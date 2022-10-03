ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Berks Weekly

10th & Penn Elementary recognized for removing non-academic barriers to learning with PBIS program

10th and Penn Elementary School of the Reading School District has earned recognition from the Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support (PAPBS) Network for implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions Support (PBIS) with fidelity at Tier I. PBIS is an evidence-based three-tiered framework designed to improve social, emotional, and academic outcomes for all students.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

PennDOT resumes environmental reviews for I-78 Lenhartsville bridge replacement project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced that it has resumed planning work and federal environmental reviews for six bridge replacement projects proposed as part of the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3). A Categorical Exclusion (CE) Reevaluation is being prepared for the I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project to evaluate and...
LENHARTSVILLE, PA
Berks Weekly

Kutztown University, KU Foundation Dedicates DeLight E. Breidegam Building: Headquarters of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center

Kutztown University and the KU Foundation hosted a dedication ceremony for the DeLight E. Breidegam Building: Headquarters of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center on Thursday, September 29, 2022. “As we cut this ribbon today and dedicate this facility, I wish to emphasize that our work as a museum and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Berks Weekly

Early Beginnings in Reading celebrates achieving Keystone STAR 4 status

Local elected officials and community leaders celebrated Early Beginnings achieving Keystone Star 4 status, the highest level in Pennsylvania’s Keystone Stars Quality Rating and Improvement System Friday morning in Reading. Early Beginnings is the first Hispanic, family-owned child care center in Reading to earn Pennsylvania’s highest quality rating.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Reading Hospital names Michael Kleinschmidt Vice President of Operations

Reading Hospital has announced that Michael Kleinschmidt, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, DPLA, has been named Vice President of Operations, effective immediately. In this role he will have a particular focus on McGlinn Cancer Center and oncology services, Central transport, inpatient and ambulatory pharmacy services, 340b program expansion, Environmental Services, Security, and Biomedical Engineering. He will report to Michelle Trupp, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Reading Hospital.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Wolf Administration highlights improved access to hands-on Ag Education

Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty and Commission for Agriculture Education Excellence Executive Director Stephon Fitzpatrick joined student leaders and educators Monday afternoon to celebrate the Wolf Administration’s progress in modernizing agriculture education to create relevant, hands-on learning experiences that prepare students for careers that will be in-demand and waiting for them when they graduate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Berks Weekly

PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 9/26/22

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Wernersville on US 422 between Furnace Road and Werner Road for Utility Work being done by a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

KU designated as a PA Hunger-Free Campus+

Kutztown University has been designated as a PA Hunger-Free Campus+ by the Pennsylvania Department of Education in recognition of the university’s commitment and leadership in the area of college student food security. To achieve this designation, institutions must certify and be able to demonstrate the following: a method to...
KUTZTOWN, PA
Berks Weekly

Camel Project receives Act 48 approval for ‘Deconstructing the Culture of Bullying’ program

The Camel Project, a Reading-based non-profit, has received approval for its Certified Prevention Specialist Program: Deconstructing the Culture of Bullying; Preventing Bullying-Based Violence program from the Pennsylvania Department of Education under Pennsylvania Act 48 of 1999. With this approval, the Camel Project’s four-hour program will count toward fulfilling the continuing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Berks Weekly

