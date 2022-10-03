Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
Fashion always front and center at FAMU
Fashion is a huge part of the culture at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It isn’t just a custom. It’s a lifestyle that allows students to express their creativity. through clothing while on campus. Walking the campus grounds of Florida A&M. University can be like walking on a...
WCTV
FSU-Graduate Assistants United to Hold Action for Graduate Assistants Rights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Graduate Assistants are gathering at FSU to air grievances regarding their stipends, fees, healthcare, benefits and safety. An open letter addressing some of these shortcomings was emailed to President Richard McCullough on August 2, 2022, and received no response. The main purpose of this action is to allow graduate assistants to speak about the problems that they face while working and studying at FSU. Media presence is requested to report on the stories and struggles of graduate assistants.
thefamuanonline.com
Will Bridge the Gap be rescheduled?
Last week’s annual Bridge the Gap event for students at FAMU and FSU was postponed due to potential weather along with other activities pertaining to FSU’s homecoming. The FSU homecoming is being pushed back to sometime in April. This event is held every year during FSU’s homecoming. It...
thefamuanonline.com
Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?
After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
Tallahassee, Leon Co. to convert septic tank to sewer access for some
Leon County has committed almost $60 million in County, State and Federal funds to protect water quality in the county.
leoncountyfl.gov
County Chairman and Tallahassee Mayor Call for Southside Septic-to-Sewer Improvements
County Chairman and Tallahassee Mayor Call for Southside Septic-to-Sewer Improvements. Earlier today, Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor and City of Tallahassee Mayor John E. Dailey joined together in support of Southside septic-to-sewer improvements within the unincorporated area. "Today, the Mayor and I are calling for our community's leaders to...
famunews.com
FAMU Celebrates 135th Birthday With Wreath Laying Ceremony
Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., said the institution’s rise from a one-room school with two instructors and 15 students to becoming the highest-ranked public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) with nearly 10,000 students across campuses throughout Florida is an accomplishment worth celebrating. “We celebrate the courage...
thefamuanonline.com
Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?
While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
WCTV
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces nearly $35 million in donations for Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Tuesday that within the first 5 days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are...
Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Gov. DeSantis resigns following alleged KKK costume
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbles through the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday it expects Ian to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane by Monday as it passes over Cuba. Gov. DeSantis has declared a statewide emergency, expanding an order from Friday that had covered two dozen counties.
Florida A&M-SC State: How To Watch, What To Watch
FAMU and South Carolina State go way back. Can SCSU's offense keep up and make it a game? The post Florida A&M-SC State: How To Watch, What To Watch appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thefamuanonline.com
Controversial ex-commissioner still on ballot in Gadsden County
In late July Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore as District 2 commissioner for Gadsden County. Moore, a white male, filled the vacancy after the resignation of Anthony Viegbesie, an African American male. Moore became the only white member and only Republican on the five-member board. According to floridapolitics.com Gadsden...
floridapolitics.com
Medical boards delay rule making for gender-affirming care after public meeting cancelation
Florida’s medical boards have agreed to delay discussions on developing state-specific guidelines for the provision of gender-affirming care to transgender people who suffer from gender dysphoria. Members of the Florida Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine Joint Rules/Legislative Committee agreed on Thursday to delay the discussions after...
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to host job fair
A new date has been set for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services job fair.
WCTV
Kilgore family to rally on 8th anniversary of brother’s broad daylight murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of Wakulla County murder victim Jodi Kilgore plans to hold a courthouse rally on Thursday, the eighth anniversary of his killing. Jodi Kilgore was found stabbed to death in the front yard of his home on the morning of Oct. 6, 2014. His case has yet to be solved. Every year, his family, friends, and community members gather in front of the Wakulla County Courthouse off Crawfordville Highway to rally for ‘Justice for Jodi.’
ospreyobserver.com
Dr. Christina Paylan, State Senate, District 16
In 30 years, there has not been a single doctor who has served in Florida Senate to represent the voices of patients and the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship. Dr. Christina Paylan is running for Florida Senate District 16 to change this dire statistic and to bring common sense to law making in Tallahassee.
WCTV
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The leasing office at a Tallahassee apartment complex is now closed until further notice. That’s after a woman who worked there was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday. Police said a tenant upset over rent waited hours outside the Blue Cascade Apartments before shooting his...
floridapolitics.com
Friends, lawyers, family remember Peter Antonacci at Tallahassee memorial service
'We have lost a great Floridian, a great leader and a great man.'. Many of Florida’s top elected officials, prominent lawyers, lobbyists and judges gathered Monday to remember Peter Antonacci, the high-profile state government official and go-to-guy for several Governors. Antonacci died suddenly late last month. Both Gov. Ron...
WCTV
City and County leaders call for southside homes and businesses to connect with sewer system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor and Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey voiced their support of Southside septic-to-sewer improvements within the unincorporated areas of the count at a press conference Thursday morning. “As we move forward in the 21st Century it is important that we provide equal...
stateoftheu.com
Week 5 Florida College Football Power Rankings
With UF being the only Big 3 team to win last weekend, the remaining Florida programs are looking to get back on track this week with some interesting matchups. Unranked Florida State (4-1, 2-1 CONF) will play a game against the 14th ranked NC State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1 CONF) at 8pm EST at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACCN. NC State is favored to win.
