Betty June Cary Brownfield, 84, widely believed to be an angel on Earth, died October 5, 2022 of a heart attack after living with dementia for many years. She was born in her grandparents’ house during the Depression in Norborne, Missouri on October 19, 1937, where her parents Daniel Emmett Cary and Anna Mildred Katz and brother Joe also lived. It was here where she learned how one could get by on very little–Mom often talked about how her family gardened their entire backyard and rented a neighbor’s yard as well to grow enough to can and eat all year. She learned sewing from her mother and embroidering from her grandmother, who would check the back of her work on the hoop to see if her stitches were as nice on the back as they were on the front–if not, she ripped it out and started over.

NORBORNE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO