ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Where to get good tacos in Fresno? Here’s how to find Taco Truck Throwdown winners

By Bethany Clough
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FoGd_0iKYi84600

Tacos — specifically tacos from taco trucks — are perhaps Fresno’s most famous cuisine.

So how do you know where to get really great tacos?

One way is to check out the winner of the yearly Taco Truck Throwdown competition. A huge event that attracts thousands, the 11th and most recent event happened this past weekend at Chukchansi Park.

About two dozen businesses competed for giant trophies with taco trucks on top. Two trucks got to take them home.

The People’s Choice Award, voted on by people attending the event, was won by Tacos La Vaporera for the second year in a row.

The winner of the Judges’ Choice Award, picked by a panel of taco experts, was Cocula’s Taqueria .

Where to find them

Tacos La Vaporera is a Fresno taco truck that’s steadily been making a name for itself since it launched about six years ago.

There are several meats on the menu, including chicken and al pastor, but one thing that sets it apart is its tacos al vapor — steamed tacos.

Only the barbacoa beef tacos are made this way, essentially using a steamer pot to cook the meat. It’s also what that the truck is named after, said Diego Alvarado, who owns the truck with his wife Sarai.

“The meat is cooked by steam. Instead of it being on the grill with oil and stuff like that, it’s just over a steamer pot,” he said. “It never touches the grill.”

The tortillas are warmed atop the meat in the steamer, too, giving the whole thing a moist and juicy texture.

You can find Tacos La Vaporera at several regular stops. Taco truck hours can be approximate, sometimes running a little early or late, so go in the middle of their hours if you really want to catch them.

On Tuesdays, the truck is at Cherry and Central avenues, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Thursdays, they’re at Fresno City College for lunch from around 10 or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This coming Thursday evening, Oct. 6, they’ll be at Art Hop in front of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. on Fulton Street.

And every Friday, Saturday and Sunday they participate in Fresno Street Eats events with other food trucks somewhere in the area. Those change each weekend, so follow Fresno Street Eats on Instagram or Facebook . Tacos La Vaporera also posts its schedule on its Instagram page.

In a month or so, the company plans to add a second taco truck.

A taco truck and restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BzHx_0iKYi84600
Tacos like these from Cocula’s Taqueria were winners at the 11th Taco Truck Throwdown in downtown Fresno. Special to the Bee/Cocula's Taqueria

Cocula’s Taqueria has a restaurant in Fowler and two taco trucks.

The restaurant is at 220 E. Merced St. in Fowler, and it has taco trucks in Fowler and Dinuba.

The original truck is at Highway 99 and Manning Avenue at the Shell gas station in Fowler. It’s there seven days a week, from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (sometimes later).

The second truck parks by the side of the road at 6713 El Monte Way (also called Avenue 416) near Road 72. It’s there daily from 5 p.m. til late.

The most popular choice at Cocula’s is the quesabirria. That’s the red tacos with tortillas that are dipped in consomé, the blend of meaty juices, oil and spices that the meat cooks in.

They’re then filled with birria (beef) and cheese and cooked on the grill. They are served with a side of the consomé broth you can dip the tacos in.

Cocula is the name of the town in Jalisco, Mexico, where founder Alonso Ortega is from. He runs the business with his wife, Leslie.

It’s also the city that many mariachi musicians are from, and explains why their logo features a mariachi.

Both trucks will also be at the next Tacos, Brews & Jams event by Fresno Street Eats from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 20 at Tioga-Sequoia.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park

VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Fresno, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Taco Trucks#Food Truck#Food Drink#Taco Truck Throwdown
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Happenings: October 7-13

Clovis Police Department – M-F 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday Market, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Location: Pollasky between 3rd St. & 7th St. Clovis, CA. Fridays thru Oct. 28. 5:30 p.m. – 8...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One of the valley’s most terrifying haunts returns

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines. The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions […]
MADERA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KMPH.com

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Fresno

A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting a week earlier in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a ShotSpotter notification in the area of Tulare and Maple Avenues around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29th. When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar suffering...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Debris fire burns multiple structures in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A debris fire burned multiple small structures inside a backyard of a Clovis home. The Clovis and Fresno County Fire Departments responded to a home on Willow and Santa Ana Avenues Friday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire spread to a couple of sheds in...
CLOVIS, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
10K+
Followers
283
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy