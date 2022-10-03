ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NYC pad of late actress Joan Fontaine lists for $7.95M

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIIFO_0iKYhPmB00

A glam Upper East Side co-op once owned by the late actress Joan Fontaine is on the market for $7.95 million.

The four-bedroom, full-floor residence at 160 E. 72nd St. comes with a hefty $11,220-a-month maintenance fee.

The sellers bought the apartment in 2013. The ACRIS recorded price was $8,67 million.

Fontaine, who won an Oscar for her role in Alfred Hitchcock’s Suspicion,” was the younger sister of Dame Olivia de Havilland, who won two Oscars and was perhaps best known for her role as Melanie in “Gone with the Wind .”

The sisters’ epic feuds — and sibling rivalry — were legendary . Fontaine died at 96 in 2013; de Havilland passed away in 2020 at age 104. Their hatred for each other didn’t solely stem from Fontaine winning an Academy Award in 1942 for Best Actress over her sister, but also traced back to their early years.

Fontaine once reportedly said , “I remember not one act of kindness from Olivia all through my childhood. She so hated the idea of having a sibling she wouldn’t go near my crib.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101Hco_0iKYhPmB00
One of bedrooms inside the Lenox Hill co-op.
Brown Harris Stevens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6EVN_0iKYhPmB00
A cozy and well-lit living area.
Brown Harris Stevens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fgbxp_0iKYhPmB00
The unit enjoys a full floor inside the 1928-built historic 72nd Street building.
Brown Harris Stevens

Apart from family bitterness, the unit is lovely. A private elevator landing opens to an entrance gallery, which leads to a 30-foot living room with a woodburning fireplace, built-in bookcases and casement windows overlooking 72nd Street.

There’s also a wood-paneled library with arched windows and a woodburning fireplace, as well as a formal dining room with a decorative fireplace and a windowed chef’s kitchen.

The separate bedroom wing includes a main bedroom with a decorative fireplace and an ensuite marble bath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJXkg_0iKYhPmB00
The tony eat-in kitchen.
Brown Harris Stevens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AftNd_0iKYhPmB00
A dining room inside the 72nd Street abode.
Brown Harris Stevens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bem8J_0iKYhPmB00
The co-op’s wood-paneled library has arched windows and a woodburning fireplace.
Brown Harris Stevens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCeWq_0iKYhPmB00
The eight-room home asks over $11,000 a month in maintenance fees.
Brown Harris Stevens

One of the other three bedrooms features French doors that open to a Juliet balcony overlooking townhouse gardens.

The 15-story, 20-unit building, developed by Kingdon Gould, dates to 1928 and was designed by Taylor & Levi.

The listing broker is Leslie R. Coleman of Brown Harris Stevens.

