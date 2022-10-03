ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierson, MI

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Woman in critical condition after crash leaves her pinned in vehicle

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was backing out of a driveway Wednesday when she collided with another vehicle in Ottawa County. The 32-year-old failed to yield to traffic when she pulled out of a driveway on the west side of 48th Avenue around 5 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Ferris State rallies late to knock off Saginaw Valley State football

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - Despite holding an eight-point lead going into the fourth quarter, the Saginaw Valley State football team was doomed by penalties and tough breaks as top-ranked Ferris State scored with just over a minute to go to get the win 33-28 Saturday afternoon at Wickes Memorial Stadium.
BIG RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy