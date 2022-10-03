Read full article on original website
One with serious injuries, Shallowater crash on Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person, Joshua Vasquez, 21, of Lubbock was left with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning at 2:03 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Vasquez was traveling eastbound on US Highway 84 near State Loop 388, when he entered the center median and […]
1 dog, 1 cat deceased in house fire in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of 36th Street on Thursday. LFR said one cat and one dog were lost in the fire.
Lubbock murder victim moved to car, found in alley
LUBBOCK, Texas — New documents revealed details in the investigation into the September 27 murder of 50-year-old Robert Stewart. A probable cause affidavit said “it did not appear” that Stewart was killed in his vehicle. Stewart’s body was found around 4:00 p.m. September 27. He was in the rear seat of his vehicle in an […]
Police identify man who arrived at Star ER injured with gunshot wound
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man moderately injured. The man was dropped off at the Star ER on Indiana just off S Loop 289 around 2:30 a.m. The car reportedly drove away immediately after dropping the victim off. The...
Gunshot victim showed up at STAR ER, LPD investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kolby Silva, 23, was transported around 2:30 a.m. from STAR ER on 7007 Indiana Avenue to University Medical Center with moderate injuries from a gunshot wound, the Lubbock Police Department said in statement. However, LPD said Silva was not cooperating, and so the investigation was limited...
You Won’t Believe What Was Left at 82nd and Quaker This Morning
In fact, I want to say, "Bro, who does this bro?." Yeah, I'm fairly certain it was a bro who did this because it simply didn't match the rest of the decor. As someone who's generally on the road at 3:30 a.m., I see some weird stuff. Usually, it's a lump of torn-off big rig tire, and I'm thinking, "don't be a dog, please don't be a dog." Two weeks ago I saw the highway patrol with a bunch of teens sitting under the embankment (guess who's in trouble for curfew?). None of that prepared me for what I saw this morning.
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him. Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz had...
DPS confirms 15-year-old died in dirt bike crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday that 15-year-old Ryder McDonald died following a crash on September 25. According to DPS, a truck towing a trailer was westbound on 130th Street approaching Avenue P. McDonald, who DPS said was riding a Yamaha motorcycle, was southbound on Avenue P. The two vehicles […]
LPD offering $5000 reward for information on deadly shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is offering a cash reward for information on a shooting that left one person dead. The shooting occurred at the Boston Creek Apartments in central Lubbock just before 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 27. Officers responded to a shots fired call. When they...
Lubbock teen indicted on assault charges, reportedly attacked another inmate
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a teen on assault charges after allegedly beating another inmate in the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. The altercation, involving 17-year-old Gregorio Martinez and another juvenile inmate, was captured on security footage, according to a police report. Police stated the...
