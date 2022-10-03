ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton, Shelby County among Ohio law enforcement agencies getting grants to fight violent crime

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1LKv_0iKYgXIi00

COLUMBUS — The Dayton Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are among 10 Ohio law enforcement agencies to be awarded grants to help prevent and investigate violent crime.

>> Inmate working litter crew on I-75 in Montgomery County is killed in chain-reaction crash

DPD will receive $4.58 million and Shelby will receive $37,278 in the ninth round round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, which to date has awarded $58.3 million to 129 law enforcement agencies throughout Ohio as part of the program, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said Monday.

Approximately $100 million will be awarded to local law enforcement agencies in total.

DPD’s share is to be used for retention and hiring bonuses to help maintain current law enforcement staffing levels, recruit officers and continue ongoing public safety services to prevent and investigate violent crime, a spokesperson for DeWine’s office said.

A City of Dayton spokesperson went further to explain the funding will be used to continue to restore staffing to pre-pandemic levels.

“The $4.58 million award will offset personnel costs related to current and future academy classes over the next twenty-four months,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement Tuesday morning.

The spokesperson also noted a challenge facing many departments, including Dayton, in trying to hire, train, and retain officers.

“There is a national shortage of police officers. There are fewer qualified applicants and many current officers are electing to leave the profession through retirement and resignation. Additionally, many communities have reacted to this challenge by increasing overall compensation, which increases competition for the narrow field of qualified candidates,” the city spokesperson said.

State Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton), the former Montgomery County sheriff who is serving his second term in the Ohio House, supported House Bill 110, the state operating budget that included the grant program. Plummer also sat on both the House Finance Committee and the conference committee that oversaw the legislation.

“As the former Montgomery County Sheriff, curbing crime and protecting our resident has always been a priority of mine,” Plummer said in a statement. He represents the 40th District, which encompasses portions of Montgomery County.

“I was proud to be a big part of the process creating this violent crime reduction grant, and I look forward to seeing these funds put to good use to address crime and safety issues throughout Dayton.”

Shelby County’s share is earmarked for the purchase of new technology to assist in preventing and investigating violent crime, including equipment to effectively document crime scenes and equipment to help in identifying suspected illegal substances, according to the governor’s office.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Jury finds man guilty

TROY – A jury found Michael O. Fowler, 49, of Dayton, guilty of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, on Thursday, Oct. 6, following a two-day trial. The sentencing hearing will be held on Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. Fowler was charged following a report that...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, OH
Shelby County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dayton, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
countynewsonline.org

UPDATE: Darke County Sheriff Investigates Homicide

– On October 6, 2022 at approximately 7:30PM the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a subject had been shot at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County, Ohio. Darke County Deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the scene. An adult male was found outside near a backdoor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. This subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Darke County Coroner’s Office and Darke County Sheriff’s Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Expanded TCN ready to serve county

FAIRBORN —TCN Behavioral Health officially dedicated its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting Thursday. Officials showed off their Commerce Center Boulevard location to community stakeholders while highlighting some of the expanded services TCN can provide in the much-larger location. Until last year, it had been located at 600 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road while the administration function was on West Market Street in Xenia.
XENIA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Lima News

Lima native pursues justice after mistaken identity incident with LPD

LIMA — At North Carolina A&T, Curtis Shannon Jr. is royalty. His classmates elected him Mr. North Carolina A&T, a high honor at any Historically Black College and University, especially the largest one in the nation. That means there are expectations of him as a student, as a leader and as a man.
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

One person arrested for drugs in Wyandot County

NEVADA—On Wednesday, The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43, Nevada, Ohio. Three females were located inside the residence and detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and the METRICH Enforcement Unit conducted...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ohio House#Law Enforcement Agencies#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Local#Dpd#City Of Dayton
peakofohio.com

Drug Task Force makes three busts this week

The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force made multiple drug busts this week. On Thursday (October 6th), authorities located Adrian Gregory, 36, of Sidney, at a residence in the 13,000 block of Ash St. in Lakeview. Gregory, a fugitive, was wanted on numerous drug-related warrants out of Shelby County. After...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
963xke.com

Traffic stop uncovers fentanyl in Celina

CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – Two Celina men were arrested Tuesday and are being held without bond in the Mercer County jail on charges of possession of drugs, according to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police say a vehicle driven by Aron Lange, 31, was stopped...
CELINA, OH
Daily Advocate

Homicide suspect appears for a pretrial hearing

GREENVILLE — Ashlee R. Fletcher appeared for a pretrial hearing. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Fletcher, 37, of Greenville, appeared via video conference from the Darke County Jail for a pretrial hearing pertaining to three cases. Case one is a one count indictment for possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Case two has two charges: tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, and abuse of a corpse, a felony of the fifth degree. Case three pertains to having a weapon while under disability, a felony of the third degree.
GREENVILLE, OH
1017thepoint.com

WAYNE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE SUPERVISOR CONVICTED OF CRIME

(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond police officer has been removed from the force after pleading guilty to a crime. Scott Crull pled guilty last month to refusal to aid an officer. Crull’s criminal case, including the initial hearing, plea hearing, and sentencing took only days. Often, that process can take more than a year. What is also unusual is that there was no probable cause affidavit, so details of exactly what Crull did remain unclear. Crull was the supervisor of the Wayne County Drug Task Force. The charges appear to stem from a drug bust on Salisbury Road nearly a year ago. A special prosecutor indicated that Crull showed up in an area outside of his jurisdiction – possibly to tip off suspects that a search was coming. As part of the case, Crull has agreed to give up his law enforcement certification.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
131K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy