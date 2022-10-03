ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

One of the valley’s most terrifying haunts returns

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines. The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘Reimagining neighborhood’: Bid to buy Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Neighborhood Industries announced on Wednesday the official kickoff to the public phase of its “Reimagining Neighborhood” capital campaign. The campaign includes purchasing, renovating, and re-investing in 353 E. Olive Ave where Neighborhood Thrift, their headquarters, is located. “The dream of buying our building has been years in the making,” said Anthony Armour, […]
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

Pumpkin Patches in the Fresno / Clovis Area

It’s Spooky Season and it’s time to make everything just a little bit more orange. This year, we’ve done some of the hard work for you. First we researched every family friendly pumpkin patch in the Fresno / Clovis area and then had Mike plot them all on a Google Map for you!
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Next Of Kin Needed For Man Found Dead In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A next of kin is needed for a 60-year-old man who was found dead outside a store in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Landious Hinton, 60, was discovered near Ventura and Van Ness Avenues on Sept. 1. A relative is needed to...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

CAP’s Reopening Gives Recovering Addicts a New Sense of Hope

Before closing its doors in 2019, Comprehensive Addiction Programs provided residential treatment to Fresno residents for more than 40 years. “I got to see people in addiction and how they act and what they do and how they treat their family. And then I got to see people once they’ve conquered that addiction as a result of CAP.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

PRIDE comes to Visalia this weekend for celebration, entertainment

PRIDE Visalia returns for the 6th annual event to Valley Strong Ballpark on Saturday for a day full of LGBTQ+ celebration, pride, and entertainment. PRIDE Visalia 2022 will start at 11 a.m. at the park, which is located at 300 N. Giddings St. in Visalia. The event will be the...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dies after west central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in west central Fresno Thursday morning. Officers say the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man in his thirties who had been shot. The […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi  (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Latest on Valley Animal Center’s efforts to stay open

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center has raised 30% of its fundraising goal to keep its door open. The valley’s largest no-kill shelter announced in September that it would need $250,000 dollars to stay open for the rest of the year. The animal center announced last year that adoption rates have dropped while […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How the Friant Dam uncovered a gold mine

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Politics
Mark-John Clifford

My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.

When I think of pizza, I usually want to go to a place with great dough and sauce. For me, the most important element of a pizza is the dough. The sauce is essential, but you can overlook the sauce if the dough is good; if you have tough dough or dough that hasn't been cooked all the way, it will ruin the best sauce and toppings. That's my opinion, and Patti feels the same way.
FRESNO, CA
goaztecs.com

Aztecs Gearing Up for Busy Weekend

SAN DIEGO – After a nearly four-week hiatus, the San Diego State swimming and diving team returns to action this weekend when it travels up the coast to face Pepperdine in a dual meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, before venturing to the Central Valley for the Chick-Fil-A Invitational, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, in Fresno, California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
freightwaves.com

California family kidnapped from Merced trucking business found dead

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that its focus has turned “to the prosecution of this horrific crime” after the bodies of four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, were found in an almond orchard in California on Wednesday. The family was abducted at gunpoint Monday...
MERCED, CA
fresnoalliance.com

HART-less in Fresno and How the City Spent $68 Million in Two Years

The City of Fresno recently presented a workshop and report titled “Homelessness Update.” The first page of the report is a photograph of the mayor and several City Council members posing proudly with HART. In January 2022, the city announced that the Fresno Police Department (FPD) Homeless Task Force would be renamed Homeless Assistance Response Team, or HART.
FRESNO, CA

