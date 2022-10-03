Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
General Kinematics: The ultimate in density separation
The De-Stoner® Air Classifier’s two-mass natural frequency design liberates materials and spreads them across the unit effectively while fluidization preps the material bed for the air knife by creating turbulence to stratify the materials and liberate the lights trapped beneath the heavies. Once the material hits the air knife, the final separation is provided, partially by density and partially with aerodynamics, for optimal results.
Recycling Today
General Kinematics: Quality systems deliver quality products
Enhance separation and lower your maintenance costs with General Kinematics’ turnkey recycling systems. Our seasoned experts design, build and install your system to provide a complete solution trusted to meet the toughest requirements. GK systems are dedicated to improving your material purity while providing profitable, worry-free results:. Enhanced Separation....
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
Recycling Today
Huhtamaki launches recyclable ice cream packaging solution in US
Finland-based Huhtamaki, a global provider of packaging solutions, has launched Icon packaging, a paper technology initially for use for ice cream containers and lids. Icon enables recycling in communities with paper product recycling programs across the United States. According to a news release from Huhtamaki, the packaging delivers a sustainable...
Supply chain issues impact apple farmers
Apple farmers are grappling with unprecedented economic challenges as they prepare for the busy fall harvest. CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains the long-term effects on the apple industry and how consumers are impacted.
Recycling Today
Nestle changes KitKat, Quality Street candy packaging in UK
Switzerland-based Nestle Confectionary says it is transitioning the packaging of its popular KitKat and Quality Street treats across the United Kingdom to more sustainable materials. KitKat will introduce wrappers made with 80-percent-recycled plastic, which the company says can be recycled at more than 5,000 supermarkets across the U.K. and placed...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Gardening jobs for October – from trimming your hedges to planting onions
As autumn begins to blow in and summer fades into our memories, there are lots of jobs to do in the garden. October is a busy month, whatever the size of your plot. Experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together the most important jobs to get done in early autumn, which include planting final vegetables such as garlic and onions. The experts also say it is important to prepare the garden for winter by adjusting your watering schedule and bringing delicate container plants indoors.
dornob.com
Living Tree Converted into a Nest-Like Concert Space in Rural Sweden
When land art and architecture converge, the results can be illuminating. It’s rare, in modern times, that architecture is built around nature with an eye toward both preserving and highlighting it. Sculptural projects that integrate human-made interventions without altering the landscape itself can inspire us to look at our built environments in a new way. What if, for instance, we built modest homes and other buildings around living trees, with the aim to do no harm? It may not be easy to pull off in the real world, but a new large-scale art installation in Sweden sure makes it seem worth trying.
Nature.com
The impact of restoration methods for Solidago-invaded land on soil invertebrates
The belowground community structure of soil biota depends on plant composition and may be affected by invasive plant species. We hypothesized that the type of land restoration method applied affects the abundance and composition of soil invertebrates. Our field experiment centred on Solidago species control using different seed mixtures and methods of seed introduction (sowing mixtures: grasses, grasses with legumes, seeds from a seminatural meadow, and application of fresh hay) and different frequencies of mowing (one, two, or three times per year). Soil invertebrates were identified to the taxa, using light microscopes. Richness and diversity indices were calculated, and a redundancy analysis was conducted. Generally, mowing intensity negatively influenced soil organisms, although increased mowing frequency positively affected the abundance of some taxa (Symphyla, Hemiptera). Mowing twice per year decreased the abundance of soil invertebrates, but not their diversity. Soil invertebrate taxa had the greatest abundance in the plots sown with a seed mixture containing grasses with legumes. Among the restoration methods studied, mowing once a year and introducing grasses with legumes represented the least harmful strategy with regard to soil invertebrate abundance. Further studies are needed to investigate the dynamics of soil mesofauna exposed to long-term mowing and changes in vegetation characteristics.
Phys.org
Soil along streams is a bigger source of stream nitrate than rainwater
Researchers from Nagoya University in Japan have reported that nitrate accumulated in soil bordering streams plays an important role in the increase of nitrate levels in stream water when it rains. Their findings, published in the journal Biogeosciences, may help reduce nitrogen pollution and improve water quality in downstream bodies of water, such as lakes and nearshore waters.
Recycling Today
Trio Supply Chain Solutions acquires The Salem Group
Trio Supply Chain Solutions, a supply chain solutions company based in Santa Ana, California, has acquired key business elements from The Salem Group of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The acquisition includes the purchase of contract testing services, experienced engineering and testing teams, processing equipment, intellectual property and a more than 20,000-square-foot facility.
