Man Arrested For Alleged Criminal Threats at Seal Beach School
A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening children attending a free outdoor movie at an elementary school in Seal Beach, authorities said Saturday. San Pedro resident Robert Fausett told police that children at McGaugh Elementary School at 1698 Bolsa Ave. had been throwing candy at his delivery truck, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department.
Corona Police Seek Potential Victims of Flasher Who Targeted Kids
Corona police Friday asked that any victims targeted by a man suspected of exposing himself to children walking home from area elementary schools come forward. According to Corona police Sgt. Jason Waldon, there were three known occasions in September when the flasher harassed youths. A 22-year-old Eastvale man was arrested...
Man Suffers Head Wound in Lancaster Shooting
A man was critically wounded Saturday morning in a Lancaster shooting. The shooting occurred about 5:10 a.m. in the 44400 block of Division Street at Pondera Street, sheriff’s homicide Lt. Patricia Thomas told reporters at the scene. Deputies were already on Division Street investigating a report of a burglary...
Police Seek Additional Victims of Suspects Arrested for Robbery
Police Friday sought additional victims of two men suspected of committing a series of burglaries throughout Los Angeles. Clayton Randolph, 34, and 35-year-old Shanika Davidson — both of Wilmington — were arrested on Sept. 15 “for a series of robberies,” and police recovered two handguns, jewelry and ” items connecting them to the robberies” during the arrests, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Killed, Another Wounded in Hawaiian Gardens Shooting
A man was shot dead and another man was wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said. The condition of the surviving victim, who was taken to a hospital, was not known. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. at the intersection of...
Man Charged in Standoff with Police in Costa Mesa
A 49-year-old man with a domestic violence conviction was charged Friday with attempting to kill two special agents with the Attorney General’s Office during an eight-hour standoff with police in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa Police Department officers were helping Department of Justice special agents serve a warrant about 10:30...
Authorities Seek Victim Who Was Assaulted, Kidnapped in Pasadena Area
Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to locate a kidnapping victim and the men who assaulted him in an unincorporated area between Pasadena and Arcadia. The man was walking in the area of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, on Thursday when two men approached him in a silver Honda Infiniti G35 and exited the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Charged with Attacking Woman with Hammer in Fountain Valley
A 22-year-old man was charged Friday with a hammer-wielding sexual assault on a woman in Fountain Valley. Fernando Diaz was accused of attacking the woman with a hammer on Sept. 30 in a tent, according to the criminal complaint. Diaz was charged with assault with the intent to commit a...
Crash Victim Killed Near Lancaster Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Frank Garcia, 31, was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. He was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. Friday with two passengers and was approaching...
Two Men Wounded in Pomona Stabbing
Two men were hospitalized after being stabbed Friday in Pomona. Fox 11 reported officers from the Pomona Police Department responded at 1:14 a.m. to 487 E. Kingsley Ave. where they found the two men with stab wounds. Both men were taken to Pomona Valley Hospital in an unknown condition. There...
Man Charged in Fatal Shooting in La Habra
A 23-year-old Fullerton man made his first appearance in court Friday on charges of gunning down a teen in a gang-related shooting in La Habra in August. Joseph Derek Ornelas, who was arrested Thursday, is accused of killing the victim in a shooting just before 3 p.m. Aug. 19 on Pacific Avenue between Liberty and Euclid Streets, police said. The name of the victim, who is a juvenile, has not been released.
Suspects Smash Through Sliding Door To Take Jewelry From LB Home
Suspects smashed through a sliding door at a home in Long Beach and took some jewelry, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:41 p.m. Friday to the 5600 block of El Parque Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Police had no suspect descriptions.
Carson Man, 18, Missing; May Be Depressed
Sheriff’s detectives reached out to the public Saturday for help locating an 18-year-old man who went missing in Carson and may be suffering from depression. Leonel Valenzuela was last seen Monday near the 1000 block of East Victoria Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Valenzuela is described...
Man Gets 8 Years for Beating, Burning, Suffocating Girlfriend
A 45-year-old man was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for beating, suffocating with a pillow and burning his girlfriend with cigarettes over a three-day period in Santa Ana as he prevented her from leaving. Gavin John Duffy was convicted July 18 of corporal injury on a spouse or...
Convicted Robber Charged with Carjackings in Newport Beach
A 26-year-old convicted robber was charged Thursday with carjacking a vehicle near Fashion Island and leading police on a chase before barricading himself in a house and ultimately surrendering. Alfredo M. Hopgood-Otero of Costa Mesa is accused of taking one vehicle, and when it broke down, carjacking a black Jeep...
Motorist Arrested in Connection With Sept. 17 Hit-And-Run Crash
Redondo Beach police Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle striking two teenagers on an electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and motorist Tuesday in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, said Redondo Beach police Capt. Jon Naylor.
Dozens Arrested in Mail Fraud Operation Involving Nearly $5 Million in Losses
Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into numerous bank accounts,”...
SWAT Officer’s Retaliation Suit Alleges LAPD Has Gang Arrest, Gun Quotas
A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit, filed Wednesday, seeks unspecified...
Arraignment Due for La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in `Hit Man’ Case
A La CaÃ±ada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Also facing the same charge is Sesar Rivera, 40, of North Hollywood, Aslanian’s employee and alleged co-conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LASD Commander Files Latest Retaliation Suit Over Alleged Inmate Beating
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department commander has sued the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the latest of several department members to claim Villanueva directed a cover-up of a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes. Plaintiff Allen...
