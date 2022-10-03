Read full article on original website
Woman in critical condition after crash leaves her pinned in vehicle
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was backing out of a driveway Wednesday when she collided with another vehicle in Ottawa County. The 32-year-old failed to yield to traffic when she pulled out of a driveway on the west side of 48th Avenue around 5 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
