry. Pictured (l-r) are Ms. Thomas, Mrs. Dickey, Titan Crowder, Jaden Crawford, Icey Harrison and Jenetta Turner.

FAIRFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO