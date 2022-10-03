Read full article on original website
EVA LUCILLE WORKCUFF
Eva Lucille Workcuff, 78, of Marshall, MO, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall. Inurnment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to family choice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARY KATHRYN FEUERS
Mary Kathryn Feuers, 98, of Arrow Rock, MO, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Arrow Rock Federated Church with Rev. Patrick Overton officiating. Burial will follow in Arrow Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Arrow Rock Cemetery in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
BETTY JUNE CARY BROWNFIELD
Betty June Cary Brownfield, 84, widely believed to be an angel on Earth, died October 5, 2022 of a heart attack after living with dementia for many years. She was born in her grandparents’ house during the Depression in Norborne, Missouri on October 19, 1937, where her parents Daniel Emmett Cary and Anna Mildred Katz and brother Joe also lived. It was here where she learned how one could get by on very little–Mom often talked about how her family gardened their entire backyard and rented a neighbor’s yard as well to grow enough to can and eat all year. She learned sewing from her mother and embroidering from her grandmother, who would check the back of her work on the hoop to see if her stitches were as nice on the back as they were on the front–if not, she ripped it out and started over.
WARRENSBURG WOMAN INJURED IN MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg woman was moderately injured in a multiple vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, October 7. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Gary Young, turned in front of a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Dawn Shipman. Shipman proceeded to strike Young and then struck another vehicle head on.
JEFF KOENIG
Memorial service for 39-year-old Jeff Koenig, of Salisbury, who died September 28, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 22 at First Baptist Church in Glasgow. There will be no visitation. Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service in Glasgow is in charge of arrangements.
MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SEDALIA
UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS NOW CLEAR. According to a news release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, there is currently a vehicle accident in the area of South Limit and 32nd Street in Sedalia, traffic is currently halted. Authorities are currently trying to re-route traffic to Elm Hills Road or Sacajawea Road.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF SHOOTING RANGE AT PERRY MEMORIAL CONSERVATION AREA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the re-opening of the shooting range at the Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area in Johnson County on Thursday, October 6. Maintenance and improvements on the range causing a temporary closure have been completed. MDC made improvements to the backstops and raised...
BOTHWELL LODGE STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST STARGAZING EVENT
The Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site is hosting a stargazing event on Friday, October 21. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the day-use area. There will be an informative presentation on light pollution and telescopes. Following the presentation, participants can stick around to view the stars and planets from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm.
WATER IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN SEDALIA
The city of Sedalia is scheduled to replace water mains in several areas within city limits beginning on Monday, October 10. The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wanted to provide residents living in the following areas information about the water main replacements. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks.
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
SFCC PLANS INAUGURATION FOR SIXTH PRESIDENT
State Fair Community College is scheduled to hold a public inauguration for the college’s sixth president, Dr. Brent Bates, at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 23, in the Stauffacher Center for the Fine Arts Theatre on the Sedalia campus. A reception is planned immediately after the ceremony. The community is invited to attend.
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES STREET NAME CHANGE
The Sedalia City Council approved an ordinance for a name change to North Moniteau Avenue, extending from West Main Street to West Clay Street during its meeting on Monday, October 3. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw stated that the street name will be changed to W.T. Morris Avenue. In other news...
VILLAGE OF ARROW ROCK CELEBRATING 54TH ANNUAL ARROW ROCK HERITAGE FESTIVAL
The village of Arrow Rock is set to host the 54th annual Arrow Rock Heritage Festival. More than 60 artisans, artists, musicians, entertainers, and purveyors of remarkable goods will gather from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday October 9, in the streets and parks all around town. Soaps and candles, fibre arts and hand-made jewelry, leather and iron works share the streets of the National Historic Landmark village of Arrow Rock for two days of fun, festivity-and food.
CARROLLTON TOWN COUNCIL APPROVES DESIGNATION OF ARPA FUNDS TO YMCA PROJECT
The Carrollton Town Council discussed the designation of ARPA funds for the YMCA project during its meeting on Monday, October 3. Administrative Assistant Terry Bell said the council obligated $50,000 to the YMCA for the project. The council approved the motion.
HOLDEN MAN FATALLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Holden man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Thursday, October 6. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 23-year-old Rayne Shields failed to negotiate a curve, skidded sideways, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Shields was pronounced deceased...
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE STREET CLOSURE REQUEST FOR PROJECT CONNECT
The Concordia Board of Aldermen considered a street closure request during its meeting on Monday, October 3. Aldermen considered closing Gordon Street from SW 8th Street to SWW 9th Street for Project Connect. Project Connect is a one-day public health outreach event designed to help under served and uninsured adults find needed community resources. City Administrator Dale Klussman says the board approved the request for the safety of the people attending the event.
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT
The Sedalia City Council considered an ordinance authorizing a school resource officer cooperative agreement during its meeting on Monday, October 3. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw says the council authorized the cooperative agreement between the Sedalia School District 200 and the Sedalia Police Department. In other news from the meeting, the...
CARROLLTON TOWN COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE REGARDING DRIVEWAYS ON PROPERTY
The Carrollton Town Council approved an ordinance amending the city code in regard to driveways and entrances on private property during its meeting on Monday, October 3. The council also approved a contract for demolition of two houses, authorizing all acts necessary to carry out the terms the contract.
