Demand for new legal duty on social media giants to help crack down on ‘county lines’ gangs
Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter should face a new legal duty to report to police evidence of their platforms being used by “county lines” drug gangs to groom children, ministers have been told.And new controls should be placed on sales of mobile phones to prevent the gangs covering their tracks by using untraceable “burner” devices.The demands are central recommendations in a new “prospectus” for protecting children from involvement in county lines crime, drawn up by two MPs from an area of east London blighted by the violence and suffering which the gangs bring.The document was produced by Newham...
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Second Amendment and democratic control
There has been much critical anticipation of the new term of the Supreme Court, especially its current conservative bent. The recent case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, Superintendent of New York State Police (June 23, 2022), tells us much about the basic divide on the Supreme Court today. It seems like highly conservative views on basic rights have led to lower democratic control. My thesis is that state interest should control individual rights through the means-end scrutiny analysis.
The Persuaders by Anand Giridharadas review – why it pays to talk in a polarised world
The US journalist and TV pundit has written an engaging and provocative study of the dangers of political purity. It is a mark of the problem that The Persuaders seeks to describe that I had to force myself to sit down and read it. Anand Giridharadas, well known in the US as a journalist and TV political pundit, has written a thinky book on a subject many of us may feel we’ve heard too much about already – namely, the feedback loops, filter bubbles and interference of Russian bot farms that have led to extreme polarisation in the US and beyond. Giridharadas describes this state of affairs as “Americans’ growing culture of mutual dismissal”, leading to a mass “writing-off from a distance” and the inability of anyone to change their minds about anything. In overview, it looks like a book borne of Twitter discourse, and who needs that?
Republicans must move past Trump for sake of the party's future – and the nation's
In a country with only two major political parties, Republicans and Democrats, the health and direction of each is of vital importance to all citizens
Russia-Ukraine war live news: at least 17 killed in attack on housing in Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine presidential adviser says the strike ‘destroyed multi-apartment private houses’
Ukraine: Russian strikes kill 17 following bridge attack
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian barrage pounded apartment buildings and other targets in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens, officials said Sunday. The blasts in the city, which sits in a region Moscow has claimed as its own, blew out windows in adjacent buildings and left at least one high-rise apartment building partially collapsed. The strike came after an explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region. City council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said rockets struck Zaporizhzhia overnight, and that at least five private houses were destroyed and around 40 were damaged. The Ukrainian military also confirmed the attack, saying there were dozens of casualties.
Iran state television hacked live on air with image of Ayatollah in flames and crosshair on his head
An Iranian state broadcaster was briefly hacked during its nightly news programme with a message targeting supreme leader Ali Khamenei as anti-government protests entered their fourth week.The newscast by the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN), which comes under the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) corporation, was briefly hacked by a group that called itself “Edalate Ali”, which roughly translates to “Ali’s Justice”.The broadcaster on Saturday was airing a segment of Ayatollah Khamenei attending a meeting in Bushehr city when it was interrupted by roughly 15 seconds of footage which showed a mask against a black background...
Legal expert: rescheduling of marijuana by the Attorney General would ‘be huge’
FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Biden announced he would be pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Frank Snyder, a Professor of Law at Texas A&M University School of Law, joined First News at Four to give his perspective...
French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says
PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Strikes staged by France's hard-left CGT union at refineries of ExxonMobil (XOM.N) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) continued on Sunday, union officials at both companies told Reuters.
Today's cynicism would sink Capra's movies on American ideals
The other day, by accident, I picked up an old, fat book engagingly called “The Name Above the Title.” It was an autobiography of Frank Capra. Who?, you may ask, if you’re under 80?. Mr. Capra was one of the most successful directors ever to make pictures...
Women students tell Iran's president to 'get lost' as unrest rages
DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Female students in Tehran chanted "get lost" as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited their university campus on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody, videos on social media showed.
