The Louis J. Mascaro Automotive Museum has announced it will open to the public beginning October 9, 2022. The museum, located at 325 East Main Street, Birdsboro, next to the Veterans of Foreign Wars building post 411, is scheduled to be open 10am to 2pm on Sunday’s, with additional days and hours to be scheduled in the future.

BIRDSBORO, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO