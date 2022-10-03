Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Allegedly Threatens Jr. High Student On City Bus
Deputies are investigating after a person allegedly threatened an Arroyo Seco Junior High student on a Santa Clarita City bus last week. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, an incident occurred on the 22500 block of Pamplico Drive in Saugus in which a man entered the City bus and began making verbal threats towards a student, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Four Arrested After Discovery Of Hundreds Of Stolen IDs In Stevenson Ranch
Four people, two women and two men, have been arrested after an investigation led deputies to an apartment in Stevenson Ranch with hundreds of personal stolen documents which was all sparked off by a stolen vehicle containment last week. The investigation started Tuesday, Sept. 27, when deputies identified a stolen...
Woman found dead in clothing collection box in Santa Clarita, authorities say
According to the sheriff's department, the woman was about 60 years old and was likely a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley. They're investigating this as an accidental death.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested, Stolen Motorcycle Recovered By Deputies In Canyon Country
A man was arrested in Santa Clarita last week by deputies after he allegedly stole a motorcycle and was then found in possession of burglary tools. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a man after they noticed a motorcycle with an obstructed license plate near Sand Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Dead woman found partially in Santa Clarita donation box
A woman’s body was found partially in a donation box in Santa Clarita Thursday morning, though the circumstances surrounding her death are unknown. The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. near the 24800 block of Orchard Village Road in Newhall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The woman, believed to be in her […]
Fatal stabbing of shop owner in LA's Fashion District prompts calls for increased police presence
Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults.
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting ex-wife, another man with blunt object in Thousand Oaks
A man suspected of assaulting his ex-wife and another man with a blunt object in Thousand Oaks over the weekend was arrested Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday when Thousand Oaks police responded to a local hospital regarding two people who needed medical attention after being attacked, the Ventura County Sheriff’s […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Arrested In Intersection After Foot Pursuit, Struggle In Santa Clarita
A woman was arrested on Monday by deputies in the middle of a major Santa Clarita intersection after a pursuit and struggle with deputies. At around 4:45 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call involving a woman suffering a medical emergency on Golden Valley Road and Center Pointe Drive. “Upon...
Santa Clarita Radio
Sgt. Steve Owen Remembered Six Years After Being Shot And Killed In The Line Of Duty
On Wednesday, Santa Clarita Valley and Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies honored fallen Sgt. Steve Owen, who was shot and killed in an execution-style manner while responding to a burglary call exactly six years ago. Affectionately known as the “Bullfrog” by his coworkers, Owen was well-known and loved for his...
signalscv.com
Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of stealing motorcycle
A 32-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested last week after deputies reportedly found him to be riding a motorcycle that did not belong to him. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from deputies patrolling in Canyon Country on Sept. 28 observing a man riding a motorcycle with an obstructed license plate near Sand Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Claim Jumper Location Permanently Closed
The Santa Clarita Claim Jumper location has been permanently closed as of Friday. Claim Jumper, tucked into a corner of the Valencia Marketplace on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, has permanently closed, according to an update on the business’ website. The local branch of the brand, known for...
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Cops Respond to Fight at Vons Center; Lots of Alcohol Incidents; Man With Machete Tells Police He's Homicidal and Suicidal; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for September 29 – October 5. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 340 service events, resulting in 70 investigations. Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested. September 29 at 5:44 a.m., a subject called...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Terrible Loss': Family Mourns 32-Year-Old Man Killed in Downtown LA DUI Crash
It has been a week since Connor Crawford was killed while walking his dog and his roommates' two dogs in downtown Los Angeles. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after Crawford and all three dogs died at the scene. "I mean, what do you say?...
Santa Clarita Radio
Thieves Steal Hundreds Of Dollars In Brass Vases From Eternal Valley
A Santa Clarita family has had several brass vases stolen from their family’s lot at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, in Newhall. Over the last four months, the Keysor family has had three brass flower vases stolen from grave markers at Eternal Valley in Newhall. “We have a...
2 women identified in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
foxla.com
Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
Video shows man struck by car during street takeover in Buena Park (Warning)
A man was struck by a car that was doing donuts at a street takeover in Buena Park late Thursday night. Video captured the incident, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., as spectators gathered around the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard. The video shows a man trip and fall as a car heads […]
foxla.com
Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
foxla.com
West LA landlord, gardener shot in broad daylight; Neighbors credited with saving victim's life
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people, a landlord and a gardener, were rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Mar Vista in broad daylight. Neighbors recalled the surprising sound Wednesday morning, as residents describe the 3100 block of Barrington Avenue as a usually quiet area. "There was...
