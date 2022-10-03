ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'NCIS' Says Aloha to a Three-Show Crossover Event

By Paulette Cohn
Parade
Parade
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258k0A_0iKYie1z00
Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022

The Fall 2022 season of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i kicked off with a crossover episode with NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon) taking part in a case in Washington, D.C., where they just happened to be when the action began, and that later moved to Hawaii where the aloha cast was joined by NCIS regulars Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law).

This January 2023, according to EW, the NCIS crossover universe will expand to a three-way crossover that will also include the cast of NCIS: Los Angeles, making it the first time that the NCIS universe has done so.

The addition of NCIS: Los Angeles makes the crossover event a little more difficult to plan as it airs on a different night—Sunday—from the other two shows, which are back-to-back on Monday nights.

EW also reports that the cast members to look for in these special episodes are NCIS’ Gary Cole (Alden Parker), Valderrama, and Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer); NCIS: Los Angeles' Chris O'Donnell (G. Callen) and LL Cool J (Sam Hanna); and NCIS: Hawai'i's Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy Tara), and Noah Mills (Jesse Boone). Others may be added.

The entire casts of all three shows can’t participate in the crossover because someone needs to be holding down the fort to film their regular episodes, especially when cast members have to fly to Hawai’i, which takes them out of production for an extra amount of time.

NCIS showrunner Steven R. Binder recently told TVLine that even a two-way crossover “is very difficult, logistically, to pull off, because Hawaii requires a day to travel there and back, and anyone [on our cast] who goes there, we have to write them out of one or possibly two shows on our side.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLOWY_0iKYie1z00
Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J Photo Credit: CBS ©2022

A crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles “is a little easier, since they’re ‘down the street,'” Binder continued, “but it adds up. It’s deceptively difficult to keep the days straight and the shooting schedule straight…. I am in awe of these shows that do it regularly!”

The storyline, according to EW, will involve “a mysterious and highly trained hitman” who has several NCIS agents in his sights.

Again, with NCIS: Los Angeles airing on Sunday nights, it makes sense to say that the case would begin on Sunday night and then finish up the next night on its sister shows. It doesn’t make sense to kick off the show on NCIS, follow it up on Hawaii, and then wait a full week to wrap it up on Los Angeles.

That said, CBS could have the idea in mind of moving NCIS: Los Angeles to Monday night for a one-time-only special event with all three shows airing on Monday night. Stay tuned.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?

Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) needs a break. The character has struggled mightily throughout the last few seasons of Chicago Fire, and the season 11 premiere brought all of this struggle into focus. A phone call to Casey (Jesse Spencer) led to the end of their long-distance relationship, as she came to realize that the “stars didn’t align” for them.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Noah Mills
Person
Jesse Boone
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Brian Dietzen
Person
Jason Antoon
SheKnows

General Hospital Recast Could Present a Major Obstacle for ‘Sante’

They grow up so quickly… especially on soaps! Viewers watching the September 14 episode did a double-take when a little girl ran into the arms of General Hospital‘s Drew in the opening moments and called him daddy. “Wait?” asked the twitterverse in unison, “Is that Scout?”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ncis#Aloha#Cbs#Computer Specialist#Ll Cool
Distractify

Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
TV SERIES
Parade

Parade

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy