Talbot County, GA

Suspect who escaped GSP custody in Columbus captured in Talbot County

 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who escaped the custody of Georgia State Patrol in September has been captured in Talbot County.

According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes is the suspect who escaped from Georgia State Patrol custody in Columbus on September 26, 2022.

Officials said Barnes was taken into custody during a traffic stop conducted at Butler Hwy and mile marker 8.

Barnes attempted to identify himself to Corporal Jonathan Lewis with a fake name. Officials said Barnes identified himself under the false name of Jaylyn Hill, but was not able to produce identification with that name.

Barnes was then asked to step out of the car for a pat down. At that time, a Georgia ID was found with Barnes’ real name and he became combative, according to officials. Deputies forcefully subdue Barnes and he was then placed in handcuff.

According to the sheriff’s office, Barnes is wanted in Muscogee County on multiple warrants, while charges in Talbot County included two counts of Felony Obstruction, one count of Giving False Information, one count of Possession of Marijuana, and one count of Drug Related Object.

Officials said Taylor County Deputy Ryan Ragsdale assisted Corporal Lewis with the traffic stop and arrest.

Americus man faces various charges after armed robbery incident

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man taken into custody by the Americus Police Department is facing various counts relating to an armed robbery on Oct. 6. Police say that Devonta T. Jackson, 28, allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint near Mayo St. and Elliot St. Officers searched the area and located Jackson. According to officials, […]
AMERICUS, GA
Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
AMERICUS, GA
