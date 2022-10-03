Read full article on original website
Related
Olivet and RACC announce ‘Blue Door to RACC’ scholarship program
Olivet Boys & Girls Club has partnered with Reading Area Community College to pilot a workforce training program for Olivet Team members. The goal of the program is to continue to strengthen the Club’s ability to serve youth and families in addition to building a workforce pipeline and the future career potential of Team members.
10th & Penn Elementary recognized for removing non-academic barriers to learning with PBIS program
10th and Penn Elementary School of the Reading School District has earned recognition from the Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support (PAPBS) Network for implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions Support (PBIS) with fidelity at Tier I. PBIS is an evidence-based three-tiered framework designed to improve social, emotional, and academic outcomes for all students.
RHA receives new Incremental Housing Choice Vouchers, hosts community roundtable
The Reading Housing Authority received a visit from Matthew Heckles, Regional Administrator of HUD’s Mid-Atlantic Region Wednesday afternoon to announce the awarding of more than 19,000 new Housing Choice Vouchers. Region III received 1,477 Incremental Housing Choice Vouchers with an estimated value of over $16 million dollars. HUD’s allocation...
New PennDOT Driver’s License Center to open next to Boscov’s Outlet Center
Boscov’s has announced the addition of a new 17,000 square foot PennDOT Driver’s License Center at its Boscov’s Outlet Center. PennDOT will join the existing Boscov’s Outlet Center, located in the plaza near Panera Bread and Member’s 1st Credit Union. The modernized PennDOT concept will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reading Public Library hosting ‘When there were witches’ interactive program
Archivist Mickey DiCarmillo will present an interactive inquiry into the interrogations of suspected witches in Salem, 1692, on Saturday, October 22 at 1:30pm. Thie program, perfect for the season, is being held at Reading Public Library’s Main library, 100 South 5th Street. DiCarmillo will tell the story through archival...
PennDOT resumes environmental reviews for I-78 Lenhartsville bridge replacement project
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced that it has resumed planning work and federal environmental reviews for six bridge replacement projects proposed as part of the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3). A Categorical Exclusion (CE) Reevaluation is being prepared for the I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project to evaluate and...
Kutztown University, KU Foundation Dedicates DeLight E. Breidegam Building: Headquarters of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center
Kutztown University and the KU Foundation hosted a dedication ceremony for the DeLight E. Breidegam Building: Headquarters of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center on Thursday, September 29, 2022. “As we cut this ribbon today and dedicate this facility, I wish to emphasize that our work as a museum and...
Early Beginnings in Reading celebrates achieving Keystone STAR 4 status
Local elected officials and community leaders celebrated Early Beginnings achieving Keystone Star 4 status, the highest level in Pennsylvania’s Keystone Stars Quality Rating and Improvement System Friday morning in Reading. Early Beginnings is the first Hispanic, family-owned child care center in Reading to earn Pennsylvania’s highest quality rating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reading Hospital names Michael Kleinschmidt Vice President of Operations
Reading Hospital has announced that Michael Kleinschmidt, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, DPLA, has been named Vice President of Operations, effective immediately. In this role he will have a particular focus on McGlinn Cancer Center and oncology services, Central transport, inpatient and ambulatory pharmacy services, 340b program expansion, Environmental Services, Security, and Biomedical Engineering. He will report to Michelle Trupp, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Reading Hospital.
Louis J. Mascaro Automotive Museum opens its doors to the public
The Louis J. Mascaro Automotive Museum has announced it will open to the public beginning October 9, 2022. The museum, located at 325 East Main Street, Birdsboro, next to the Veterans of Foreign Wars building post 411, is scheduled to be open 10am to 2pm on Sunday’s, with additional days and hours to be scheduled in the future.
Kutztown University boasts increases in new students, freshman class GPA and diversity
Kutztown University welcomed 2,345 new degree-seeking students for the 2022-23 academic year, an increase of 9.6%, while retention of students remained steady at 78%, equaling last year’s 13-year high. Total enrollment for the 2022 fall semester is 7,469, down slightly from last fall (7,675 students). KU’s graduation rate remained...
Reading Police justified in shooting suspect in Wawa parking lot, DA says
District Attorney John T. Adams has determined a Reading police officer was justified in his use of force last month when he shot at a fleeing suspect in the parking lot of Wawa on Lancaster Ave in Reading. The announcement was made at a press conference Wednesday morning where the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Owatin Creek Elementary student surprised by dad’s homecoming
On Friday, September 30th, Owatin Creek Elementary School welcomed home Sergeant First Class Michael Landeck. With the help of many people in the community, Landeck was able to surprise his 6-year-old son, Caleb Landeck, who attends the school as a first grader. Sgt. Landeck has served in United States Army...
YMCA Early Learning Center at Richmond Program Center receives STAR 4 Rating with PACCA
The YMCA Early Learning Center at Richmond Program Center achieved an important milestone as they received a Star 4 Rating earlier this month from the Pennsylvania Child Care Association (PACCA) through the Keystone STARS program. This designation is the highest possible rating in the state of Pennsylvania and indicates a...
Wolf Administration highlights improved access to hands-on Ag Education
Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty and Commission for Agriculture Education Excellence Executive Director Stephon Fitzpatrick joined student leaders and educators Monday afternoon to celebrate the Wolf Administration’s progress in modernizing agriculture education to create relevant, hands-on learning experiences that prepare students for careers that will be in-demand and waiting for them when they graduate.
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 9/26/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Wernersville on US 422 between Furnace Road and Werner Road for Utility Work being done by a...
Habitat Berks’ breaks ground on the Miltimore Street Project
Habitat for Humanity of Berks County broke ground on the Miltimore Street Project in the City of Reading Thursday morning, taking the next step in the ongoing Buttonwood Gateway Project. “This project includes three city blocks, the 200 Block of West Buttonwood Street, the 400 block of Tulpehocken Street and...
Town hall meeting discusses future of Berks County Correctional Facility Project
The Berks County Commissioners hosted a half-hour long informational town hall to discuss the future of the Berks County Correctional Facility project Thursday evening. The town hall included County leaders from the project’s Steering Committee and team members from CGL, the owner’s representative firm. “I think the important...
KU designated as a PA Hunger-Free Campus+
Kutztown University has been designated as a PA Hunger-Free Campus+ by the Pennsylvania Department of Education in recognition of the university’s commitment and leadership in the area of college student food security. To achieve this designation, institutions must certify and be able to demonstrate the following: a method to...
Camel Project receives Act 48 approval for ‘Deconstructing the Culture of Bullying’ program
The Camel Project, a Reading-based non-profit, has received approval for its Certified Prevention Specialist Program: Deconstructing the Culture of Bullying; Preventing Bullying-Based Violence program from the Pennsylvania Department of Education under Pennsylvania Act 48 of 1999. With this approval, the Camel Project’s four-hour program will count toward fulfilling the continuing...
Berks Weekly
Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.https://berksweekly.com
Comments / 0