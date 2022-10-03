Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
Caterpillar introduces 4 new electric machines
In an expansion of its offerings to the construction industry, Irving, Texas-based Caterpillar is unveiling four prototypes of electric machines, powered by lithium-ion batteries. The company says it is focused on delivering purpose-built solutions to help customers achieve their sustainability goals by geography, job site and specific customer need, and...
Recycling Today
General Kinematics: Improve material purity with the Finger-Screen 2.0
The Finger-Screen™ 2.0 Primary Screen takes screening to the next level. Featuring an enhanced vibratory action that spreads material across the deck for maximum utilization of the screen area, tapered finger designs along with unique cam-out surfaces and staggered positions help to prevent material bypass. Separation performance is further improved as material freely cascades down the deck with less plugging, trapping or pegging. This creates a continuous, dynamic material flow to optimize separation and classification.
Recycling Today
General Kinematics: Quality systems deliver quality products
Enhance separation and lower your maintenance costs with General Kinematics’ turnkey recycling systems. Our seasoned experts design, build and install your system to provide a complete solution trusted to meet the toughest requirements. GK systems are dedicated to improving your material purity while providing profitable, worry-free results:. Enhanced Separation....
Recycling Today
eLoop to use AI-based technology for recycling flat panel displays
Electronics recycler eLoop, Export, Pennsylvania, will offer the industry what it says is the first fully automated artificial intelligence (AI) robotic processing system in the U.S. to recycle the valuable materials found inside end-of-life flat panel televisions and monitors, or flat panel displays (FPDs). The new FPD Pro machine, supplied...
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Create Diamonds Out of Bottle Plastic
A research team utilizes laser flashes to replicate the interior of ice planets, which inspires a new method of creating tiny diamonds. What transpires inside planets like Uranus and Neptune? An innovative experiment was carried out to find out by a global team led by the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR), the University of Rostock, and France’s École Polytechnique. They used intense laser flashes to study what occurred when they shot a laser at a thin sheet of simple PET plastic.
scitechdaily.com
1,000,000 Times Thinner Than a Single Strand of Hair – Scientists Develop Leak-Free Nano-Pipes
The world’s tiniest plumbing could potentially funnel drugs to individual human cells. Working on microscopic pipes just a millionth the width of a single strand of human hair, Johns Hopkins University researchers devised a method to protect these tiniest of pipelines against even the smallest of leaks. Leak-free pipe...
Nature.com
Nanomechanical signatures of degradation-free influence of water on halide perovskite mechanics
Humidity is often reported to compromise the stability of lead halide perovskites or of devices based on them. Here we measure the humidity dependence of the elastic modulus and hardness for two series of lead halide perovskite single crystals, varying either by cation or by anion type. The results reveal a dependence on bond length between, hydrogen bonding with, and polarizability/polarization of these ions. The results show an intriguing inverse relation between modulus and hardness, in contrast to their positive correlation for most other materials. This anomaly persists and is strengthened by the effect of humidity. This, and our overall findings are ascribed to the materials' unique atomic-scale structure and properties, viz nano-polar domains and strong dynamic disorder, yet high-quality average order. Our conclusions are based on comparing results obtained from several different nano-indentation techniques, which separate surface from bulk elastic modulus, and probe different manifestations of the hardness.
Recycling Today
Bace hires used equipment and parts manager
Bace, a Komar company and a leading global equipment manufacturer and national service provider for the recycling and waste industry, has hired Robert Doerr as its used equipment and parts manager. “Rob’s entrepreneurial spirit coupled with his outstanding track record of selling and problem solving within our industry made him...
Recycling Today
Vecoplan unveils VRZ preshredders
Bad Marienberg, Germany-based Vecoplan AG has unveiled its VRZ series preshredders for processing domestic and commercial scrap, promising efficient, yet low-maintenance operation to break up and shred bulky materials. The company says it placed emphasis on a rotor that combines sickle-shaped ripping teeth for safer operation that also can shred...
Recycling Today
Clariter, Count Energy Trading announce supply agreement
In both companies’ drives to transform the petrochemical industry, Clariter and Count Energy Trading have entered a five-year strategic supply agreement that will allow Clariter to supply its oils and solvents made from recycled plastic. Based on current market values, the agreement is estimated to be worth up to...
Recycling Today
Mars, Rubicon partner to divert candy wrappers from landfill
Working with Rubicon, Lexington, Kentucky, Mars will offer specially designed, recyclable, trick-or-treating bags throughout October as an expansion of Rubicon’s existing Trick or Trash. campaign. The collaboration gives Halloween lovers a simple, fun and free way to tackle wrapper waste by providing trick-or-treat bags with prepaid postage stamps and...
Nature.com
Topologically-imposed vacancies and mobile solid He on carbon nanotube
Low dimensional fermionic quantum systems are exceptionally interesting because they reveal distinctive physical phenomena, including among others, topologically protected excitations, edge states, frustration, and fractionalization. Our aim was to confine 3He on a suspended carbon nanotube to form 2-dimensional Fermi-system. Here we report our measurements of the mechanical resonance of the nanotube with adsorbed sub-monolayer down to 10"‰mK. At intermediate coverages we have observed the famous 1/3 commensurate solid. However, at larger monolayer densities we have observed a quantum phase transition from 1/3 solid to an unknown, soft, and mobile solid phase. We interpret this mobile solid phase as a bosonic commensurate crystal consisting of helium dimers with topologically-induced zero-point vacancies which are delocalized at low temperatures. We thus demonstrate that 3He on a nanotube merges both fermionic and bosonic phenomena, with a quantum phase transition between fermionic solid 1/3 phase and the observed bosonic dimer solid.
marktechpost.com
Latest Computer Vision Research Proposes SLaK (Sparse Large Kernel Network), a Pure Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) Architecture based on Dynamic Sparsity Equipped with an Unprecedented Kernel Size of 51×51
Since their introduction in the ImageNet competition with AlexNet, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) have always been the most used architecture in vision. However, in the past few years, Transformers, formerly introduced for NLP, has started to challenge the performance of CNN in many tasks. Starting from Vision Transformer (ViT), many subsequent implementations, such as Swin-Transformer, have demonstrated strong performances in classification, segmentation, and object detection, to name a few. Among the many hypotheses on their apparent superpowers, one of the most accredited theories is their ability to capture a larger receptive field compared to CNNs. Indeed, CNNs usually rely on a small sliding window (e.g., 3×3 and 5×5) with local attention.
Nature.com
Structural measurement of electron-phonon coupling and electronic thermal transport across a metal-semiconductor interface
Scattering of energetic charge carriers and their coupling to lattice vibrations (phonons) in dielectric materials and semiconductors are crucial processes that determine the functional limits of optoelectronics, photovoltaics, and photocatalysts. The strength of these energy exchanges is often described by the electron-phonon coupling coefficient, which is difficult to measure due to the microscopic time- and length-scales involved. In the present study, we propose an alternate means to quantify the coupling parameter along with thermal boundary resistance and electron conductivity by performing a high angular-resolution time-resolved X-ray diffraction measurement of propagating lattice deformation following laser excitation of a nanoscale, polycrystalline metal film on a semiconductor substrate. Our data present direct experimental evidence for identifying the ballistic and diffusive transport components occurring at the interface, where only the latter participates in thermal diffusion. This approach provides a robust measurement that can be applied to investigate microscopic energy transport in various solid-state materials.
Scientists are perfecting remote-controlled 'cyborg' roaches that might just save your life
Remote controlled cockroaches are real, and researchers in Japan hope they can help find survivors after catastrophic earthquakes.
News-Medical.net
Understanding dynamic microbial cultures with the Prima BT Mass Spectrometer
Researchers at Delft University of Technology, VU University Amsterdam and Radboud University in the Netherlands developed a new technique for monitoring biological rates in dynamic microbial systems using on-line measurements from a Thermo Scientific Prima BT benchtop mass spectrometer.1. Image credit: Shutterstock/ymd2881. Making sense of microbial worlds. Microbial communities are...
techaiapp.com
MIT team places 3rd in materials design competition with novel 3D printable metal | MIT News
The United States might be one step closer to its goal of having half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 be zero-emissions electric vehicles. That’s thanks to a pair of MIT undergraduates and their graduate student coach in Germany, who developed a new type of steel not for the cars’ build, but for the die-casting molds that stamp them out in just a few discrete parts.
Recycling Today
Trio Supply Chain Solutions acquires The Salem Group
Trio Supply Chain Solutions, a supply chain solutions company based in Santa Ana, California, has acquired key business elements from The Salem Group of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The acquisition includes the purchase of contract testing services, experienced engineering and testing teams, processing equipment, intellectual property and a more than 20,000-square-foot facility.
Phys.org
Synthesizing nanosized zeolites
Zeolites are crystalline inorganic materials whose oxide-based framework is built with corner-sharing TO4 tetrahedrons, where T refers to a tetrahedral atom, most commonly Si and Al. Thanks to their well-defined structure and tunable material properties, zeolites are frequently used as catalysts in all kinds of applications, from industrial processes to household products such as water softeners in detergent. For his Ph.D. research, Shaojie Li developed new and cost-effective ways to synthesize nano-sized zeolites.
